Participation Opportunities
Universal design
An approach to building an environment which is accessible to all.
NAB AFL Auskick
NAB AFL Auskick is simply the best introduction for kids into the world of Australian Football.
Community Football
Football clubs are the backbone of many communities and provide opportunities for men and women to participate in football competitions from a social to sub-elite level.
AFL Inclusion
Leagues set up specially for people with an intellectual disability, with slight modifications to the game.
AFL Wheelchair
It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s for everyone.
AFL Blind
An adapted version of our great game to enable people with blindness and low vision to play.
