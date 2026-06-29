All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Sophia McCarthy with teammates during the VFLW Round three match between Carlton and Sandringham at IKON Park, May 30th, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH several spots opening up on AFLW lists in recent weeks, a host of state league players across the country are putting their best foot forward in an attempt to get noticed.

Meanwhile, teenagers Caitlin Boss and Grace Hirst hit the scoreboard in WA to keep recruiters interested.

SANFLW

North Adelaide 4.8 (32) def. Glenelg 1.3 (9)

North Adelaide controlled the game from start to finish to run out 23-point winners over Glenelg on Saturday morning, led by former West Coast defender Amber Ward (two goals, nine disposals), and Julia Clark (20 disposals, seven inside 50s).

Cassie McWilliam kicked Glenelg's sole goal, while also recording 22 hitouts and 17 disposals.

Central District 5.3 (33) def. West Adelaide 3.2 (20)

Tesharna Maher kicked three of Central District's five goals in its win over West Adelaide on Saturday, as Izabella Nisbet and Shelby Smith racked up 19 disposals each. Nisbet – born in 2010 – won't be eligible to be drafted until 2028.

Not even 31 disposals from former Collingwood and Richmond AFLW player Iilish Ross, or 28 from Zoe Venning could help West Adelaide over the line.

Woodville-West Torrens 5.2 (32) def. by Norwood 6.7 (43)

Norwood handed Woodville-West Torrens its first loss of 2026, thanks to a strong opening quarter from which the Eagles couldn't make up ground.

Sophie Arkun was outstanding in front of goal for the Redlegs, with four goals from 20 disposals, as was former Port Adelaide replacement player Coby Morgan (23 disposals, one goal), while Jade Halfpenny (27 disposals, eight clearances) continued her strong season.

For Woodville-West Torrens, Tahlita Buethke was impressive with 32 disposals and six inside 50s, and draft-eligible Felicity Ward brought the pressure with 10 tackles.

Sturt 7.5 (47) def. South Adelaide 1.8 (14)

Sturt put on the afterburners against reigning premier South Adelaide to make the Panthers' position in the top four somewhat precarious.

Former Port Adelaide key defender Alex Ballard kicked three goals from nine disposals in the win, and Isobel Kuiper was impressive with 22 disposals and nine tackles. Meanwhile, without young guns Emma Charlton, Hope Taylor, Taya Maxwell, and Layla Vizgaudis given the U18 championships, senior players Soriah Moon (20 disposals, 48 hitouts, 10 clearances) and Jessica Chyer (19 disposals, one goal) stood up for the Panthers.

QAFLW

Southport 7.6 (48) def. Coorparoo 2.4 (16)

Southport knocked Coorparoo off the top of the ladder with its 32-point win on Saturday afternoon.

It was an even performance from the reigning premier, with seven individual goalkickers, including Sienna Burnham (21 disposals, one goal) and former Greater Western Sydney forward Caitlin Miller (13 disposals, one goal).

Tilayna Nissen and Dakota Villiva were Coorparoo's goalkickers in the loss.

Moreton Bay 1.3 (9) def. by Aspley 13.10 (88)

Jessica Stallard (four goals, 14 disposals) had a day out in Aspley's big win over Moreton Bay, while ruck Monique Corrigan (34 hitouts, two goals) was also instrumental.

Danielle Sankey was Moreton Bay's sole goalkicker.

Bond University 8.8 (56) def. Morningside 1.2 (8)

Shannon Nolan (30 disposals, one goal) was impressive for Bond University on Saturday afternoon, as Tegan Williams kicked three of the side's eight goals.

Arahi Walker was Morningside's sole goalkicker.

Maroochydore 3.6 (24) def. University of Queensland 0.6 (6)

Sophie Schulze was outstanding in Maroochydore's second win of the season, with 26 disposals, and Sienna Robson kicked three goals from her eight disposals.

Leading the way for the University of Queensland, Jules Martin had 28 disposals and eight tackles in the loss.

Broadbeach 3.5 (23) def. by Wilston Grange 5.11 (41)

In an inaccurate performance from Wilston Grange, Kadie Fletcher was the north star up forward, kicking three goals from 11 disposals, while Mackenzie Findlay (25 disposals, nine clearances, eight tackles) impressed through the middle of the ground.

Jasmine Single led Broadbeach for disposals with 18, and Rachael Slater kicked two of the side's three goals.

WAFLW

Swan Districts 3.8 (26) def. by Subiaco 5.1 (31)

Subiaco landed an upset win over Swan Districts, thanks to a two-goal, 25-disposal performance by former West Coast and Melbourne forward Krstel Petrevski and 30 disposals and eight tackles from former AFLW Swan and Giant Lisa Steane.

And following an impressive outing in last week's U18 Championships, 2010-born midfielder Caitlin Boss kicked a goal from her eight disposals.

Another teenager returning from the championships, Grace Hirst – draft-eligible this year – also kicked a goal from eight disposals for Swan Districts, while ball magnet Jaime Henry finished with 28 disposals.

Claremont 4.8 (32) def. East Fremantle 4.5 (29)

Former West Coast replacement signing Jayme Harken led the way for Claremont in its win over East Fremantle – widening the gap to third place – finishing with 31 disposals and eight tackles, while Matilda Husband (16 disposals, 24 hitouts) fought hard in the ruck.

For East Fremantle, fresh off a strong showing in the U18 Championships, Lara Fuller made her WAFLW debut as a 16-year-old, kicking two goals in the process.

Perth 3.4 (22) def. by South Fremantle 3.6 (24)

South Fremantle pushed ahead of Perth into the top four thanks to a two-point win on Saturday evening.

Former Fremantle midfielder Tahleah Mulder (33 disposals, 10 tackles) was immense for South Fremantle, as each of Madison Hadley, Lauren Vecchio, and Annalie Polimeno hit the scoreboard.

Holly Britton was the leading ball winner for Perth, with 28 disposals and seven tackles, and former West Coast and Fremantle defender Evangeline Gooch (25 disposals, four tackles) worked hard.

West Perth 4.9 (33) def. Peel Thunder 2.7 (19)

West Perth held off a fast-finishing Peel outfit thanks to an impressive showing from Jessica Roper (28 disposals) and Kayla Van Den Heever (21 disposals, four tackles).

Chloe Wrigley (34 disposals) was Peel's best, while Kate Bartlett kicked both of the side's goals.

VFLW

Collingwood 6.11 (47) def. Tasmania 3.2 (20)

Tasmania challenged ladder-leader Collingwood on Saturday morning, but the Pies kept their clean sheet, helped along by 32 disposals from Tahlia Sanger, and captain Dom Carbone's 23 disposals and a goal.

Jemma Ramsdale is quietly having a good season, with eight intercepts for the Pies, and used her 15 disposals at 81 per cent efficiency.

Grace White, Ava Read, and Brieanna Barwick each goaled for Tasmania, while Ellie Hall led the side for disposals with 19 and eight tackles.

Darebin 3.1 (19) def. by Williamstown 5.7 (37)

Williamstown has pushed ahead of back-to-back premier North Melbourne Werribee thanks to a growing percentage, helped along by its 18-point win over Darebin on Saturday.

Bella Smith – former Geelong AFLW midfielder – won 16 disposals and five clearances for the Seagulls, and Megan Williamson's (12 disposals, 12 tackles, one goal) two-way running in the front half was impressive.

For the Falcons, Caitlin Bunker was everywhere, finishing with 25 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances, and seven intercept possessions.

North Melbourne Werribee 11.8 (74) def. Essendon 7.2 (44)

The Kangaroos continued their winning ways in a high-scoring affair at Arden Street on Saturday afternoon.

Former AFLW Roo Zoe Savarirayan kicked three impressive goals in the win, and Ava Seton led the way with ball in hand, finishing with 23 disposals, five clearances, and a goal.

Zoe Savarirayan has ✌️



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/pMLRUdGgcp — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 27, 2026

El Chaston's work behind the ball was important for Essendon, as they finished with 11 intercept possessions and 19 disposals, and each of Chloe Hunt and Tia Davidge kicked two goals.

Box Hill 5.2 (32) def. by Sandringham 6.10 (46)

Sandringham stabilised its season with a win over Box Hill, as Zoe Barbakos (24 disposals, two goals) starred for the Zebras.

Sunday Hollingsworth (11 tackles) brought the pressure, and Alexandrea Hynes (10 intercepts) was important behind the ball.

For the Hawks, who were without star defender Matilda Van Berkel after she was elevated to the club's AFLW list, Ella Stoddart (nine intercepts, 19 disposals) and Annabelle Embleton (23 disposals, one goal, seven intercepts) carried the backline, and former West Coast midfielder Kayley Kavanagh (24 disposals, seven tackles, two goals) starred.

Sunday Hollingsworth from the pocket 🎯



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/2cBqPTEwBK — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) June 27, 2026

Carlton 14.12 (96) def. Casey 2.1 (13)

Carlton bounced back to the winners' list in a big way on Saturday, piling on the pain against Casey.

Sophia McCarthy kicked four goals from 19 disposals, and each of Asha Turner Funk, Zoe Larkins and Emily Elkington kicked two goals. Ellie Sbeghen dominated the ruck for the Blues, too, with 36 hitouts and 20 disposals.

Anna Vrsecky and Lillian Snow were Casey's goalkickers in the loss.

Port Melbourne 5.4 (34) def. by Western Bulldogs 5.6 (36)

The Western Bulldogs won a nailbiter against Port Melbourne to close out the seventh round of the VFLW season.

Jorja Livingstone (23 disposals, one goal) and Ellie Bishop (23 disposals, eight clearances) were immense for the Dogs in the win, and Courtney Jones (19 disposals, six clearances, five tackles) worked hard through the middle for the Borough.