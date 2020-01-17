Preparing and writing a winning grant takes a lot of time – do not underestimate this!

Before you start preparing the application, you need to ensure you have read and understood the grant purpose and guidelines. Your project/application needs to meet

ALL the requirements of the grant and must fit the purpose. Best way to clarify this is to give the grant provider a call. This will save you time trying to decipher the grant and ensure you have all the information about the grant program.

Once you have determined the eligibility of the program it is helpful to ask: