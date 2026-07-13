All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Lila Keck celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

TWO REIGNING premiers made statements over the weekend, while a local hero made her Tasmanian debut in the VFLW.

SANFLW

The SANFLW had a bye

QAFLW

Southport 13.15 (93) def. Maroochydore 3.3 (21)

An impressive season from Ella Maurer has continued for Southport, as the former Suns midfielder recorded 31 disposals and eight clearances in the reigning premier's win over Maroochydore.

Each of Tayla Christensen and Caitlin Miller kicked three goals for the Sharks, and Sienna Burnham's (25 disposals, eight tackles, nine clearances) work in tight was important.

Sophie Schulze was Maroochydore's best with 30 disposals and five tackles in the loss.

Aspley 10.14 (74) def. Broadbeach 1.1 (7)

Former Gold Coast midfielder Ella Smith was immense in Aspley's big win over Broadbeach on Saturday.

Smith finished with 39 disposals and nine inside 50s, driving the side forward to the benefit of Jessica Stallard who kicked four of the club's 10 goals.

Jasmine Single – sister of Gold Coast's Lucy – was handy for Broadbeach with 17 disposals, while ruck Emma Meggs laid 14 tackles.

University of Queensland 0.3 (3) def. by Bond University 12.7 (79)

Bond University was simply dominant, defeating the University of Queensland by 76 points on Saturday.

Shannon Nolan finished with 38 disposals and a goal for the Bullsharks, and Tegan Williams kicked three goals.

Former Brisbane forward Luka Yoshida-Martin was the Red Lions' best with 22 disposals and six tackles.

Luka Yoshida-Martin tackles Niamh Kelly during Brisbane's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Moreton Bay 0.2 (2) def. by Wilston Grange 21.17 (143)

Wilston Grange blew Moreton Bay away, greatly aided by a seven-goal turn from Naomi Celebre and 30 disposals from both Keyshia Matenga and Zimra Hussain.

Summer Hamilton was also devastating, with 10 inside 50s from her 22 disposals, and three goals of her own.

Tahlia Benson was Moreton Bay's leading possession getter with 16.

Coorparoo 4.6 (30) def. by Morningside 6.12 (48)

Coorparoo has been knocked back to third with a loss to Morningside on Saturday, further tightening the race to QAFLW finals.

Laura and Gracie Roy were handy for Morningside, combining for 37 disposals, 10 inside 50s, and 10 tackles, as Renee Taylor kicked two goals.

Ayla Fetahagic dominated possession with 31 for Coorparoo, while Adelaide premiership player Sarah Perkins kicked two goals from four scores.

WAFLW

Boorloo (Perth) 5.3 (33) def. by Claremont 5.6 (36)

Claremont came from behind in the last quarter to shake off a serious challenge from Boorloo on Saturday.

Hayley Bullas (22 disposals) was impressive for Claremont, while Jayme Harken (29 disposals, four inside 50s) and Jacinta Valentini (26 disposals, four tackles) were prolific with ball in hand.

For Boorloo, Amy Trindade played a well-rounded game, finishing with 18 disposals, seven tackles, and a goal.

Peel Thunder 3.2 (20) def. by South Fremantle 12.10 (82)

South Fremantle flexed its muscles against a still winless Peel on Saturday, as Kiana Lee kicked six of the Bulldogs' 12 goals, while Shannyn Pomersbach kicked three of her own.

Former Fremantle midfielder Tahleah Mulder had 19 disposals and nine tackles in the win, and Ashleigh Gomes led the field for disposals with 25.

Georgia Tait, Krystal Carter, and Kate Bartlett were Peel's goalkickers.

West Perth 1.4 (10) def. by Swan Districts 3.10 (28)

On an inaccurate day out, Swan Districts were well led by Ashley Sharp up forward with two of the side's three goals, and ball-winner Jaime Henry had a whopping 40 disposals and five inside 50s in the victory.

Brooke Hongell was West Perth's sole goalkicker.

East Fremantle 6.4 (40) def. East Perth 4.5 (29)

Chelsea Natta kicked two goals in East Fremantle's win over East Perth on Sunday, while Tiani Teakle – sister of Port Adelaide's Julia – and Chloe Colegate each had 17 disposals.

Layla Firns did all she could for East Perth with 29 disposals and five marks.

VFLW

Western Bulldogs 5.2 (32) def. Essendon 3.4 (22)

The Western Bulldogs used speed in attack to sneak past Essendon and firm up their finals hopes.

Emmy Nekrep kicked three goals by getting out the back of the Bombers' defence and turning on the jets, and winger Jorja Livingstone backed up a career-best performance last week with another personal best 36 disposals.

For Essendon, Brooke Plummer (23 disposals, eight intercepts) was best with a burst of power through the middle of the ground.

Box Hill 4.11 (35) def. by Carlton 10.11 (71)

Carlton became the first side to run some AFLW players through its VFLW side this year, as part of a strong win over Box Hill on Saturday morning.

Lila Keck showed off her midfield chops with 30 disposals, two goals, and nine tackles, as she fights for consistent opportunity at the top level this year, and new addition Lily Baxter had 18 disposals and four inside 50s in her first game in the navy.

Experienced defender Gab Pound finished with seven intercepts and 17 disposals as she patrolled the back half, and replacement signing Kiara Bischa had 11 disposals and six intercepts for the match.

For the Hawks, Annabelle Embleton worked hard to finish with 24 disposals and eight marks.

Tasmania 5.7 (37) def. Geelong 1.7 (13)

Tasmania landed its third win of the season, with a dominant performance over an inaccurate Geelong outfit.

In her first game for the side, after battling injury, former Collingwood key-position player Georgia Clark kicked two goals from 16 disposals in a strong showing for the Devils, and Ellie Hall was impressive with 20 disposals and nine intercept possessions for the match.

Lucy Marescuk fought against the tide for Geelong, with nine intercepts, seven inside 50s, 30 disposals, and 10 marks.

Georgia Clark kicks her first goal for Tassie 💪



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/g2OX6vVS1g — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 11, 2026

Collingwood 5.4 (34) def. by North Melbourne Werribee 5.7 (37)

In the Grand Final rematch, reigning premier North Melbourne won out after a seesawing second half.

The Roos were held goalless in the first half before slamming on five third-quarter goals to hit the front, and a last-quarter surge from the Pies couldn't get them over the line.

Tahlia Fellows kicked three goals for Collingwood – the only multiple goalkicker on the ground – and Tamara Henry was the club's leading disposal winner with 21.

Meanwhile, Ava Seton (26 disposals, 11 tackles, nine clearances) and Alana Barba (26 disposals, one goal) propelled North Melbourne to the win.

Alana Barba busts her way through the pack 😤



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/JW4xGXgdUE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 12, 2026

Darebin 5.8 (38) def. Casey 4.8 (32)

Darebin held on following a late Casey comeback to claim its second win of the year.

Alyssa Mifsud was the star of the show with 31 disposals and 12 clearances for the Falcons, while Ella Southgate kicked two goals from her 12 disposals.

Shree Fairchild also bagged two goals for Casey, while Zoe Mitchell was the side's leading disposal winner with 21.

Ella Southgate slots the first!



🎥: Watch the VFLW live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/suyhl05t6H — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 12, 2026

Port Melbourne 6.11 (47) def. Sandringham 5.4 (34)

Georgia Foran was powerful inside 50 with three goals in Port Melbourne's win over Sandringham on Sunday afternoon.

Courtney Jones (26 disposals, 12 inside 50s, one goal) was immense from the midfield, while Mia Caffry and Eloise Ashley-Cooper also hit the scoreboard for the Borough.

For Sandringham, Zoe Barbakos backed up a strong performance last week with another two goals and nine tackles.