Community Engagement

AFL Cares

AFL Cares is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility program to invest back in community, not only to grow our game, but to make significant and positive changes to the lives of individuals and the strength of communities.

AFL Cares allows community groups to request AFL match tickets, merchandise and other in-kind assistance to help support their not-for-profit organisation.

The AFL’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy commits us to being part of genuine, substantial and measurable change to social issues facing Australia.

AFL Cares is part of our CSR program to invest back in community, not only to grow our game, but to make significant and positive changes to the lives of individuals and the strength of communities.

AFL team support FightMND

FightMND is an official charity partner of the AFL and we have offered financial, in-kind and volunteering support to the not-for-profit organisation since it was co-founded by AFL icon Neale Daniher in 2014.

The AFL is a key partner of FightMND’s Big Freeze 5 at the MCG in June each year.

FightMND is an official charity partner of the AFL and we have offered financial, in-kind and volunteering support to the not-for-profit organisation since it was co-founded by AFL icon Neale Daniher in 2014.

2019 is the fifth year the Big Freeze at the G has taken place prior to the the Queen’s Birthday blockbuster between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG.

The purpose of FightMND is to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure for Motor Neurone Disease and our team support this inspiring cause each year.

Employee Volunteering Program

As part of the AFL’s Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, our team can undertake two paid volunteer days per year through our Employee Volunteering Program - V for 2.

The RSPCA, pictured, Freeze MND, Cape York House, Ladder and community football are just some of the organisations that benefit from our V for 2 program.

Click here to find out more