This Finals Series, fans can vote on their best player afield each game to be the Carlton Draught Man of the Match.
Voting is available exclusively here, with voting opening at half-time of each match during weeks 1-3 of the finals, and closing on the final siren.
Watch out for the winning Carlton Draught Man of the Match to be announced on AFL.com.au and AFL social pages after each match.
Week Three Results
Second Preliminary Final
Brisbane v Geelong
With two goals and seven score involvements, it just had to be the little master!— AFL (@AFL) October 17, 2020
Gary Ablett is the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match. #AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/41nYIJ4VI0
First Preliminary Final
Port Adelaide v Richmond
The fans have voted Dustin Martin as the Man of the Match ??#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/ZnQoCSGQsP— AFL (@AFL) October 16, 2020
Week Two Results
First Semi Final
Geelong v Collingwood
Patrick Dangerfield was an absolute star with four goals tonight and he’s earned the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match.— AFL (@AFL) October 10, 2020
You can get involved in the voting again next week at https://t.co/9Rrvo8mCQR pic.twitter.com/iC8DjEttqV
Second Semi Final
Richmond v St Kilda
Three first half goals earned Shai Bolton the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match honours!— AFL (@AFL) October 9, 2020
Don’t forget to vote tomorrow night at https://t.co/Lx8tti35px pic.twitter.com/NUYasfSV8w
Week One Results
First Elimination Final
West Coast v Collingwood
The fans have voted Mason Cox as the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match!— AFL (@AFL) October 3, 2020
Get involved next week: https://t.co/9Rrvo8mCQR pic.twitter.com/fGryrzWsUJ
Second Elimination Final
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
The skipper was simply outstanding in a crucial role up forward!— AFL (@AFL) October 3, 2020
Jarryn Geary is the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match.#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/3OvnamEKwR
Second Qualifying Final
Brisbane v Richmond
Three snags? Yep Charlie definitely earned the Man of the Match!— AFL (@AFL) October 2, 2020
You can get involved in upcoming #AFLFinals games by voting here: https://t.co/Lx8tti35px pic.twitter.com/vKwtxeTWXM
First Qualifying Final
Port Adelaide v Geelong
A game-high 24 disposals from Ollie Wines spurred the fans on to vote him as the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match!— AFL (@AFL) October 1, 2020
You can get involved in upcoming #AFLFinals games by voting here: https://t.co/Lx8tti35px pic.twitter.com/qjqxTCn0Qp