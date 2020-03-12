afl.com.au womens.afl

AFL All Australian Awards

 

All Australian History

Player Team Year
Laird, Rory Adelaide 2018
Cripps, Patrick Carlton 2018
Grundy, Brodie Collingwood 2018
Sidebottom, Steele Collingwood 2018
Dangerfield, Patrick Geelong 2018
Stewart, Tom Geelong 2018
Whitfield, Lachie Greater Western Sydney 2018
Breust, Luke Hawthorn 2018
Gunston, Jack Hawthorn 2018
Mitchell, Tom Hawthorn 2018
Gawn, Max Melbourne 2018
Oliver, Clayton Melbourne 2018
Higgins, Shaun North Melbourne 2018
Gray, Robbie Port Adelaide 2018
Edwards, Shane Richmond 2018
Martin, Dustin Richmond 2018
Rance, Alex Richmond 2018
Riewoldt, Jack Richmond 2018
Franklin, Lance Sydney Swans 2018
Gaff, Andrew West Coast 2018
Hurn, Shannon West Coast 2018
McGovern, Jeremy West Coast 2018
Betts, Eddie Adelaide 2017
Crouch, Matt Adelaide 2017
Laird, Rory Adelaide 2017
Zorko, Dayne Brisbane Lions 2017
Docherty, Sam Carlton 2017
Daniher, Joe Essendon 2017
Hurley, Michael Essendon 2017
Merrett, Zach Essendon 2017
Dangerfield, Patrick Geelong 2017
Selwood, Joel Geelong 2017
Kelly, Josh Greater Western Sydney 2017
Shiel, Dylan Greater Western Sydney 2017
Mitchell, Tom Hawthorn 2017
Hibberd, Michael Melbourne 2017
Gray, Robbie Port Adelaide 2017
Ryder, Paddy Port Adelaide 2017
Martin, Dustin Richmond 2017
Rance, Alex Richmond 2017
Franklin, Lance Sydney Swans 2017
Kennedy, Josh West Coast 2017
McGovern, Jeremy West Coast 2017
Yeo, Elliot West Coast 2017
Betts, Eddie Adelaide 2016
Sloane, Rory Adelaide 2016
Talia, Daniel Adelaide 2016
Dangerfield, Patrick Geelong 2016
Enright, Corey Geelong 2016
Selwood, Joel Geelong 2016
Lynch, Tom Gold Coast 2016
Greene, Toby Greater Western Sydney 2016
Shaw, Heath Greater Western Sydney 2016
Rioli, Cyril Hawthorn 2016
Gawn, Max Melbourne 2016
Rance, Alex Richmond 2016
Martin, Dustin Richmond 2016
Rampe, Dane Sydney Swans 2016
Kennedy, Josh Sydney Swans 2016
Hannebery, Daniel Sydney Swans 2016
Franklin, Lance Sydney Swans 2016
Parker, Luke Sydney Swans 2016
McGovern, Jeremy West Coast 2016
Kennedy, Josh West Coast 2016
Bontempelli, Marcus Western Bulldogs 2016
Boyd, Matthew Western Bulldogs 2016
Rance, Alex Richmond 2015
Deledio, Brett Richmond 2015
Riewoldt, Jack Richmond 2015
Gaff, Andrew West Coast 2015
Priddis, Matt West Coast 2015
Kennedy, Josh West Coast 2015
Wood, Easton Western Bulldogs 2015
Stringer, Jake Western Bulldogs 2015
Murphy, Robert Western Bulldogs 2015
Mitchell, Sam Hawthorn 2015
Rioli, Cyril Hawthorn 2015
Mundy, David Fremantle 2015
Fyfe, Nat Fremantle 2015
Hannebery, Daniel Sydney Swans 2015
Dangerfield, Patrick Adelaide 2015
Gibson, Josh Hawthorn 2015
Betts, Eddie Adelaide 2015
Shaw, Heath Greater Western Sydney 2015
Wingard, Chad Port Adelaide 2015
Hurley, Michael Essendon 2015
Goldstein, Todd North Melbourne 2015
Smith, Brodie Adelaide 2014
Talia, Daniel Adelaide 2014
Rockliff, Tom Brisbane Lions 2014
Pendlebury, Scott Collingwood 2014
Heppell, Dyson Essendon 2014
Hooker, Cale Essendon 2014
Ballantyne, Hayden Fremantle 2014
Fyfe, Nat Fremantle 2014
Sandilands, Aaron Fremantle 2014
Selwood, Joel Geelong 2014
Ablett, Gary jnr Gold Coast 2014
Breust, Luke Hawthorn 2014
Franklin, Lance Hawthorn 2014
Lewis, Jordan Hawthorn 2014
Roughead, Jarryd Hawthorn 2014
Boak, Travis Port Adelaide 2014
Gray, Robbie Port Adelaide 2014
Rance, Alex Richmond 2014
Riewoldt, Nick St Kilda 2014
Kennedy, Josh Sydney Swans 2014
Malceski, Nick Sydney Swans 2014
Smith, Nick Sydney Swans 2014
Dangerfield, Patrick Adelaide 2013
Cloke, Travis Collingwood 2013
Pendlebury, Scott Collingwood 2013
Swan, Dane Collingwood 2013
Watson, Jobe Essendon 2013
Johnson, Michael Fremantle 2013
Enright, Corey Geelong 2013
Mackie, Andrew Geelong 2013
Selwood, Joel Geelong 2013
Taylor, Harry Geelong 2013
Ablett, Gary jnr Gold Coast 2013
Cameron, Jeremy Greater Western Sydney 2013
Mitchell, Sam Hawthorn 2013
Roughead, Jarryd Hawthorn 2013
Thompson, Scott North Melbourne 2013
Boak, Travis Port Adelaide 2013
Wingard, Chad Port Adelaide 2013
Hannebery, Daniel Sydney Swans 2013
Jack, Kieren Sydney Swans 2013
McVeigh, Jarrad Sydney Swans 2013
Griffen, Ryan Western Bulldogs 2013
Minson, Will Western Bulldogs 2013
Dangerfield, Patrick Adelaide 2012
Thompson, Scott Adelaide 2012
Beams, Dayne Collingwood 2012
Pendlebury, Scott Collingwood 2012
Swan, Dane Collingwood 2012
Watson, Jobe Essendon 2012
McPharlin, Luke Fremantle 2012
Hawkins, Tom Geelong 2012
Ablett, Gary jnr Gold Coast 2012
Birchall, Grant Hawthorn 2012
Franklin, Lance Hawthorn 2012
Rioli, Cyril Hawthorn 2012
Cotchin, Trent Richmond 2012
Deledio, Brett Richmond 2012
Dempster, Sean St Kilda 2012
Milne, Stephen St Kilda 2012
Kennedy, Josh Sydney Swans 2012
Richards, Ted Sydney Swans 2012
Cox, Dean West Coast 2012
Glass, Darren West Coast 2012
Naitanui, Nic West Coast 2012
Waters, Beau West Coast 2012
Judd, Chris Carlton 2011
Murphy, Marc Carlton 2011
Cloke, Travis Collingwood 2011
Davis, Leon Collingwood 2011
Pendlebury, Scott Collingwood 2011
Reid, Ben Collingwood 2011
Swan, Dane Collingwood 2011
Thomas, Dale Collingwood 2011
Enright, Corey Geelong 2011
Kelly, James Geelong 2011
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2011
Ablett, Gary jnr Gold Coast 2011
Franklin, Lance Hawthorn 2011
Mitchell, Sam Hawthorn 2011
Petrie, Drew North Melbourne 2011
Dal Santo, Nick St Kilda 2011
Milne, Stephen St Kilda 2011
Goodes, Adam Sydney Swans 2011
Cox, Dean West Coast 2011
Glass, Darren West Coast 2011
Boyd, Matthew Western Bulldogs 2011
Murphy, Robert Western Bulldogs 2011
Judd, Chris Carlton 2010
Didak, Alan Collingwood 2010
Lumumba, Heritier Collingwood 2010
Pendlebury, Scott Collingwood 2010
Swan, Dane Collingwood 2010
Sandilands, Aaron Fremantle 2010
Ablett, Gary jnr Geelong 2010
Chapman, Paul Geelong 2010
Enright, Corey Geelong 2010
Johnson, Steve Geelong 2010
Taylor, Harry Geelong 2010
Franklin, Lance Hawthorn 2010
Hodge, Luke Hawthorn 2010
Jamar, Mark Melbourne 2010
Riewoldt, Jack Richmond 2010
Goddard, Brendon St Kilda 2010
Montagna, Leigh St Kilda 2010
LeCras, Mark West Coast 2010
Hall, Barry Western Bulldogs 2010
Lake, Brian Western Bulldogs 2010
Brown, Jonathan Brisbane Lions 2009
Fevola, Brendan Carlton 2009
Judd, Chris Carlton 2009
Davis, Leon Collingwood 2009
Maxwell, Nick Collingwood 2009
Swan, Dane Collingwood 2009
Sandilands, Aaron Fremantle 2009
Ablett, Gary jnr Geelong 2009
Chapman, Paul Geelong 2009
Enright, Corey Geelong 2009
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2009
Selwood, Joel Geelong 2009
Dal Santo, Nick St Kilda 2009
Goddard, Brendon St Kilda 2009
Hayes, Lenny St Kilda 2009
Montagna, Leigh St Kilda 2009
Riewoldt, Nick St Kilda 2009
Bolton, Craig Sydney Swans 2009
Goodes, Adam Sydney Swans 2009
Boyd, Matthew Western Bulldogs 2009
Lake, Brian Western Bulldogs 2009
Bock, Nathan Adelaide 2008
Fevola, Brendan Carlton 2008
Judd, Chris Carlton 2008
Medhurst, Paul Collingwood 2008
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2008
Sandilands, Aaron Fremantle 2008
Ablett, Gary jnr Geelong 2008
Bartel, Jimmy Geelong 2008
Corey, Joel Geelong 2008
Enright, Corey Geelong 2008
Harley, Tom Geelong 2008
Johnson, Steve Geelong 2008
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2008
Franklin, Lance Hawthorn 2008
Hodge, Luke Hawthorn 2008
Harvey, Brent North Melbourne 2008
Richardson, Matthew Richmond 2008
Fisher, Sam St Kilda 2008
Riewoldt, Nick St Kilda 2008
Cox, Dean West Coast 2008
Cooney, Adam Western Bulldogs 2008
Morris, Dale Western Bulldogs 2008
McLeod, Andrew Adelaide 2007
Brown, Jonathan Brisbane Lions 2007
Fletcher, Dustin Essendon 2007
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2007
Ablett, Gary jnr Geelong 2007
Bartel, Jimmy Geelong 2007
Corey, Joel Geelong 2007
Egan, Matthew Geelong 2007
Johnson, Steve Geelong 2007
Ling, Cameron Geelong 2007
Milburn, Darren Geelong 2007
Mooney, Cameron Geelong 2007
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2007
Brown, Campbell Hawthorn 2007
Harvey, Brent North Melbourne 2007
Cornes, Chad Port Adelaide 2007
Cornes, Kane Port Adelaide 2007
Lade, Brendon Port Adelaide 2007
Cox, Dean West Coast 2007
Glass, Darren West Coast 2007
Kerr, Daniel West Coast 2007
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 2007
Bassett, Nathan Adelaide 2006
Goodwin, Simon Adelaide 2006
McLeod, Andrew Adelaide 2006
Fevola, Brendan Carlton 2006
Didak, Alan Collingwood 2006
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2006
McDonald, James Melbourne 2006
Burgoyne, Shaun Port Adelaide 2006
Lade, Brendon Port Adelaide 2006
Bowden, Joel Richmond 2006
Riewoldt, Nick St Kilda 2006
Bolton, Craig Sydney Swans 2006
Goodes, Adam Sydney Swans 2006
Hall, Barry Sydney Swans 2006
O'Keefe, Ryan Sydney Swans 2006
Cousins, Ben West Coast 2006
Cox, Dean West Coast 2006
Glass, Darren West Coast 2006
Judd, Chris West Coast 2006
Gilbee, Lindsay Western Bulldogs 2006
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 2006
West, Scott Western Bulldogs 2006
Goodwin, Simon Adelaide 2005
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 2005
Rutten, Ben Adelaide 2005
Clement, James Collingwood 2005
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2005
Croad, Trent Hawthorn 2005
Everitt, Peter Hawthorn 2005
Hodge, Luke Hawthorn 2005
Grant, Shannon North Melbourne 2005
Harvey, Brent North Melbourne 2005
Cornes, Kane Port Adelaide 2005
Bowden, Joel Richmond 2005
Ball, Luke St Kilda 2005
Dal Santo, Nick St Kilda 2005
Hayes, Lenny St Kilda 2005
Barry, Leo Sydney Swans 2005
Hall, Barry Sydney Swans 2005
Cousins, Ben West Coast 2005
Cox, Dean West Coast 2005
Wirrpanda, David West Coast 2005
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 2005
West, Scott Western Bulldogs 2005
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 2004
Akermanis, Jason Brisbane Lions 2004
Black, Simon Brisbane Lions 2004
Johnson, Chris Brisbane Lions 2004
Lappin, Nigel Brisbane Lions 2004
Power, Luke Brisbane Lions 2004
Lappin, Matthew Carlton 2004
Clement, James Collingwood 2004
McPhee, Adam Essendon 2004
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2004
White, Jeff Melbourne 2004
Cornes, Chad Port Adelaide 2004
Tredrea, Warren Port Adelaide 2004
Gehrig, Fraser St Kilda 2004
Jones, Austinn St Kilda 2004
Riewoldt, Nick St Kilda 2004
Barry, Leo Sydney Swans 2004
Hall, Barry Sydney Swans 2004
Kirk, Brett Sydney Swans 2004
Fletcher, Chad West Coast 2004
Judd, Chris West Coast 2004
West, Scott Western Bulldogs 2004
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 2003
Lappin, Nigel Brisbane Lions 2003
Leppitsch, Justin Brisbane Lions 2003
Voss, Michael Brisbane Lions 2003
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 2003
Tarrant, Chris Collingwood 2003
Hird, James Essendon 2003
Lloyd, Matthew Essendon 2003
Bell, Peter Fremantle 2003
Hasleby, Paul Fremantle 2003
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2003
Scarlett, Matthew Geelong 2003
Smith, Joel Hawthorn 2003
Tredrea, Warren Port Adelaide 2003
Wanganeen, Gavin Port Adelaide 2003
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 2003
Hayes, Lenny St Kilda 2003
Goodes, Adam Sydney Swans 2003
Williams, Paul Sydney Swans 2003
Gardiner, Michael West Coast 2003
Matera, Phillip West Coast 2003
Smith, Rohan Western Bulldogs 2003
Hart, Ben Adelaide 2002
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 2002
Akermanis, Jason Brisbane Lions 2002
Black, Simon Brisbane Lions 2002
Johnson, Chris Brisbane Lions 2002
Lappin, Nigel Brisbane Lions 2002
Leppitsch, Justin Brisbane Lions 2002
Voss, Michael Brisbane Lions 2002
Pavlich, Matthew Fremantle 2002
Crawford, Shane Hawthorn 2002
Neitz, David Melbourne 2002
Yze, Adem Melbourne 2002
Archer, Glenn North Melbourne 2002
Simpson, Adam North Melbourne 2002
Francou, Josh Port Adelaide 2002
Montgomery, Brett Port Adelaide 2002
Primus, Matthew Port Adelaide 2002
Tredrea, Warren Port Adelaide 2002
Cousins, Ben West Coast 2002
Brown, Nathan Western Bulldogs 2002
Darcy, Luke Western Bulldogs 2002
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 2002
Goodwin, Simon Adelaide 2001
McLeod, Andrew Adelaide 2001
Akermanis, Jason Brisbane Lions 2001
Black, Simon Brisbane Lions 2001
Lappin, Nigel Brisbane Lions 2001
Voss, Michael Brisbane Lions 2001
McKay, Andrew Carlton 2001
Ratten, Brett Carlton 2001
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 2001
Hird, James Essendon 2001
Johnson, Jason Essendon 2001
Lloyd, Matthew Essendon 2001
Wellman, Sean Essendon 2001
Hay, Jonathan Hawthorn 2001
Smith, Joel Hawthorn 2001
Primus, Matthew Port Adelaide 2001
Tredrea, Warren Port Adelaide 2001
Wanganeen, Gavin Port Adelaide 2001
Gaspar, Darren Richmond 2001
Ottens, Brad Richmond 2001
Cousins, Ben West Coast 2001
Brown, Nathan Western Bulldogs 2001
Goodwin, Simon Adelaide 2000
McLeod, Andrew Adelaide 2000
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 2000
Camporeale, Scott Carlton 2000
Koutoufides, Anthony Carlton 2000
McKay, Andrew Carlton 2000
Ratten, Brett Carlton 2000
Whitnall, Lance Carlton 2000
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 2000
Fletcher, Dustin Essendon 2000
Hardwick, Damien Essendon 2000
Hird, James Essendon 2000
Lloyd, Matthew Essendon 2000
King, Steven Geelong 2000
Farmer, Jeff Melbourne 2000
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 2000
Harvey, Brent North Melbourne 2000
Gaspar, Darren Richmond 2000
Kellaway, Andrew Richmond 2000
O'Loughlin, Michael Sydney Swans 2000
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 2000
West, Scott Western Bulldogs 2000
Hart, Ben Adelaide 1999
Akermanis, Jason Brisbane Lions 1999
Leppitsch, Justin Brisbane Lions 1999
Voss, Michael Brisbane Lions 1999
Allan, Matthew Carlton 1999
McKay, Andrew Carlton 1999
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1999
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 1999
Lloyd, Matthew Essendon 1999
Mercuri, Mark Essendon 1999
Crawford, Shane Hawthorn 1999
Bell, Peter North Melbourne 1999
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1999
Pickett, Byron North Melbourne 1999
Campbell, Wayne Richmond 1999
Richardson, Matthew Richmond 1999
Burke, Nathan St Kilda 1999
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1999
Schwass, Wayne Sydney Swans 1999
Cousins, Ben West Coast 1999
Grant, Chris Western Bulldogs 1999
Johnson, Brad Western Bulldogs 1999
McLeod, Andrew Adelaide 1998
Rehn, Shaun Adelaide 1998
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 1998
Smart, Nigel Adelaide 1998
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 1998
Lloyd, Matthew Essendon 1998
Wellman, Sean Essendon 1998
Crawford, Shane Hawthorn 1998
Viney, Todd Melbourne 1998
Archer, Glenn North Melbourne 1998
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1998
King, David North Melbourne 1998
Stevens, Anthony North Melbourne 1998
Knights, Matthew Richmond 1998
Everitt, Peter St Kilda 1998
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1998
Lockett, Tony Sydney Swans 1998
Cousins, Ben West Coast 1998
McIntosh, Ashley West Coast 1998
Grant, Chris Western Bulldogs 1998
Hudson, Paul Western Bulldogs 1998
West, Scott Western Bulldogs 1998
Modra, Tony Adelaide 1997
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 1997
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1997
Sexton, Michael Carlton 1997
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1997
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 1997
Grant, Chris Footscray 1997
Smith, Rohan Footscray 1997
Salmon, Paul Hawthorn 1997
King, David North Melbourne 1997
Heuskes, Adam Port Adelaide 1997
Burke, Nathan St Kilda 1997
Everitt, Peter St Kilda 1997
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1997
Jones, Austinn St Kilda 1997
Cresswell, Daryn Sydney Swans 1997
Kelly, Paul Sydney Swans 1997
O'Loughlin, Michael Sydney Swans 1997
Roos, Paul Sydney Swans 1997
Gehrig, Fraser West Coast 1997
Matera, Peter West Coast 1997
Jarman, Darren Adelaide 1996
Lambert, Craig Brisbane Lions 1996
Voss, Michael Brisbane Lions 1996
Sexton, Michael Carlton 1996
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1996
Buckley, Nathan Collingwood 1996
Hird, James Essendon 1996
Hocking, Garry Geelong 1996
Crawford, Shane Hawthorn 1996
Archer, Glenn North Melbourne 1996
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1996
McKernan, Corey North Melbourne 1996
Richardson, Matthew Richmond 1996
Burke, Nathan St Kilda 1996
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1996
Kelly, Paul Sydney Swans 1996
Lockett, Tony Sydney Swans 1996
Roos, Paul Sydney Swans 1996
Mainwaring, Chris West Coast 1996
Matera, Peter West Coast 1996
White, Mitchell West Coast 1996
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1995
Christou, Ang Carlton 1995
Koutoufides, Anthony Carlton 1995
Madden, Justin Carlton 1995
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1995
Hird, James Essendon 1995
Long, Michael Essendon 1995
Wanganeen, Gavin Essendon 1995
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1995
Couch, Paul Geelong 1995
Mansfield, Michael Geelong 1995
Jarman, Darren Hawthorn 1995
Lyon, Garry Melbourne 1995
Neitz, David Melbourne 1995
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1995
Campbell, Wayne Richmond 1995
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1995
Winmar, Nicky St Kilda 1995
Kelly, Paul Sydney Swans 1995
Lockett, Tony Sydney Swans 1995
Jakovich, Glen West Coast 1995
Rehn, Shaun Adelaide 1994
Ricciuto, Mark Adelaide 1994
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1994
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1994
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1994
Williams, Greg Carlton 1994
Brown, Gavin Collingwood 1994
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1994
Hocking, Garry Geelong 1994
Mansfield, Michael Geelong 1994
Allan, Ben Hawthorn 1994
Dunstall, Jason Hawthorn 1994
Langford, Chris Hawthorn 1994
Lyon, Garry Melbourne 1994
Tingay, Stephen Melbourne 1994
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1994
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1994
Hart, David West Coast 1994
Jakovich, Glen West Coast 1994
Matera, Peter West Coast 1994
McKenna, Guy West Coast 1994
Anderson, Greg Adelaide 1993
Hart, Ben Adelaide 1993
McGuinness, Tony Adelaide 1993
Modra, Tony Adelaide 1993
Smart, Nigel Adelaide 1993
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1993
McKay, Andrew Carlton 1993
Williams, Greg Carlton 1993
Harvey, Mark Essendon 1993
Wanganeen, Gavin Essendon 1993
Lynch, Alastair Fitzroy 1993
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1993
Hocking, Garry Geelong 1993
Allan, Ben Hawthorn 1993
Lyon, Garry Melbourne 1993
Stynes, Jim Melbourne 1993
Carey, Wayne North Melbourne 1993
Burke, Nathan St Kilda 1993
Matera, Peter West Coast 1993
McKenna, Guy West Coast 1993
Hart, Ben Adelaide 1992
McDermott, Chris Adelaide 1992
McGuinness, Tony Adelaide 1992
Hanna, Mil Carlton 1992
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1992
McGuane, Mick Collingwood 1992
Wanganeen, Gavin Essendon 1992
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1992
Wynd, Scott Footscray 1992
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1992
Bairstow, Mark Geelong 1992
Hinkley, Ken Geelong 1992
Stoneham, Barry Geelong 1992
Dunstall, Jason Hawthorn 1992
Jarman, Darren Hawthorn 1992
Platten, John Hawthorn 1992
Harvey, Robert St Kilda 1992
Lockett, Tony St Kilda 1992
Loewe, Stewart St Kilda 1992
Kemp, Dean West Coast 1992
Smart, Nigel Adelaide 1991
Brown, Gavin Collingwood 1991
Francis, Tony Collingwood 1991
Daniher, Anthony Essendon 1991
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1991
Bairstow, Mark Geelong 1991
Brownless, Billy Geelong 1991
Couch, Paul Geelong 1991
Hinkley, Ken Geelong 1991
Hocking, Garry Geelong 1991
Stynes, Jim Melbourne 1991
Grant, David St Kilda 1991
Lockett, Tony St Kilda 1991
Loewe, Stewart St Kilda 1991
Winmar, Nicky St Kilda 1991
Mitchell, Barry Sydney Swans 1991
Mainwaring, Chris West Coast 1991
Matera, Peter West Coast 1991
McKenna, Guy West Coast 1991
Turley, Craig West Coast 1991
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1990
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1990
Daicos, Peter Collingwood 1990
McGuane, Mick Collingwood 1990
Millane, Darren Collingwood 1990
Russell, Scott Collingwood 1990
Shaw, Tony Collingwood 1990
Wright, Graham Collingwood 1990
Madden, Simon Essendon 1990
O'Donnell, Gary Essendon 1990
Thompson, Mark Essendon 1990
Liberatore, Tony Footscray 1990
McGuinness, Tony Footscray 1990
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1990
Collins, Andrew Hawthorn 1990
Tuck, Michael Hawthorn 1990
Lovett, Brett Melbourne 1990
Lyon, Garry Melbourne 1990
Longmire, John North Melbourne 1990
Loewe, Stewart St Kilda 1990
Lewis, Chris West Coast 1990
Worsfold, John West Coast 1990
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1989
Brown, Gavin Collingwood 1989
Daniher, Terry Essendon 1989
Madden, Simon Essendon 1989
Watson, Tim Essendon 1989
Pert, Gary Fitzroy 1989
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1989
Bairstow, Mark Geelong 1989
Bews, Andrew Geelong 1989
Couch, Paul Geelong 1989
Stoneham, Barry Geelong 1989
Dunstall, Jason Hawthorn 1989
Langford, Chris Hawthorn 1989
Platten, John Hawthorn 1989
Pritchard, Darrin Hawthorn 1989
Johnson, Alan Melbourne 1989
Lovett, Brett Melbourne 1989
Lyon, Garry Melbourne 1989
Winmar, Nicky St Kilda 1989
Bayes, Mark Sydney Swans 1989
Williams, Greg Sydney Swans 1989
McKenna, Guy West Coast 1989
Mickan, Mark* Brisbane Bears 1988
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1988
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1988
Kernahan, Stephen* Carlton 1988
Silvagni, Stephen Carlton 1988
Daicos, Peter Collingwood 1988
Morwood, Shane Collingwood 1988
Daniher, Terry* Essendon 1988
Madden, Simon Essendon 1988
Madden, Simon* Essendon 1988
Salmon, Paul* Essendon 1988
Kappler, Darren Fitzroy 1988
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1988
McGuinness, Tony* Footscray 1988
McLean, Michael* Footscray 1988
Wallace, Terry* Footscray 1988
Lindner, Bruce* Geelong 1988
Ayres, Gary Hawthorn 1988
Brereton, Dermott Hawthorn 1988
Buckenara, Gary Hawthorn 1988
Dunstall, Jason Hawthorn 1988
Hall, Tony* Hawthorn 1988
Langford, Chris Hawthorn 1988
Platten, John Hawthorn 1988
Platten, John* Hawthorn 1988
Hughes, Danny* Melbourne 1988
Lovett, Brett Melbourne 1988
O'Dwyer, Steve Melbourne 1988
Larkin, Matthew North Melbourne 1988
Leslie, Martin* Port Adelaide 1988
Weightman, Dale Richmond 1988
Weightman, Dale* Richmond 1988
Rioli, Maurice* South Fremantle 1988
Frawley, Danny St Kilda 1988
Frawley, Danny* St Kilda 1988
Long, Michael* St Marys 1988
Whittlesea, Greg* Sturt 1988
Healy, Gerard Sydney Swans 1988
Healy, Gerard* Sydney Swans 1988
Mitchell, Barry Sydney Swans 1988
Murphy, David* Sydney Swans 1988
Williams, Greg Sydney Swans 1988
Malaxos, Steve* West Coast 1988
Worsfold, John West Coast 1988
Campbell, Matthew* Brisbane Bears 1987
Johnston, Wayne Carlton 1987
Kernahan, Stephen Carlton 1987
Madden, Justin Carlton 1987
Naley, Mark* Carlton 1987
Rhys-Jones, David Carlton 1987
Madden, Simon Essendon 1987
Madden, Simon* Essendon 1987
Salmon, Paul* Essendon 1987
Rendell, Matthew* Fitzroy 1987
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1987
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1987
McGuinness, Tony Footscray 1987
Bairstow, Mark Geelong 1987
Bairstow, Mark* Geelong 1987
Bews, Andrew Geelong 1987
Bews, Andrew* Geelong 1987
Bos, Mark Geelong 1987
Lindner, Bruce* Geelong 1987
McDermott, Chris* Glenelg 1987
Salisbury, Scott* Glenelg 1987
DiPierdomenico, Robert Hawthorn 1987
Langford, Chris Hawthorn 1987
Langford, Chris* Hawthorn 1987
Morris, Russell Hawthorn 1987
Morris, Russell* Hawthorn 1987
Platten, John Hawthorn 1987
Platten, John* Hawthorn 1987
Stretch, Steven Melbourne 1987
Wight, Sean Melbourne 1987
Jarman, Andrew* North Adelaide 1987
Krakouer, Jim North Melbourne 1987
Anderson, Greg* Port Adelaide 1987
Weightman, Dale Richmond 1987
Lockett, Tony St Kilda 1987
Healy, Gerard Sydney Swans 1987
Healy, Gerard* Sydney Swans 1987
Holden, Craig* Sydney Swans 1987
Toohey, Bernard* Sydney Swans 1987
Williams, Greg Sydney Swans 1987
Williams, Greg* Sydney Swans 1987
Glendinning, Ross West Coast 1987
Narkle, Phil* West Coast 1987
Rogers, Andrew* Woodville 1987
Blackwell, Wayne Carlton 1986
Bradley, Craig Carlton 1986
Bradley, Craig* Carlton 1986
Kernahan, Stephen* Carlton 1986
Madden, Justin Carlton 1986
Malaxos, Steve* Claremont 1986
Mitchell, Michael* Claremont 1986
Taylor, Brian Collingwood 1986
Peake, Brian* East Fremantle 1986
Wilson, Peter* East Fremantle 1986
Daniher, Terry Essendon 1986
Hawker, Glenn Essendon 1986
Thompson, Mark Essendon 1986
Walsh, Kevin* Essendon 1986
Pert, Gary Fitzroy 1986
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1986
Hardie, Brad* Footscray 1986
Hawkins, Doug Footscray 1986
Royal, Brian* Footscray 1986
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1986
McDermott, Chris* Glenelg 1986
Ayres, Gary Hawthorn 1986
Brereton, Dermott Hawthorn 1986
Buckenara, Gary Hawthorn 1986
Buckenara, Gary* Hawthorn 1986
Dear, Greg Hawthorn 1986
DiPierdomenico, Robert Hawthorn 1986
Platten, John Hawthorn 1986
Platten, John* Hawthorn 1986
Jarman, Andrew* North Adelaide 1986
Krakouer, Jim North Melbourne 1986
Aish, Michael* Norwood 1986
Wiley, Robert* Perth 1986
Rioli, Maurice* Richmond 1986
Weightman, Dale Richmond 1986
Weightman, Dale* Richmond 1986
Naley, Mark* South Adelaide 1986
Keene, Laurie* Subiaco 1986
Macnish, Andrew* Subiaco 1986
Carroll, Dennis Sydney Swans 1986
Healy, Gerard Sydney Swans 1986
Healy, Gerard* Sydney Swans 1986
Williams, Greg Sydney Swans 1986
Williams, Greg* Sydney Swans 1986
Platten, John* Central Dist 1985
Mitchell, Michael* Claremont 1985
Raines, Geoff* Collingwood 1985
Baker, Leon* Essendon 1985
Daniher, Terry* Essendon 1985
Foulds, Garry* Essendon 1985
Harvey, Mark* Essendon 1985
Merrett, Roger* Essendon 1985
Pert, Gary* Fitzroy 1985
Roos, Paul* Fitzroy 1985
Kernahan, Stephen* Glenelg 1985
Brereton, Dermott* Hawthorn 1985
Buckenara, Gary* Hawthorn 1985
Greene, Russell* Hawthorn 1985
Lester-Smith, Rod* Hawthorn 1985
Bradley, Craig* Port Adelaide 1985
Lee, Mark* Richmond 1985
Weightman, Dale* Richmond 1985
Motley, Peter* Sturt 1985
Blight, Malcolm* Woodville 1985
Ashman, Rod Carlton 1984
Doull, Bruce Carlton 1984
Banks, Denis Collingwood 1984
Shaw, Tony Collingwood 1984
Baker, Leon Essendon 1984
Daniher, Terry Essendon 1984
Madden, Simon Essendon 1984
Quinlan, Bernie Fitzroy 1984
Thornton, Ross Fitzroy 1984
Hawkins, Doug Footscray 1984
Purser, Andrew Footscray 1984
Ablett, Gary snr Geelong 1984
DiPierdomenico, Robert Hawthorn 1984
Greene, Russell Hawthorn 1984
Mew, Chris Hawthorn 1984
Flower, Robert Melbourne 1984
Healy, Gerard Melbourne 1984
Moore, Peter Melbourne 1984
Glendinning, Ross North Melbourne 1984
Hodgeman, Kym North Melbourne 1984
Daniher, Terry* NSW 1984
Rioli, Maurice* NT 1984
Lee, Mark Richmond 1984
Bradley, Craig* SA 1984
Kernahan, Stephen* SA 1984
McIntosh, Garry* SA 1984
Motley, Peter* SA 1984
Platten, John* SA 1984
Burns, Greg St Kilda 1984
Ackerly, David Sydney Swans 1984
Evans, Bernie Sydney Swans 1984
Ablett, Gary snr* Vic 1984
Ackerly, David* Vic 1984
Flower, Robert* Vic 1984
Greene, Russell* Vic 1984
Healy, Gerard* Vic 1984
Johnston, Wayne* Vic 1984
Madden, Simon* Vic 1984
Merrett, Roger* Vic 1984
Tuck, Michael* Vic 1984
Baker, Leon* WA 1984
Daniels, Allen* WA 1984
Glendinning, Ross* WA 1984
Hardie, Brad* WA 1984
Harding, Paul* WA 1984
Malaxos, Steve* WA 1984
Rance, Murray* WA 1984
Wiley, Robert* WA 1984
English, Des Carlton 1983
Hunter, Ken Carlton 1983
Picken, Bill Collingwood 1983
Richardson, Michael* Collingwood 1983
Taylor, Kevin* East Fremantle 1983
Daniher, Terry Essendon 1983
Daniher, Terry* Essendon 1983
Madden, Simon Essendon 1983
Madden, Simon* Essendon 1983
Watson, Tim Essendon 1983
Quinlan, Bernie Fitzroy 1983
Rendell, Matthew* Fitzroy 1983
Royal, Brian Footscray 1983
Malarkey, Gary Geelong 1983
Ayres, Gary Hawthorn 1983
Buckenara, Gary* Hawthorn 1983
Greene, Russell Hawthorn 1983
Matthews, Leigh Hawthorn 1983
Tuck, Michael Hawthorn 1983
Tuck, Michael* Hawthorn 1983
Wallace, Terry Hawthorn 1983
Flower, Robert Melbourne 1983
Flower, Robert* Melbourne 1983
Glendinning, Ross North Melbourne 1983
Glendinning, Ross* North Melbourne 1983
Greig, Keith* North Melbourne 1983
McCann, Stephen* North Melbourne 1983
Aish, Michael* Norwood 1983
Bradley, Craig* Port Adelaide 1983
Curtis, Steve* Port Adelaide 1983
Giles, Tony* Port Adelaide 1983
Lee, Mark Richmond 1983
Lee, Mark* Richmond 1983
Rioli, Maurice Richmond 1983
Rioli, Maurice* Richmond 1983
Michael, Stephen* South Fremantle 1983
Cunningham, Geoff St Kilda 1983
Motley, Peter* Sturt 1983
Browning, Mark Sydney Swans 1983
Williams, Craig* West Adelaide 1983
Ashman, Rod Carlton 1982
Buckley, Jim Carlton 1982
Fitzpatrick, Mike Carlton 1982
Hunter, Ken Carlton 1982
Daicos, Peter Collingwood 1982
Vander Haar, Paul Essendon 1982
Matthews, Leigh Hawthorn 1982
Moore, Kelvin Hawthorn 1982
O'Halloran, David Hawthorn 1982
Wallace, Terry Hawthorn 1982
Flower, Robert Melbourne 1982
Healy, Gerard Melbourne 1982
Icke, Steven Melbourne 1982
Wilson, Brian Melbourne 1982
Blight, Malcolm North Melbourne 1982
Dempsey, Gary North Melbourne 1982
Glendinning, Ross North Melbourne 1982
Rowlings, Barry Richmond 1982
Ackerly, David Sydney Swans 1982
Smith, Greg Sydney Swans 1982
Klomp, Robbert* Carlton 1980
Southby, Geoff* Carlton 1980
Hunter, Ken* Claremont 1980
Williams, Mark* Collingwood 1980
Peake, Brian* East Fremantle 1980
Wilson, Garry* Fitzroy 1980
Nankervis, Ian* Geelong 1980
Carey, Peter* Glenelg 1980
Cornes, Graham* Glenelg 1980
Kuhlmann, Keith* Glenelg 1980
Flower, Robert* Melbourne 1980
Sutton, Darryl* North Melbourne 1980
Phillips, Greg* Port Adelaide 1980
Jess, Jim* Richmond 1980
Lee, Mark* Richmond 1980
Raines, Geoff* Richmond 1980
Roberts, John* South Melbourne 1980
Duperouzel, Bruce* St Kilda 1980
Davies, Rick* Sturt 1980
Stubbs, Ron* Ulverstone 1980
Doull, Bruce* Carlton 1979
Jonas, Peter* Central Dist 1979
Hunter, Ken* Claremont 1979
Moore, Peter* Collingwood 1979
Buhagiar, Tony* East Fremantle 1979
Peake, Brian* East Fremantle 1979
Wilson, Garry* Fitzroy 1979
Malarkey, Gary* Geelong 1979
Turner, Michael* Geelong 1979
Carey, Peter* Glenelg 1979
Hodgeman, Kym* Glenelg 1979
Moore, Kelvin* Hawthorn 1979
Tuck, Michael* Hawthorn 1979
Cornes, Graham* North Melbourne 1979
Sutton, Darryl* North Melbourne 1979
Cloke, David* Richmond 1979
Monteath, Bruce* Richmond 1979
Roach, Michael* Richmond 1979
James, Des* Sandy Bay 1979
Morris, Geoff* West Adelaide 1979
Jesaulenko, Alex* Carlton 1972
McKenna, Peter* Collingwood 1972
Thompson, Len* Collingwood 1972
Brown, Malcolm* East Perth 1972
McAullay, Ken* East Perth 1972
Williams, John* Essendon 1972
Dempsey, Gary* Footscray 1972
Thorpe, David* Footscray 1972
Clarke, David* Geelong 1972
Matthews, Leigh* Hawthorn 1972
Hardeman, Gary* Melbourne 1972
Miller, Ian* Perth 1972
Leitch, Jim* Scottsdale 1972
Ciccotosto, Brian* South Fremantle 1972
Payze, Travis* St Kilda 1972
Burgan, Anthony* Sturt 1972
Young, George* Subiaco 1972
Beecroft, Bob* Swan Dists 1972
Watling, Alan* West Perth 1972
Blight, Malcolm* Woodville 1972
Jesaulenko, Alex* Carlton 1969
Nicholls, John* Carlton 1969
McIntosh, John* Claremont 1969
Waters, Terry* Collingwood 1969
Watt, Ricky* Collingwood 1969
Newman, John* Geelong 1969
Colbey, Brian* Glenelg 1969
Hudson, Peter* Hawthorn 1969
Keddie, Bob* Hawthorn 1969
Steward, Peter* North Melbourne 1969
Molloy, Graham* Norwood 1969
Brehaut, Greg* Perth 1969
Cable, Barry* Perth 1969
Cahill, John* Port Adelaide 1969
Hart, Royce* Richmond 1969
Darley, Peter* South Adelaide 1969
Murray, Bob* St Kilda 1969
Schoff, Rick* Sturt 1969
Eakins, Peter* Subiaco 1969
Walker, Bill* Swan Dists 1969
Goold, John* Carlton 1966
Nicholls, John* Carlton 1966
McIntosh, John* Claremont 1966
Doncon, Keith* East Perth 1966
Murray, Kevin* East Perth 1966
Bryant, Ian* Footscray 1966
Marshall, Denis* Geelong 1966
Lee, Graeme* Launceston 1966
Mann, Hassa* Melbourne 1966
Hudson, Peter* New Norfolk 1966
Teasdale, Noel* North Melbourne 1966
Cable, Barry* Perth 1966
Crowe, Neville* Richmond 1966
John, Graeme* South Melbourne 1966
Baldock, Darrel* St Kilda 1966
Stewart, Ian* St Kilda 1966
Adcock, Brenton* Sturt 1966
Schoff, Rick* Sturt 1966
Sarre, Brian* Subiaco 1966
Day, Robert* West Adelaide 1966
Clarke, Jack, K.* East Fremantle 1961
Sorrell, Ray* East Fremantle 1961
Farmer, Graham* East Perth 1961
Schultz, John* Footscray 1961
Whitten, Ted snr* Footscray 1961
Baldock, Darrel* Latrobe 1961
Barassi, Ron* Melbourne 1961
Dixon, Brian* Melbourne 1961
Lindner, Don* North Adelaide 1961
Withers, Bob* North Launceston 1961
Aylett, Allen* North Melbourne 1961
Wedding, Bill* Norwood 1961
Abley, John* Port Adelaide 1961
Todd, John* South Fremantle 1961
Halbert, John* Sturt 1961
Kerley, Neil* West Adelaide 1961
Roach, Don* West Adelaide 1961
Gabelich, Ray* West Perth 1961
Kingston, Geoff* West Torr 1961
Shearman, Bob* West Torr 1961
Clarke, Jack, K.* East Fremantle 1958
Preen, Alan* East Fremantle 1958
Rogers, Norm* East Fremantle 1958
Sorrell, Ray* East Fremantle 1958
Farmer, Graham* East Perth 1958
Burgess, Reg* Essendon 1958
Clarke, Jack, E.* Essendon 1958
Abrahams, Owen* Fitzroy 1958
Murray, Kevin* Fitzroy 1958
Whitten, Ted snr* Footscray 1958
Davis, Bob* Geelong 1958
Barassi, Ron* Melbourne 1958
Spencer, Stuart* Melbourne 1958
Metcalfe, Barry* Mordialloc 1958
Ross, Jim* North Launceston 1958
Aylett, Allen* North Melbourne 1958
Dugdale, John* North Melbourne 1958
Abley, John* Port Adelaide 1958
Roberts, Neil* St Kilda 1958
Gale, Don* Wynyard 1958
Chick, John* Carlton 1956
Long, Geoff* City 1956
Clarke, Jack, K.* East Fremantle 1956
Farmer, Graham* East Perth 1956
Clarke, Jack, E.* Essendon 1956
Hutchison, Bill* Essendon 1956
Whitten, Ted snr* Footscray 1956
Pianto, Peter* Geelong 1956
Barassi, Ron* Melbourne 1956
Strange, Barry* New Town 1956
Bunton, Haydn jnr* North Adelaide 1956
Harper, Keith* Perth 1956
Abley, John* Port Adelaide 1956
Johnson, Frank* Port Melbourne 1956
Rowe, Des* Richmond 1956
Wright, Roy* Richmond 1956
Gerovich, John* South Fremantle 1956
Hillier, Cliff* South Fremantle 1956
Costello, Stan* West Adelaide 1956
Head, Lindsay* West Torr 1956
Howell, Jack* Carlton 1953
Healey, Des* Collingwood 1953
Rose, Bob* Collingwood 1953
Clarke, Jack, K.* East Fremantle 1953
Clarke, Jack, E.* Essendon 1953
Coleman, John* Essendon 1953
Hutchison, Bill* Essendon 1953
Smith, Bernie* Geelong 1953
Davies, Neil* Glenelg 1953
Leedham, John* North Launceston 1953
Marriott, John* Norwood 1953
McIntosh, Merv* Perth 1953
Johnson, Frank* Port Melbourne 1953
Henrys, Ted* Preston 1953
Marsh, Steve* South Fremantle 1953
Fitzgerald, Len* Sturt 1953
Thompson, Clayton* Sturt 1953
Sparrow, Frank* Swan Dists 1953
Lynch, Jack* West Adelaide 1953
Hank, Bob* West Torrens 1953


NOTE: This table includes every player selected in the Teams of the Year (1982-90)
* = Selected from All-Australian Carnival/National All-Australian teams

