From wearing the same pair of undies to eating exactly the same meal before every game, there's no shortage of kooky superstitions among AFLW players

(L-R): Ruby Schleicher, Anne Hatchard and Emma O'Driscoll. Pictures: AFL Photos

IF THERE'S one thing professional athletes take seriously, it's their game-day superstitions.

Even some die-hard fans have certain things they have to do before a game for good luck: putting on the left sock first, eating a schnitzel for lunch, or listening to the same song in the car.

We asked some AFLW players to weigh in on the importance of superstitions, and to share some of their own rituals and must-dos before each game.

Adelaide

Anne Hatchard has to wear her socks pulled up every game.

Anne Hatchard poses for a photo during Adelaide's team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton

Erone Fitzpatrick always puts her left sock before the right sock. Amelia Velardo has a ritual where she juggles tennis balls before every game. Yaz Duursma and Keeley Skepper play Fortnite together before a game. Lila Keck has to go to a pre-game walk with music.

Lila Keck poses for a photo during Carlton's AFLW team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood

Mikala Cann eats a mix of beef mince, tuna and rice before every game. Meanwhile, Ruby Schleicher must eat watermelon on game day. Lucy Cronin listens to classical music right before the match to get into the zone.

Mikala Cann celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon

Chloe Adams sleeps in her gear the night before the game with her helmet next to her bed. In the same (overprepared) vein, Bess Keaney has to have her bag packed the night before a game.

Chloe Adams handballs during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle

Emma O’Driscoll always wears the same GWS bra as her lucky charm for every match.

Serena Gibbs always has the same breakfast on game day: eggs on toast with mushroom, avocado and tomatoes. She also travels to games alone, and doesn’t find out where her family are sitting at games – she says it throws her off.

Emma O'Driscoll does a backflip to celebrate Fremantle's win during round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Gold Coast

Wallis Randell’s pre-game ritual includes texting her grandma the colour of her boots and ribbon. Her eyesight isn’t great so she gets excited when she sees the colours on the field.

Jamie Stanton wears the same sports bra for every game, while Claudia Whitfort always has pasta and ice cream for dinner the night before a game.

Claudia Whitfort in action during week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney

Zarlie Goldsworthy’s number one suspicion is to never wash winning socks. Katherine Smith has a lucky game-day sports bra that she wears without fail.

Claire Ransom says that she used to wear the same pair of undies for game day every time, but then they got tattered so she stopped. Thankfully, she wasn’t jinxed.

Pepa Randall and Daisy Walker have a very specific belief: your team will lose if someone is playing their 50th AFLW game.

Zarlie Goldsworthy celebrates a goal during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Hawthorn

Emily Bates eats a minimum of six bananas on game day.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Eardley can’t wear a ribbon in her hair on game day because she played badly the last time she wore one.

Aileen Gilroy has to put her shoes on via left sock, right sock, left boot, right boot, left shoelace and right shoelace. She also wears the same sports bra each game.

Kristy Stratton has to have an energy drink before the game, every single time.

Emily Bates during the 2024 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne

Tahlia Gillard and Kate Hore both have to wear the same undies every game day. Alyssia Pisano has the same breakfast every game day, an egg and cheese muffin.

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide

Ebony O’Dea is a Rubik’s cube whiz, and she likes to solve it up to 30 times before a game.

Ebony O'Dea completes a Rubix Cube while riding a unicycle. Picture: Supplied

Sydney

Chloe Molloy cleans her footy boots with a toothbrush before every game to get all the “previous game” off them and start fresh.

Chloe Molloy arrives at RSEA Park for Sydney's match against St Kilda in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast

Jess Rentsch wears the same bra and undies for every game day. Don’t worry, she washes them each week!

Jess Hosking always plays the game ‘Bop-It’ before running out on game day.

Jess Hosking celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner only ever wears bright boots on the field.

Jas Smith brings her own blue esky to each game. She also has the same meals the night before and the day of the game – usually her breakfast is scrambled eggs and rice.