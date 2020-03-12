All Australian History
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Laird, Rory
|Adelaide
|2018
|Cripps, Patrick
|Carlton
|2018
|Grundy, Brodie
|Collingwood
|2018
|Sidebottom, Steele
|Collingwood
|2018
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Geelong
|2018
|Stewart, Tom
|Geelong
|2018
|Whitfield, Lachie
|Greater Western Sydney
|2018
|Breust, Luke
|Hawthorn
|2018
|Gunston, Jack
|Hawthorn
|2018
|Mitchell, Tom
|Hawthorn
|2018
|Gawn, Max
|Melbourne
|2018
|Oliver, Clayton
|Melbourne
|2018
|Higgins, Shaun
|North Melbourne
|2018
|Gray, Robbie
|Port Adelaide
|2018
|Edwards, Shane
|Richmond
|2018
|Martin, Dustin
|Richmond
|2018
|Rance, Alex
|Richmond
|2018
|Riewoldt, Jack
|Richmond
|2018
|Franklin, Lance
|Sydney Swans
|2018
|Gaff, Andrew
|West Coast
|2018
|Hurn, Shannon
|West Coast
|2018
|McGovern, Jeremy
|West Coast
|2018
|Betts, Eddie
|Adelaide
|2017
|Crouch, Matt
|Adelaide
|2017
|Laird, Rory
|Adelaide
|2017
|Zorko, Dayne
|Brisbane Lions
|2017
|Docherty, Sam
|Carlton
|2017
|Daniher, Joe
|Essendon
|2017
|Hurley, Michael
|Essendon
|2017
|Merrett, Zach
|Essendon
|2017
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Geelong
|2017
|Selwood, Joel
|Geelong
|2017
|Kelly, Josh
|Greater Western Sydney
|2017
|Shiel, Dylan
|Greater Western Sydney
|2017
|Mitchell, Tom
|Hawthorn
|2017
|Hibberd, Michael
|Melbourne
|2017
|Gray, Robbie
|Port Adelaide
|2017
|Ryder, Paddy
|Port Adelaide
|2017
|Martin, Dustin
|Richmond
|2017
|Rance, Alex
|Richmond
|2017
|Franklin, Lance
|Sydney Swans
|2017
|Kennedy, Josh
|West Coast
|2017
|McGovern, Jeremy
|West Coast
|2017
|Yeo, Elliot
|West Coast
|2017
|Betts, Eddie
|Adelaide
|2016
|Sloane, Rory
|Adelaide
|2016
|Talia, Daniel
|Adelaide
|2016
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Geelong
|2016
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2016
|Selwood, Joel
|Geelong
|2016
|Lynch, Tom
|Gold Coast
|2016
|Greene, Toby
|Greater Western Sydney
|2016
|Shaw, Heath
|Greater Western Sydney
|2016
|Rioli, Cyril
|Hawthorn
|2016
|Gawn, Max
|Melbourne
|2016
|Rance, Alex
|Richmond
|2016
|Martin, Dustin
|Richmond
|2016
|Rampe, Dane
|Sydney Swans
|2016
|Kennedy, Josh
|Sydney Swans
|2016
|Hannebery, Daniel
|Sydney Swans
|2016
|Franklin, Lance
|Sydney Swans
|2016
|Parker, Luke
|Sydney Swans
|2016
|McGovern, Jeremy
|West Coast
|2016
|Kennedy, Josh
|West Coast
|2016
|Bontempelli, Marcus
|Western Bulldogs
|2016
|Boyd, Matthew
|Western Bulldogs
|2016
|Rance, Alex
|Richmond
|2015
|Deledio, Brett
|Richmond
|2015
|Riewoldt, Jack
|Richmond
|2015
|Gaff, Andrew
|West Coast
|2015
|Priddis, Matt
|West Coast
|2015
|Kennedy, Josh
|West Coast
|2015
|Wood, Easton
|Western Bulldogs
|2015
|Stringer, Jake
|Western Bulldogs
|2015
|Murphy, Robert
|Western Bulldogs
|2015
|Mitchell, Sam
|Hawthorn
|2015
|Rioli, Cyril
|Hawthorn
|2015
|Mundy, David
|Fremantle
|2015
|Fyfe, Nat
|Fremantle
|2015
|Hannebery, Daniel
|Sydney Swans
|2015
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Adelaide
|2015
|Gibson, Josh
|Hawthorn
|2015
|Betts, Eddie
|Adelaide
|2015
|Shaw, Heath
|Greater Western Sydney
|2015
|Wingard, Chad
|Port Adelaide
|2015
|Hurley, Michael
|Essendon
|2015
|Goldstein, Todd
|North Melbourne
|2015
|Smith, Brodie
|Adelaide
|2014
|Talia, Daniel
|Adelaide
|2014
|Rockliff, Tom
|Brisbane Lions
|2014
|Pendlebury, Scott
|Collingwood
|2014
|Heppell, Dyson
|Essendon
|2014
|Hooker, Cale
|Essendon
|2014
|Ballantyne, Hayden
|Fremantle
|2014
|Fyfe, Nat
|Fremantle
|2014
|Sandilands, Aaron
|Fremantle
|2014
|Selwood, Joel
|Geelong
|2014
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Gold Coast
|2014
|Breust, Luke
|Hawthorn
|2014
|Franklin, Lance
|Hawthorn
|2014
|Lewis, Jordan
|Hawthorn
|2014
|Roughead, Jarryd
|Hawthorn
|2014
|Boak, Travis
|Port Adelaide
|2014
|Gray, Robbie
|Port Adelaide
|2014
|Rance, Alex
|Richmond
|2014
|Riewoldt, Nick
|St Kilda
|2014
|Kennedy, Josh
|Sydney Swans
|2014
|Malceski, Nick
|Sydney Swans
|2014
|Smith, Nick
|Sydney Swans
|2014
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Adelaide
|2013
|Cloke, Travis
|Collingwood
|2013
|Pendlebury, Scott
|Collingwood
|2013
|Swan, Dane
|Collingwood
|2013
|Watson, Jobe
|Essendon
|2013
|Johnson, Michael
|Fremantle
|2013
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2013
|Mackie, Andrew
|Geelong
|2013
|Selwood, Joel
|Geelong
|2013
|Taylor, Harry
|Geelong
|2013
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Gold Coast
|2013
|Cameron, Jeremy
|Greater Western Sydney
|2013
|Mitchell, Sam
|Hawthorn
|2013
|Roughead, Jarryd
|Hawthorn
|2013
|Thompson, Scott
|North Melbourne
|2013
|Boak, Travis
|Port Adelaide
|2013
|Wingard, Chad
|Port Adelaide
|2013
|Hannebery, Daniel
|Sydney Swans
|2013
|Jack, Kieren
|Sydney Swans
|2013
|McVeigh, Jarrad
|Sydney Swans
|2013
|Griffen, Ryan
|Western Bulldogs
|2013
|Minson, Will
|Western Bulldogs
|2013
|Dangerfield, Patrick
|Adelaide
|2012
|Thompson, Scott
|Adelaide
|2012
|Beams, Dayne
|Collingwood
|2012
|Pendlebury, Scott
|Collingwood
|2012
|Swan, Dane
|Collingwood
|2012
|Watson, Jobe
|Essendon
|2012
|McPharlin, Luke
|Fremantle
|2012
|Hawkins, Tom
|Geelong
|2012
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Gold Coast
|2012
|Birchall, Grant
|Hawthorn
|2012
|Franklin, Lance
|Hawthorn
|2012
|Rioli, Cyril
|Hawthorn
|2012
|Cotchin, Trent
|Richmond
|2012
|Deledio, Brett
|Richmond
|2012
|Dempster, Sean
|St Kilda
|2012
|Milne, Stephen
|St Kilda
|2012
|Kennedy, Josh
|Sydney Swans
|2012
|Richards, Ted
|Sydney Swans
|2012
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2012
|Glass, Darren
|West Coast
|2012
|Naitanui, Nic
|West Coast
|2012
|Waters, Beau
|West Coast
|2012
|Judd, Chris
|Carlton
|2011
|Murphy, Marc
|Carlton
|2011
|Cloke, Travis
|Collingwood
|2011
|Davis, Leon
|Collingwood
|2011
|Pendlebury, Scott
|Collingwood
|2011
|Reid, Ben
|Collingwood
|2011
|Swan, Dane
|Collingwood
|2011
|Thomas, Dale
|Collingwood
|2011
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2011
|Kelly, James
|Geelong
|2011
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2011
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Gold Coast
|2011
|Franklin, Lance
|Hawthorn
|2011
|Mitchell, Sam
|Hawthorn
|2011
|Petrie, Drew
|North Melbourne
|2011
|Dal Santo, Nick
|St Kilda
|2011
|Milne, Stephen
|St Kilda
|2011
|Goodes, Adam
|Sydney Swans
|2011
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2011
|Glass, Darren
|West Coast
|2011
|Boyd, Matthew
|Western Bulldogs
|2011
|Murphy, Robert
|Western Bulldogs
|2011
|Judd, Chris
|Carlton
|2010
|Didak, Alan
|Collingwood
|2010
|Lumumba, Heritier
|Collingwood
|2010
|Pendlebury, Scott
|Collingwood
|2010
|Swan, Dane
|Collingwood
|2010
|Sandilands, Aaron
|Fremantle
|2010
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Geelong
|2010
|Chapman, Paul
|Geelong
|2010
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2010
|Johnson, Steve
|Geelong
|2010
|Taylor, Harry
|Geelong
|2010
|Franklin, Lance
|Hawthorn
|2010
|Hodge, Luke
|Hawthorn
|2010
|Jamar, Mark
|Melbourne
|2010
|Riewoldt, Jack
|Richmond
|2010
|Goddard, Brendon
|St Kilda
|2010
|Montagna, Leigh
|St Kilda
|2010
|LeCras, Mark
|West Coast
|2010
|Hall, Barry
|Western Bulldogs
|2010
|Lake, Brian
|Western Bulldogs
|2010
|Brown, Jonathan
|Brisbane Lions
|2009
|Fevola, Brendan
|Carlton
|2009
|Judd, Chris
|Carlton
|2009
|Davis, Leon
|Collingwood
|2009
|Maxwell, Nick
|Collingwood
|2009
|Swan, Dane
|Collingwood
|2009
|Sandilands, Aaron
|Fremantle
|2009
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Geelong
|2009
|Chapman, Paul
|Geelong
|2009
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2009
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2009
|Selwood, Joel
|Geelong
|2009
|Dal Santo, Nick
|St Kilda
|2009
|Goddard, Brendon
|St Kilda
|2009
|Hayes, Lenny
|St Kilda
|2009
|Montagna, Leigh
|St Kilda
|2009
|Riewoldt, Nick
|St Kilda
|2009
|Bolton, Craig
|Sydney Swans
|2009
|Goodes, Adam
|Sydney Swans
|2009
|Boyd, Matthew
|Western Bulldogs
|2009
|Lake, Brian
|Western Bulldogs
|2009
|Bock, Nathan
|Adelaide
|2008
|Fevola, Brendan
|Carlton
|2008
|Judd, Chris
|Carlton
|2008
|Medhurst, Paul
|Collingwood
|2008
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2008
|Sandilands, Aaron
|Fremantle
|2008
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Geelong
|2008
|Bartel, Jimmy
|Geelong
|2008
|Corey, Joel
|Geelong
|2008
|Enright, Corey
|Geelong
|2008
|Harley, Tom
|Geelong
|2008
|Johnson, Steve
|Geelong
|2008
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2008
|Franklin, Lance
|Hawthorn
|2008
|Hodge, Luke
|Hawthorn
|2008
|Harvey, Brent
|North Melbourne
|2008
|Richardson, Matthew
|Richmond
|2008
|Fisher, Sam
|St Kilda
|2008
|Riewoldt, Nick
|St Kilda
|2008
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2008
|Cooney, Adam
|Western Bulldogs
|2008
|Morris, Dale
|Western Bulldogs
|2008
|McLeod, Andrew
|Adelaide
|2007
|Brown, Jonathan
|Brisbane Lions
|2007
|Fletcher, Dustin
|Essendon
|2007
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2007
|Ablett, Gary jnr
|Geelong
|2007
|Bartel, Jimmy
|Geelong
|2007
|Corey, Joel
|Geelong
|2007
|Egan, Matthew
|Geelong
|2007
|Johnson, Steve
|Geelong
|2007
|Ling, Cameron
|Geelong
|2007
|Milburn, Darren
|Geelong
|2007
|Mooney, Cameron
|Geelong
|2007
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2007
|Brown, Campbell
|Hawthorn
|2007
|Harvey, Brent
|North Melbourne
|2007
|Cornes, Chad
|Port Adelaide
|2007
|Cornes, Kane
|Port Adelaide
|2007
|Lade, Brendon
|Port Adelaide
|2007
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2007
|Glass, Darren
|West Coast
|2007
|Kerr, Daniel
|West Coast
|2007
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|2007
|Bassett, Nathan
|Adelaide
|2006
|Goodwin, Simon
|Adelaide
|2006
|McLeod, Andrew
|Adelaide
|2006
|Fevola, Brendan
|Carlton
|2006
|Didak, Alan
|Collingwood
|2006
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2006
|McDonald, James
|Melbourne
|2006
|Burgoyne, Shaun
|Port Adelaide
|2006
|Lade, Brendon
|Port Adelaide
|2006
|Bowden, Joel
|Richmond
|2006
|Riewoldt, Nick
|St Kilda
|2006
|Bolton, Craig
|Sydney Swans
|2006
|Goodes, Adam
|Sydney Swans
|2006
|Hall, Barry
|Sydney Swans
|2006
|O'Keefe, Ryan
|Sydney Swans
|2006
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|2006
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2006
|Glass, Darren
|West Coast
|2006
|Judd, Chris
|West Coast
|2006
|Gilbee, Lindsay
|Western Bulldogs
|2006
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|2006
|West, Scott
|Western Bulldogs
|2006
|Goodwin, Simon
|Adelaide
|2005
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|2005
|Rutten, Ben
|Adelaide
|2005
|Clement, James
|Collingwood
|2005
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2005
|Croad, Trent
|Hawthorn
|2005
|Everitt, Peter
|Hawthorn
|2005
|Hodge, Luke
|Hawthorn
|2005
|Grant, Shannon
|North Melbourne
|2005
|Harvey, Brent
|North Melbourne
|2005
|Cornes, Kane
|Port Adelaide
|2005
|Bowden, Joel
|Richmond
|2005
|Ball, Luke
|St Kilda
|2005
|Dal Santo, Nick
|St Kilda
|2005
|Hayes, Lenny
|St Kilda
|2005
|Barry, Leo
|Sydney Swans
|2005
|Hall, Barry
|Sydney Swans
|2005
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|2005
|Cox, Dean
|West Coast
|2005
|Wirrpanda, David
|West Coast
|2005
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|2005
|West, Scott
|Western Bulldogs
|2005
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|2004
|Akermanis, Jason
|Brisbane Lions
|2004
|Black, Simon
|Brisbane Lions
|2004
|Johnson, Chris
|Brisbane Lions
|2004
|Lappin, Nigel
|Brisbane Lions
|2004
|Power, Luke
|Brisbane Lions
|2004
|Lappin, Matthew
|Carlton
|2004
|Clement, James
|Collingwood
|2004
|McPhee, Adam
|Essendon
|2004
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2004
|White, Jeff
|Melbourne
|2004
|Cornes, Chad
|Port Adelaide
|2004
|Tredrea, Warren
|Port Adelaide
|2004
|Gehrig, Fraser
|St Kilda
|2004
|Jones, Austinn
|St Kilda
|2004
|Riewoldt, Nick
|St Kilda
|2004
|Barry, Leo
|Sydney Swans
|2004
|Hall, Barry
|Sydney Swans
|2004
|Kirk, Brett
|Sydney Swans
|2004
|Fletcher, Chad
|West Coast
|2004
|Judd, Chris
|West Coast
|2004
|West, Scott
|Western Bulldogs
|2004
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|2003
|Lappin, Nigel
|Brisbane Lions
|2003
|Leppitsch, Justin
|Brisbane Lions
|2003
|Voss, Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|2003
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|2003
|Tarrant, Chris
|Collingwood
|2003
|Hird, James
|Essendon
|2003
|Lloyd, Matthew
|Essendon
|2003
|Bell, Peter
|Fremantle
|2003
|Hasleby, Paul
|Fremantle
|2003
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2003
|Scarlett, Matthew
|Geelong
|2003
|Smith, Joel
|Hawthorn
|2003
|Tredrea, Warren
|Port Adelaide
|2003
|Wanganeen, Gavin
|Port Adelaide
|2003
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|2003
|Hayes, Lenny
|St Kilda
|2003
|Goodes, Adam
|Sydney Swans
|2003
|Williams, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|2003
|Gardiner, Michael
|West Coast
|2003
|Matera, Phillip
|West Coast
|2003
|Smith, Rohan
|Western Bulldogs
|2003
|Hart, Ben
|Adelaide
|2002
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|2002
|Akermanis, Jason
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Black, Simon
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Johnson, Chris
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Lappin, Nigel
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Leppitsch, Justin
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Voss, Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|2002
|Pavlich, Matthew
|Fremantle
|2002
|Crawford, Shane
|Hawthorn
|2002
|Neitz, David
|Melbourne
|2002
|Yze, Adem
|Melbourne
|2002
|Archer, Glenn
|North Melbourne
|2002
|Simpson, Adam
|North Melbourne
|2002
|Francou, Josh
|Port Adelaide
|2002
|Montgomery, Brett
|Port Adelaide
|2002
|Primus, Matthew
|Port Adelaide
|2002
|Tredrea, Warren
|Port Adelaide
|2002
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|2002
|Brown, Nathan
|Western Bulldogs
|2002
|Darcy, Luke
|Western Bulldogs
|2002
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|2002
|Goodwin, Simon
|Adelaide
|2001
|McLeod, Andrew
|Adelaide
|2001
|Akermanis, Jason
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Black, Simon
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Lappin, Nigel
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|Voss, Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|2001
|McKay, Andrew
|Carlton
|2001
|Ratten, Brett
|Carlton
|2001
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|2001
|Hird, James
|Essendon
|2001
|Johnson, Jason
|Essendon
|2001
|Lloyd, Matthew
|Essendon
|2001
|Wellman, Sean
|Essendon
|2001
|Hay, Jonathan
|Hawthorn
|2001
|Smith, Joel
|Hawthorn
|2001
|Primus, Matthew
|Port Adelaide
|2001
|Tredrea, Warren
|Port Adelaide
|2001
|Wanganeen, Gavin
|Port Adelaide
|2001
|Gaspar, Darren
|Richmond
|2001
|Ottens, Brad
|Richmond
|2001
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|2001
|Brown, Nathan
|Western Bulldogs
|2001
|Goodwin, Simon
|Adelaide
|2000
|McLeod, Andrew
|Adelaide
|2000
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|2000
|Camporeale, Scott
|Carlton
|2000
|Koutoufides, Anthony
|Carlton
|2000
|McKay, Andrew
|Carlton
|2000
|Ratten, Brett
|Carlton
|2000
|Whitnall, Lance
|Carlton
|2000
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|2000
|Fletcher, Dustin
|Essendon
|2000
|Hardwick, Damien
|Essendon
|2000
|Hird, James
|Essendon
|2000
|Lloyd, Matthew
|Essendon
|2000
|King, Steven
|Geelong
|2000
|Farmer, Jeff
|Melbourne
|2000
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|2000
|Harvey, Brent
|North Melbourne
|2000
|Gaspar, Darren
|Richmond
|2000
|Kellaway, Andrew
|Richmond
|2000
|O'Loughlin, Michael
|Sydney Swans
|2000
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|2000
|West, Scott
|Western Bulldogs
|2000
|Hart, Ben
|Adelaide
|1999
|Akermanis, Jason
|Brisbane Lions
|1999
|Leppitsch, Justin
|Brisbane Lions
|1999
|Voss, Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|1999
|Allan, Matthew
|Carlton
|1999
|McKay, Andrew
|Carlton
|1999
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1999
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|1999
|Lloyd, Matthew
|Essendon
|1999
|Mercuri, Mark
|Essendon
|1999
|Crawford, Shane
|Hawthorn
|1999
|Bell, Peter
|North Melbourne
|1999
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1999
|Pickett, Byron
|North Melbourne
|1999
|Campbell, Wayne
|Richmond
|1999
|Richardson, Matthew
|Richmond
|1999
|Burke, Nathan
|St Kilda
|1999
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1999
|Schwass, Wayne
|Sydney Swans
|1999
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|1999
|Grant, Chris
|Western Bulldogs
|1999
|Johnson, Brad
|Western Bulldogs
|1999
|McLeod, Andrew
|Adelaide
|1998
|Rehn, Shaun
|Adelaide
|1998
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|1998
|Smart, Nigel
|Adelaide
|1998
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|1998
|Lloyd, Matthew
|Essendon
|1998
|Wellman, Sean
|Essendon
|1998
|Crawford, Shane
|Hawthorn
|1998
|Viney, Todd
|Melbourne
|1998
|Archer, Glenn
|North Melbourne
|1998
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1998
|King, David
|North Melbourne
|1998
|Stevens, Anthony
|North Melbourne
|1998
|Knights, Matthew
|Richmond
|1998
|Everitt, Peter
|St Kilda
|1998
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1998
|Lockett, Tony
|Sydney Swans
|1998
|Cousins, Ben
|West Coast
|1998
|McIntosh, Ashley
|West Coast
|1998
|Grant, Chris
|Western Bulldogs
|1998
|Hudson, Paul
|Western Bulldogs
|1998
|West, Scott
|Western Bulldogs
|1998
|Modra, Tony
|Adelaide
|1997
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|1997
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1997
|Sexton, Michael
|Carlton
|1997
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1997
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|1997
|Grant, Chris
|Footscray
|1997
|Smith, Rohan
|Footscray
|1997
|Salmon, Paul
|Hawthorn
|1997
|King, David
|North Melbourne
|1997
|Heuskes, Adam
|Port Adelaide
|1997
|Burke, Nathan
|St Kilda
|1997
|Everitt, Peter
|St Kilda
|1997
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1997
|Jones, Austinn
|St Kilda
|1997
|Cresswell, Daryn
|Sydney Swans
|1997
|Kelly, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|1997
|O'Loughlin, Michael
|Sydney Swans
|1997
|Roos, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|1997
|Gehrig, Fraser
|West Coast
|1997
|Matera, Peter
|West Coast
|1997
|Jarman, Darren
|Adelaide
|1996
|Lambert, Craig
|Brisbane Lions
|1996
|Voss, Michael
|Brisbane Lions
|1996
|Sexton, Michael
|Carlton
|1996
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1996
|Buckley, Nathan
|Collingwood
|1996
|Hird, James
|Essendon
|1996
|Hocking, Garry
|Geelong
|1996
|Crawford, Shane
|Hawthorn
|1996
|Archer, Glenn
|North Melbourne
|1996
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1996
|McKernan, Corey
|North Melbourne
|1996
|Richardson, Matthew
|Richmond
|1996
|Burke, Nathan
|St Kilda
|1996
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1996
|Kelly, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|1996
|Lockett, Tony
|Sydney Swans
|1996
|Roos, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|1996
|Mainwaring, Chris
|West Coast
|1996
|Matera, Peter
|West Coast
|1996
|White, Mitchell
|West Coast
|1996
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1995
|Christou, Ang
|Carlton
|1995
|Koutoufides, Anthony
|Carlton
|1995
|Madden, Justin
|Carlton
|1995
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1995
|Hird, James
|Essendon
|1995
|Long, Michael
|Essendon
|1995
|Wanganeen, Gavin
|Essendon
|1995
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1995
|Couch, Paul
|Geelong
|1995
|Mansfield, Michael
|Geelong
|1995
|Jarman, Darren
|Hawthorn
|1995
|Lyon, Garry
|Melbourne
|1995
|Neitz, David
|Melbourne
|1995
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1995
|Campbell, Wayne
|Richmond
|1995
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1995
|Winmar, Nicky
|St Kilda
|1995
|Kelly, Paul
|Sydney Swans
|1995
|Lockett, Tony
|Sydney Swans
|1995
|Jakovich, Glen
|West Coast
|1995
|Rehn, Shaun
|Adelaide
|1994
|Ricciuto, Mark
|Adelaide
|1994
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1994
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1994
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1994
|Williams, Greg
|Carlton
|1994
|Brown, Gavin
|Collingwood
|1994
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1994
|Hocking, Garry
|Geelong
|1994
|Mansfield, Michael
|Geelong
|1994
|Allan, Ben
|Hawthorn
|1994
|Dunstall, Jason
|Hawthorn
|1994
|Langford, Chris
|Hawthorn
|1994
|Lyon, Garry
|Melbourne
|1994
|Tingay, Stephen
|Melbourne
|1994
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1994
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1994
|Hart, David
|West Coast
|1994
|Jakovich, Glen
|West Coast
|1994
|Matera, Peter
|West Coast
|1994
|McKenna, Guy
|West Coast
|1994
|Anderson, Greg
|Adelaide
|1993
|Hart, Ben
|Adelaide
|1993
|McGuinness, Tony
|Adelaide
|1993
|Modra, Tony
|Adelaide
|1993
|Smart, Nigel
|Adelaide
|1993
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1993
|McKay, Andrew
|Carlton
|1993
|Williams, Greg
|Carlton
|1993
|Harvey, Mark
|Essendon
|1993
|Wanganeen, Gavin
|Essendon
|1993
|Lynch, Alastair
|Fitzroy
|1993
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1993
|Hocking, Garry
|Geelong
|1993
|Allan, Ben
|Hawthorn
|1993
|Lyon, Garry
|Melbourne
|1993
|Stynes, Jim
|Melbourne
|1993
|Carey, Wayne
|North Melbourne
|1993
|Burke, Nathan
|St Kilda
|1993
|Matera, Peter
|West Coast
|1993
|McKenna, Guy
|West Coast
|1993
|Hart, Ben
|Adelaide
|1992
|McDermott, Chris
|Adelaide
|1992
|McGuinness, Tony
|Adelaide
|1992
|Hanna, Mil
|Carlton
|1992
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1992
|McGuane, Mick
|Collingwood
|1992
|Wanganeen, Gavin
|Essendon
|1992
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1992
|Wynd, Scott
|Footscray
|1992
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1992
|Bairstow, Mark
|Geelong
|1992
|Hinkley, Ken
|Geelong
|1992
|Stoneham, Barry
|Geelong
|1992
|Dunstall, Jason
|Hawthorn
|1992
|Jarman, Darren
|Hawthorn
|1992
|Platten, John
|Hawthorn
|1992
|Harvey, Robert
|St Kilda
|1992
|Lockett, Tony
|St Kilda
|1992
|Loewe, Stewart
|St Kilda
|1992
|Kemp, Dean
|West Coast
|1992
|Smart, Nigel
|Adelaide
|1991
|Brown, Gavin
|Collingwood
|1991
|Francis, Tony
|Collingwood
|1991
|Daniher, Anthony
|Essendon
|1991
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1991
|Bairstow, Mark
|Geelong
|1991
|Brownless, Billy
|Geelong
|1991
|Couch, Paul
|Geelong
|1991
|Hinkley, Ken
|Geelong
|1991
|Hocking, Garry
|Geelong
|1991
|Stynes, Jim
|Melbourne
|1991
|Grant, David
|St Kilda
|1991
|Lockett, Tony
|St Kilda
|1991
|Loewe, Stewart
|St Kilda
|1991
|Winmar, Nicky
|St Kilda
|1991
|Mitchell, Barry
|Sydney Swans
|1991
|Mainwaring, Chris
|West Coast
|1991
|Matera, Peter
|West Coast
|1991
|McKenna, Guy
|West Coast
|1991
|Turley, Craig
|West Coast
|1991
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1990
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1990
|Daicos, Peter
|Collingwood
|1990
|McGuane, Mick
|Collingwood
|1990
|Millane, Darren
|Collingwood
|1990
|Russell, Scott
|Collingwood
|1990
|Shaw, Tony
|Collingwood
|1990
|Wright, Graham
|Collingwood
|1990
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1990
|O'Donnell, Gary
|Essendon
|1990
|Thompson, Mark
|Essendon
|1990
|Liberatore, Tony
|Footscray
|1990
|McGuinness, Tony
|Footscray
|1990
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1990
|Collins, Andrew
|Hawthorn
|1990
|Tuck, Michael
|Hawthorn
|1990
|Lovett, Brett
|Melbourne
|1990
|Lyon, Garry
|Melbourne
|1990
|Longmire, John
|North Melbourne
|1990
|Loewe, Stewart
|St Kilda
|1990
|Lewis, Chris
|West Coast
|1990
|Worsfold, John
|West Coast
|1990
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1989
|Brown, Gavin
|Collingwood
|1989
|Daniher, Terry
|Essendon
|1989
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1989
|Watson, Tim
|Essendon
|1989
|Pert, Gary
|Fitzroy
|1989
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1989
|Bairstow, Mark
|Geelong
|1989
|Bews, Andrew
|Geelong
|1989
|Couch, Paul
|Geelong
|1989
|Stoneham, Barry
|Geelong
|1989
|Dunstall, Jason
|Hawthorn
|1989
|Langford, Chris
|Hawthorn
|1989
|Platten, John
|Hawthorn
|1989
|Pritchard, Darrin
|Hawthorn
|1989
|Johnson, Alan
|Melbourne
|1989
|Lovett, Brett
|Melbourne
|1989
|Lyon, Garry
|Melbourne
|1989
|Winmar, Nicky
|St Kilda
|1989
|Bayes, Mark
|Sydney Swans
|1989
|Williams, Greg
|Sydney Swans
|1989
|McKenna, Guy
|West Coast
|1989
|Mickan, Mark*
|Brisbane Bears
|1988
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1988
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1988
|Kernahan, Stephen*
|Carlton
|1988
|Silvagni, Stephen
|Carlton
|1988
|Daicos, Peter
|Collingwood
|1988
|Morwood, Shane
|Collingwood
|1988
|Daniher, Terry*
|Essendon
|1988
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1988
|Madden, Simon*
|Essendon
|1988
|Salmon, Paul*
|Essendon
|1988
|Kappler, Darren
|Fitzroy
|1988
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1988
|McGuinness, Tony*
|Footscray
|1988
|McLean, Michael*
|Footscray
|1988
|Wallace, Terry*
|Footscray
|1988
|Lindner, Bruce*
|Geelong
|1988
|Ayres, Gary
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Brereton, Dermott
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Buckenara, Gary
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Dunstall, Jason
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Hall, Tony*
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Langford, Chris
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Platten, John
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Platten, John*
|Hawthorn
|1988
|Hughes, Danny*
|Melbourne
|1988
|Lovett, Brett
|Melbourne
|1988
|O'Dwyer, Steve
|Melbourne
|1988
|Larkin, Matthew
|North Melbourne
|1988
|Leslie, Martin*
|Port Adelaide
|1988
|Weightman, Dale
|Richmond
|1988
|Weightman, Dale*
|Richmond
|1988
|Rioli, Maurice*
|South Fremantle
|1988
|Frawley, Danny
|St Kilda
|1988
|Frawley, Danny*
|St Kilda
|1988
|Long, Michael*
|St Marys
|1988
|Whittlesea, Greg*
|Sturt
|1988
|Healy, Gerard
|Sydney Swans
|1988
|Healy, Gerard*
|Sydney Swans
|1988
|Mitchell, Barry
|Sydney Swans
|1988
|Murphy, David*
|Sydney Swans
|1988
|Williams, Greg
|Sydney Swans
|1988
|Malaxos, Steve*
|West Coast
|1988
|Worsfold, John
|West Coast
|1988
|Campbell, Matthew*
|Brisbane Bears
|1987
|Johnston, Wayne
|Carlton
|1987
|Kernahan, Stephen
|Carlton
|1987
|Madden, Justin
|Carlton
|1987
|Naley, Mark*
|Carlton
|1987
|Rhys-Jones, David
|Carlton
|1987
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1987
|Madden, Simon*
|Essendon
|1987
|Salmon, Paul*
|Essendon
|1987
|Rendell, Matthew*
|Fitzroy
|1987
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1987
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1987
|McGuinness, Tony
|Footscray
|1987
|Bairstow, Mark
|Geelong
|1987
|Bairstow, Mark*
|Geelong
|1987
|Bews, Andrew
|Geelong
|1987
|Bews, Andrew*
|Geelong
|1987
|Bos, Mark
|Geelong
|1987
|Lindner, Bruce*
|Geelong
|1987
|McDermott, Chris*
|Glenelg
|1987
|Salisbury, Scott*
|Glenelg
|1987
|DiPierdomenico, Robert
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Langford, Chris
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Langford, Chris*
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Morris, Russell
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Morris, Russell*
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Platten, John
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Platten, John*
|Hawthorn
|1987
|Stretch, Steven
|Melbourne
|1987
|Wight, Sean
|Melbourne
|1987
|Jarman, Andrew*
|North Adelaide
|1987
|Krakouer, Jim
|North Melbourne
|1987
|Anderson, Greg*
|Port Adelaide
|1987
|Weightman, Dale
|Richmond
|1987
|Lockett, Tony
|St Kilda
|1987
|Healy, Gerard
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Healy, Gerard*
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Holden, Craig*
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Toohey, Bernard*
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Williams, Greg
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Williams, Greg*
|Sydney Swans
|1987
|Glendinning, Ross
|West Coast
|1987
|Narkle, Phil*
|West Coast
|1987
|Rogers, Andrew*
|Woodville
|1987
|Blackwell, Wayne
|Carlton
|1986
|Bradley, Craig
|Carlton
|1986
|Bradley, Craig*
|Carlton
|1986
|Kernahan, Stephen*
|Carlton
|1986
|Madden, Justin
|Carlton
|1986
|Malaxos, Steve*
|Claremont
|1986
|Mitchell, Michael*
|Claremont
|1986
|Taylor, Brian
|Collingwood
|1986
|Peake, Brian*
|East Fremantle
|1986
|Wilson, Peter*
|East Fremantle
|1986
|Daniher, Terry
|Essendon
|1986
|Hawker, Glenn
|Essendon
|1986
|Thompson, Mark
|Essendon
|1986
|Walsh, Kevin*
|Essendon
|1986
|Pert, Gary
|Fitzroy
|1986
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1986
|Hardie, Brad*
|Footscray
|1986
|Hawkins, Doug
|Footscray
|1986
|Royal, Brian*
|Footscray
|1986
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1986
|McDermott, Chris*
|Glenelg
|1986
|Ayres, Gary
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Brereton, Dermott
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Buckenara, Gary
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Buckenara, Gary*
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Dear, Greg
|Hawthorn
|1986
|DiPierdomenico, Robert
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Platten, John
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Platten, John*
|Hawthorn
|1986
|Jarman, Andrew*
|North Adelaide
|1986
|Krakouer, Jim
|North Melbourne
|1986
|Aish, Michael*
|Norwood
|1986
|Wiley, Robert*
|Perth
|1986
|Rioli, Maurice*
|Richmond
|1986
|Weightman, Dale
|Richmond
|1986
|Weightman, Dale*
|Richmond
|1986
|Naley, Mark*
|South Adelaide
|1986
|Keene, Laurie*
|Subiaco
|1986
|Macnish, Andrew*
|Subiaco
|1986
|Carroll, Dennis
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Healy, Gerard
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Healy, Gerard*
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Williams, Greg
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Williams, Greg*
|Sydney Swans
|1986
|Platten, John*
|Central Dist
|1985
|Mitchell, Michael*
|Claremont
|1985
|Raines, Geoff*
|Collingwood
|1985
|Baker, Leon*
|Essendon
|1985
|Daniher, Terry*
|Essendon
|1985
|Foulds, Garry*
|Essendon
|1985
|Harvey, Mark*
|Essendon
|1985
|Merrett, Roger*
|Essendon
|1985
|Pert, Gary*
|Fitzroy
|1985
|Roos, Paul*
|Fitzroy
|1985
|Kernahan, Stephen*
|Glenelg
|1985
|Brereton, Dermott*
|Hawthorn
|1985
|Buckenara, Gary*
|Hawthorn
|1985
|Greene, Russell*
|Hawthorn
|1985
|Lester-Smith, Rod*
|Hawthorn
|1985
|Bradley, Craig*
|Port Adelaide
|1985
|Lee, Mark*
|Richmond
|1985
|Weightman, Dale*
|Richmond
|1985
|Motley, Peter*
|Sturt
|1985
|Blight, Malcolm*
|Woodville
|1985
|Ashman, Rod
|Carlton
|1984
|Doull, Bruce
|Carlton
|1984
|Banks, Denis
|Collingwood
|1984
|Shaw, Tony
|Collingwood
|1984
|Baker, Leon
|Essendon
|1984
|Daniher, Terry
|Essendon
|1984
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1984
|Quinlan, Bernie
|Fitzroy
|1984
|Thornton, Ross
|Fitzroy
|1984
|Hawkins, Doug
|Footscray
|1984
|Purser, Andrew
|Footscray
|1984
|Ablett, Gary snr
|Geelong
|1984
|DiPierdomenico, Robert
|Hawthorn
|1984
|Greene, Russell
|Hawthorn
|1984
|Mew, Chris
|Hawthorn
|1984
|Flower, Robert
|Melbourne
|1984
|Healy, Gerard
|Melbourne
|1984
|Moore, Peter
|Melbourne
|1984
|Glendinning, Ross
|North Melbourne
|1984
|Hodgeman, Kym
|North Melbourne
|1984
|Daniher, Terry*
|NSW
|1984
|Rioli, Maurice*
|NT
|1984
|Lee, Mark
|Richmond
|1984
|Bradley, Craig*
|SA
|1984
|Kernahan, Stephen*
|SA
|1984
|McIntosh, Garry*
|SA
|1984
|Motley, Peter*
|SA
|1984
|Platten, John*
|SA
|1984
|Burns, Greg
|St Kilda
|1984
|Ackerly, David
|Sydney Swans
|1984
|Evans, Bernie
|Sydney Swans
|1984
|Ablett, Gary snr*
|Vic
|1984
|Ackerly, David*
|Vic
|1984
|Flower, Robert*
|Vic
|1984
|Greene, Russell*
|Vic
|1984
|Healy, Gerard*
|Vic
|1984
|Johnston, Wayne*
|Vic
|1984
|Madden, Simon*
|Vic
|1984
|Merrett, Roger*
|Vic
|1984
|Tuck, Michael*
|Vic
|1984
|Baker, Leon*
|WA
|1984
|Daniels, Allen*
|WA
|1984
|Glendinning, Ross*
|WA
|1984
|Hardie, Brad*
|WA
|1984
|Harding, Paul*
|WA
|1984
|Malaxos, Steve*
|WA
|1984
|Rance, Murray*
|WA
|1984
|Wiley, Robert*
|WA
|1984
|English, Des
|Carlton
|1983
|Hunter, Ken
|Carlton
|1983
|Picken, Bill
|Collingwood
|1983
|Richardson, Michael*
|Collingwood
|1983
|Taylor, Kevin*
|East Fremantle
|1983
|Daniher, Terry
|Essendon
|1983
|Daniher, Terry*
|Essendon
|1983
|Madden, Simon
|Essendon
|1983
|Madden, Simon*
|Essendon
|1983
|Watson, Tim
|Essendon
|1983
|Quinlan, Bernie
|Fitzroy
|1983
|Rendell, Matthew*
|Fitzroy
|1983
|Royal, Brian
|Footscray
|1983
|Malarkey, Gary
|Geelong
|1983
|Ayres, Gary
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Buckenara, Gary*
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Greene, Russell
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Matthews, Leigh
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Tuck, Michael
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Tuck, Michael*
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Wallace, Terry
|Hawthorn
|1983
|Flower, Robert
|Melbourne
|1983
|Flower, Robert*
|Melbourne
|1983
|Glendinning, Ross
|North Melbourne
|1983
|Glendinning, Ross*
|North Melbourne
|1983
|Greig, Keith*
|North Melbourne
|1983
|McCann, Stephen*
|North Melbourne
|1983
|Aish, Michael*
|Norwood
|1983
|Bradley, Craig*
|Port Adelaide
|1983
|Curtis, Steve*
|Port Adelaide
|1983
|Giles, Tony*
|Port Adelaide
|1983
|Lee, Mark
|Richmond
|1983
|Lee, Mark*
|Richmond
|1983
|Rioli, Maurice
|Richmond
|1983
|Rioli, Maurice*
|Richmond
|1983
|Michael, Stephen*
|South Fremantle
|1983
|Cunningham, Geoff
|St Kilda
|1983
|Motley, Peter*
|Sturt
|1983
|Browning, Mark
|Sydney Swans
|1983
|Williams, Craig*
|West Adelaide
|1983
|Ashman, Rod
|Carlton
|1982
|Buckley, Jim
|Carlton
|1982
|Fitzpatrick, Mike
|Carlton
|1982
|Hunter, Ken
|Carlton
|1982
|Daicos, Peter
|Collingwood
|1982
|Vander Haar, Paul
|Essendon
|1982
|Matthews, Leigh
|Hawthorn
|1982
|Moore, Kelvin
|Hawthorn
|1982
|O'Halloran, David
|Hawthorn
|1982
|Wallace, Terry
|Hawthorn
|1982
|Flower, Robert
|Melbourne
|1982
|Healy, Gerard
|Melbourne
|1982
|Icke, Steven
|Melbourne
|1982
|Wilson, Brian
|Melbourne
|1982
|Blight, Malcolm
|North Melbourne
|1982
|Dempsey, Gary
|North Melbourne
|1982
|Glendinning, Ross
|North Melbourne
|1982
|Rowlings, Barry
|Richmond
|1982
|Ackerly, David
|Sydney Swans
|1982
|Smith, Greg
|Sydney Swans
|1982
|Klomp, Robbert*
|Carlton
|1980
|Southby, Geoff*
|Carlton
|1980
|Hunter, Ken*
|Claremont
|1980
|Williams, Mark*
|Collingwood
|1980
|Peake, Brian*
|East Fremantle
|1980
|Wilson, Garry*
|Fitzroy
|1980
|Nankervis, Ian*
|Geelong
|1980
|Carey, Peter*
|Glenelg
|1980
|Cornes, Graham*
|Glenelg
|1980
|Kuhlmann, Keith*
|Glenelg
|1980
|Flower, Robert*
|Melbourne
|1980
|Sutton, Darryl*
|North Melbourne
|1980
|Phillips, Greg*
|Port Adelaide
|1980
|Jess, Jim*
|Richmond
|1980
|Lee, Mark*
|Richmond
|1980
|Raines, Geoff*
|Richmond
|1980
|Roberts, John*
|South Melbourne
|1980
|Duperouzel, Bruce*
|St Kilda
|1980
|Davies, Rick*
|Sturt
|1980
|Stubbs, Ron*
|Ulverstone
|1980
|Doull, Bruce*
|Carlton
|1979
|Jonas, Peter*
|Central Dist
|1979
|Hunter, Ken*
|Claremont
|1979
|Moore, Peter*
|Collingwood
|1979
|Buhagiar, Tony*
|East Fremantle
|1979
|Peake, Brian*
|East Fremantle
|1979
|Wilson, Garry*
|Fitzroy
|1979
|Malarkey, Gary*
|Geelong
|1979
|Turner, Michael*
|Geelong
|1979
|Carey, Peter*
|Glenelg
|1979
|Hodgeman, Kym*
|Glenelg
|1979
|Moore, Kelvin*
|Hawthorn
|1979
|Tuck, Michael*
|Hawthorn
|1979
|Cornes, Graham*
|North Melbourne
|1979
|Sutton, Darryl*
|North Melbourne
|1979
|Cloke, David*
|Richmond
|1979
|Monteath, Bruce*
|Richmond
|1979
|Roach, Michael*
|Richmond
|1979
|James, Des*
|Sandy Bay
|1979
|Morris, Geoff*
|West Adelaide
|1979
|Jesaulenko, Alex*
|Carlton
|1972
|McKenna, Peter*
|Collingwood
|1972
|Thompson, Len*
|Collingwood
|1972
|Brown, Malcolm*
|East Perth
|1972
|McAullay, Ken*
|East Perth
|1972
|Williams, John*
|Essendon
|1972
|Dempsey, Gary*
|Footscray
|1972
|Thorpe, David*
|Footscray
|1972
|Clarke, David*
|Geelong
|1972
|Matthews, Leigh*
|Hawthorn
|1972
|Hardeman, Gary*
|Melbourne
|1972
|Miller, Ian*
|Perth
|1972
|Leitch, Jim*
|Scottsdale
|1972
|Ciccotosto, Brian*
|South Fremantle
|1972
|Payze, Travis*
|St Kilda
|1972
|Burgan, Anthony*
|Sturt
|1972
|Young, George*
|Subiaco
|1972
|Beecroft, Bob*
|Swan Dists
|1972
|Watling, Alan*
|West Perth
|1972
|Blight, Malcolm*
|Woodville
|1972
|Jesaulenko, Alex*
|Carlton
|1969
|Nicholls, John*
|Carlton
|1969
|McIntosh, John*
|Claremont
|1969
|Waters, Terry*
|Collingwood
|1969
|Watt, Ricky*
|Collingwood
|1969
|Newman, John*
|Geelong
|1969
|Colbey, Brian*
|Glenelg
|1969
|Hudson, Peter*
|Hawthorn
|1969
|Keddie, Bob*
|Hawthorn
|1969
|Steward, Peter*
|North Melbourne
|1969
|Molloy, Graham*
|Norwood
|1969
|Brehaut, Greg*
|Perth
|1969
|Cable, Barry*
|Perth
|1969
|Cahill, John*
|Port Adelaide
|1969
|Hart, Royce*
|Richmond
|1969
|Darley, Peter*
|South Adelaide
|1969
|Murray, Bob*
|St Kilda
|1969
|Schoff, Rick*
|Sturt
|1969
|Eakins, Peter*
|Subiaco
|1969
|Walker, Bill*
|Swan Dists
|1969
|Goold, John*
|Carlton
|1966
|Nicholls, John*
|Carlton
|1966
|McIntosh, John*
|Claremont
|1966
|Doncon, Keith*
|East Perth
|1966
|Murray, Kevin*
|East Perth
|1966
|Bryant, Ian*
|Footscray
|1966
|Marshall, Denis*
|Geelong
|1966
|Lee, Graeme*
|Launceston
|1966
|Mann, Hassa*
|Melbourne
|1966
|Hudson, Peter*
|New Norfolk
|1966
|Teasdale, Noel*
|North Melbourne
|1966
|Cable, Barry*
|Perth
|1966
|Crowe, Neville*
|Richmond
|1966
|John, Graeme*
|South Melbourne
|1966
|Baldock, Darrel*
|St Kilda
|1966
|Stewart, Ian*
|St Kilda
|1966
|Adcock, Brenton*
|Sturt
|1966
|Schoff, Rick*
|Sturt
|1966
|Sarre, Brian*
|Subiaco
|1966
|Day, Robert*
|West Adelaide
|1966
|Clarke, Jack, K.*
|East Fremantle
|1961
|Sorrell, Ray*
|East Fremantle
|1961
|Farmer, Graham*
|East Perth
|1961
|Schultz, John*
|Footscray
|1961
|Whitten, Ted snr*
|Footscray
|1961
|Baldock, Darrel*
|Latrobe
|1961
|Barassi, Ron*
|Melbourne
|1961
|Dixon, Brian*
|Melbourne
|1961
|Lindner, Don*
|North Adelaide
|1961
|Withers, Bob*
|North Launceston
|1961
|Aylett, Allen*
|North Melbourne
|1961
|Wedding, Bill*
|Norwood
|1961
|Abley, John*
|Port Adelaide
|1961
|Todd, John*
|South Fremantle
|1961
|Halbert, John*
|Sturt
|1961
|Kerley, Neil*
|West Adelaide
|1961
|Roach, Don*
|West Adelaide
|1961
|Gabelich, Ray*
|West Perth
|1961
|Kingston, Geoff*
|West Torr
|1961
|Shearman, Bob*
|West Torr
|1961
|Clarke, Jack, K.*
|East Fremantle
|1958
|Preen, Alan*
|East Fremantle
|1958
|Rogers, Norm*
|East Fremantle
|1958
|Sorrell, Ray*
|East Fremantle
|1958
|Farmer, Graham*
|East Perth
|1958
|Burgess, Reg*
|Essendon
|1958
|Clarke, Jack, E.*
|Essendon
|1958
|Abrahams, Owen*
|Fitzroy
|1958
|Murray, Kevin*
|Fitzroy
|1958
|Whitten, Ted snr*
|Footscray
|1958
|Davis, Bob*
|Geelong
|1958
|Barassi, Ron*
|Melbourne
|1958
|Spencer, Stuart*
|Melbourne
|1958
|Metcalfe, Barry*
|Mordialloc
|1958
|Ross, Jim*
|North Launceston
|1958
|Aylett, Allen*
|North Melbourne
|1958
|Dugdale, John*
|North Melbourne
|1958
|Abley, John*
|Port Adelaide
|1958
|Roberts, Neil*
|St Kilda
|1958
|Gale, Don*
|Wynyard
|1958
|Chick, John*
|Carlton
|1956
|Long, Geoff*
|City
|1956
|Clarke, Jack, K.*
|East Fremantle
|1956
|Farmer, Graham*
|East Perth
|1956
|Clarke, Jack, E.*
|Essendon
|1956
|Hutchison, Bill*
|Essendon
|1956
|Whitten, Ted snr*
|Footscray
|1956
|Pianto, Peter*
|Geelong
|1956
|Barassi, Ron*
|Melbourne
|1956
|Strange, Barry*
|New Town
|1956
|Bunton, Haydn jnr*
|North Adelaide
|1956
|Harper, Keith*
|Perth
|1956
|Abley, John*
|Port Adelaide
|1956
|Johnson, Frank*
|Port Melbourne
|1956
|Rowe, Des*
|Richmond
|1956
|Wright, Roy*
|Richmond
|1956
|Gerovich, John*
|South Fremantle
|1956
|Hillier, Cliff*
|South Fremantle
|1956
|Costello, Stan*
|West Adelaide
|1956
|Head, Lindsay*
|West Torr
|1956
|Howell, Jack*
|Carlton
|1953
|Healey, Des*
|Collingwood
|1953
|Rose, Bob*
|Collingwood
|1953
|Clarke, Jack, K.*
|East Fremantle
|1953
|Clarke, Jack, E.*
|Essendon
|1953
|Coleman, John*
|Essendon
|1953
|Hutchison, Bill*
|Essendon
|1953
|Smith, Bernie*
|Geelong
|1953
|Davies, Neil*
|Glenelg
|1953
|Leedham, John*
|North Launceston
|1953
|Marriott, John*
|Norwood
|1953
|McIntosh, Merv*
|Perth
|1953
|Johnson, Frank*
|Port Melbourne
|1953
|Henrys, Ted*
|Preston
|1953
|Marsh, Steve*
|South Fremantle
|1953
|Fitzgerald, Len*
|Sturt
|1953
|Thompson, Clayton*
|Sturt
|1953
|Sparrow, Frank*
|Swan Dists
|1953
|Lynch, Jack*
|West Adelaide
|1953
|Hank, Bob*
|West Torrens
|1953
NOTE: This table includes every player selected in the Teams of the Year (1982-90)
* = Selected from All-Australian Carnival/National All-Australian teams