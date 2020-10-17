This Finals Series, fans can vote on their best player afield each game to be the Carlton Draught Man of the Match.

Voting is available exclusively here, with voting opening at half-time of each match during weeks 1-3 of the finals, and closing on the final siren.

Watch out for the winning Carlton Draught Man of the Match to be announced on AFL.com.au and AFL social pages after each match.

Week Three Results

Second Preliminary Final
Brisbane v Geelong
First Preliminary Final
Port Adelaide v Richmond

Week Two Results

First Semi Final
Geelong v Collingwood
Second Semi Final
Richmond v St Kilda

Week One Results

First Elimination Final
West Coast v Collingwood
Second Elimination Final
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
Second Qualifying Final
Brisbane v Richmond
First Qualifying Final
Port Adelaide v Geelong 

 