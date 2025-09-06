She's had no shortage of highlights, but there's one special low-key moment that stands out for Courtney Hodder

Courtney Hodder is seen during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SHE MAY have taken one of the greatest marks of all time, but it’s a different moment that stands out for Courtney Hodder as her favourite moment from an Indigenous Round.

A proud Badimaya and Whadjuk woman, Hodder is from Perth but plays for Brisbane, meaning her opportunities to play in front of her home crowd are few and far between.

The memory of one of those games, however, still brings Hodder to tears.

Learn More 02:08

"My first Indigenous Round game, I played back home in front of my home crowd," she told AFL.com.au.

"It makes me a little bit emotional now because my family means so much to be and be able to wear a jersey and play in front of them is such a proud moment.

"[It was] like coming home, and making them proud."

Courtney Hodder celebrates a win with family in Perth during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hodder hopes to honour her family in every game she plays, drawing on the strength of her ancestors and loved ones each time she runs out onto the field.

"I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve and my last name on my back," she said.

"Having family, I’ve always just wanted to make them proud, and I carry them through every single game.

"I know the family that are no longer here with me, they’re with me fighting on that field and they’re getting me through each game."

Learn More 00:38

Indigenous Round also gives Hodder the opportunity to share her story and culture with a broader audience.

"It’s such a great round to educate people on why we do it and why my culture and our people are so important," she said.

"I just love it and it’s a round where I’m able to represent myself and my people and make everyone proud."