The Returning to Community Football in a COVID-19 environment online course is now available.

The AFL and the State and Territory Football Bodies understand and respect the significant role that Australian Football plays in ensuring the health and well-being of our community and is providing this education to ensure clubs are well briefed on the protocols involved for Returning to Community Football in a COVID-19 environment in a controlled and regulated matter, aligned with the recommendations and restrictions specified by Government.

The protocols outlined in this training must be considered with respect to any State / Territory specific restrictions. For further information on your State / Territory specific protocols please visit the website of your State / Territory Football Body.

The training will take approximately 15 minutes to complete. Upon completion you will receive a certificate via email. This certificate will also be automatically shared with your league for their records.

Click here to access the course.