She's the energiser bunny of the AFLW, but there's plenty you may not know about St Kilda's Serene Watson

Serene Watson warms up ahead of round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is St Kilda firecracker Serene Watson, who always brings the energy on-field.

From her secret fear to her previous sporting pursuits, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Serene than her footy ability.

Serene Watson during the round three AFLW match between Essendon and St Kilda at Windy Hill, September 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

What’s your middle name?

Middle name is Indigo – I was going to be called Indigo, but dad wanted Serene.

What’s your hometown?

Manly, NSW.

What’s your greatest fear?

Honestly, tsunamis but secretly mannequins.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I used to be a cheerleader and loved it.



Serene Watson runs onto the field during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Steak night or parma night?

Parmi**** night.



What’s your coffee order?

Oat cap.



Dolphin or shark?

Sharks – they’re misunderstood.



Drive solo to training or carpool?

Driving solo but if I had to carpool it would probably be with Natalie Plane.

Serene Watson (left) and Nat Plane celebrate a win during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Kindness is contagious.



Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

The Bridge Hotel, Mordialloc.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Jaimee Lambert my bestie.

L-R: Serene Watson, Tyanna Smith and Jaimee Lambert celebrate a win during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Bree, our psychologist – she is AMAZING.



Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Straight hair, mid-height ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Part time job – Community Coordinator at the Danny Frawley Centre.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Watching my besties – Maddi and Teagan Levi – play at the Olympics in Rugby 7s for Australia.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I tell myself it is Blake Lively.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Immi Dumpling!!!!!!!!!!!

Recommend a movie or book

'Southpaw' for a movie, 'Underneath the Sycamore Tree' for a book.

AFLW season 2025 will start in August.