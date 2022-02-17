Participation Opportunities

Universal design

An approach to building an environment which is accessible to all.

NAB AFL Auskick

NAB AFL Auskick is simply the best introduction for kids into the world of Australian Football.

Community Football

Football clubs are the backbone of many communities and provide opportunities for men and women to participate in football competitions from a social to sub-elite level.

AFL Inclusion

Leagues set up specially for people with an intellectual disability, with slight modifications to the game.

AFL Wheelchair

It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s for everyone.

AFL Blind

An adapted version of our great game to enable people with blindness and low vision to play.



