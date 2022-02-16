Find helpful resources for your club to support people with disability within a club environment

The AFL is proud to partner with Sport4All to support giving people with disability the opportunity to participate in Australian rules football when, where and how they choose.

To take the next step in your journey to inclusion, please complete a FREE club inclusion assessment through Sport4All.

Communicating with people and understanding the different types of disabilities

How to talk to people with disability

The most important thing to remember about talking to anyone with a disability, is to be natural, and talk as if you would speak to anyone you meet. Link to attachment

Supporting a person with disability have a voice

A warm welcome and open communication will support the individual and their family to feeling valued and connected to your club. Link to attachment

Types of disabilities

Learn about the types of disabilities people may have. And, in some cases the person may have more than one disability. Link to attachment