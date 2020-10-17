This Finals Series, fans can vote on their best player afield each game to be the Carlton Draught Man of the Match.

Voting is available exclusively here, with voting opening at half-time of each match during weeks 1-3 of the finals, and closing on the final siren.

Watch out for the winning Carlton Draught Man of the Match to be announced on AFL.com.au and AFL social pages after each match.

Week Three Results

Second Preliminary Final

Brisbane v Geelong

With two goals and seven score involvements, it just had to be the little master!



Gary Ablett is the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match. #AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/41nYIJ4VI0 — AFL (@AFL) October 17, 2020

First Preliminary Final

Port Adelaide v Richmond

The fans have voted Dustin Martin as the Man of the Match ??#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/ZnQoCSGQsP — AFL (@AFL) October 16, 2020

Week Two Results

First Semi Final

Geelong v Collingwood

Patrick Dangerfield was an absolute star with four goals tonight and he’s earned the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match.



You can get involved in the voting again next week at https://t.co/9Rrvo8mCQR pic.twitter.com/iC8DjEttqV — AFL (@AFL) October 10, 2020

Second Semi Final

Richmond v St Kilda

Three first half goals earned Shai Bolton the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match honours!



Don’t forget to vote tomorrow night at https://t.co/Lx8tti35px pic.twitter.com/NUYasfSV8w — AFL (@AFL) October 9, 2020

Week One Results

First Elimination Final

West Coast v Collingwood

The fans have voted Mason Cox as the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match!



Get involved next week: https://t.co/9Rrvo8mCQR pic.twitter.com/fGryrzWsUJ — AFL (@AFL) October 3, 2020

Second Elimination Final

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

The skipper was simply outstanding in a crucial role up forward!



Jarryn Geary is the @CarltonDraught Man of the Match.#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/3OvnamEKwR — AFL (@AFL) October 3, 2020

Second Qualifying Final

Brisbane v Richmond

Three snags? Yep Charlie definitely earned the Man of the Match!



You can get involved in upcoming #AFLFinals games by voting here: https://t.co/Lx8tti35px pic.twitter.com/vKwtxeTWXM — AFL (@AFL) October 2, 2020

First Qualifying Final

Port Adelaide v Geelong