Max Bailey has juggled the head of AFLW and men's football operations manager roles, but the Hawks are now on the hunt for a new AFLW boss

Max Bailey presents jumpers to Hawthorn's debutants ahead of the match between the Hawks and Carlton at Kinetic Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is searching for a new head of AFLW after a reshuffle in its women's football department.

Former 43-game Hawks player Max Bailey had nominally been the club's head of AFLW, but combined the role with a position as the club's football operations manager on the men's side.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Hawthorn will look to ease the burden on Bailey through the appointment of the new women's football boss, as the club looks to bolster its AFLW program.

The club's new head of AFLW will still report to Bailey, who will oversee the women's program, but is expected to be involved more in the day-to-day running of the football department.

Learn More 15:33

The timing of Hawthorn's hunt for someone to take on the role comes amid the side's fantastic 5-1 start to the season under coach Dan Webster.

Multiple AFLW clubs appointed new football bosses across the off-season, with St Kilda poaching Jessie Mulholland from Melbourne and the Demons promoting Clare Pettyfor into the role.