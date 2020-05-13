Since our postponement in March we have been constantly reviewing and monitoring the latest advice provided by the Federal and State Governments in relation to a return to play for Community Football.

Announcements in recent days by Federal and State Governments have outlined a staged approach to returning to normal life in this COVID environment. The three-staged approach outlines a clear framework to reintroduce Australians to work, play and sport in a controlled and responsible manner.

The return of Community football, including NAB AFL Auskick, will be consistent with this Framework and will incorporate the recommended protocols set in place by the AIS Framework for rebooting sport across Australia. This framework has given us clear boundaries within which we must operate to ensure we can return to play safely. We are working closely with Cricket to accommodate an extended season, if required due to the impact of these postponements on the AFL calendar.

Whilst we remain hopeful of a return to play for Community football in 2020, each State and Territory Government is responsible for determining what stage AFL is at in their State and approving when we can transition into the next stage. Find out about the timelines and protocols for returning to training in your State / Territory below.

Northern Territory

NSW/ACT

Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Victoria

Western Australia

Return to Community Football FAQs

Following the Return to Community Football accouncement made on Friday, May 15, the AFL have developed a list of Return to Community Football FAQs to help you navigate through the process.

Return to Community Football Resources

The AFL have also developed a suite of templates and resources to assist clubs safely return to community football which can be found here.