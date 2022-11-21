Ahead of the Game Program Delivery Partner Opportunity

The AFL and Movember are looking for program delivery partners to facilitate Movember’s Ahead of The Game (AOTG) mental health literacy and resilience program for youth participants in community football clubs around Australia. AOTG is an evidence-based mental health program for community footballers aged 12 to 18 that engages young people, their parents and club volunteers in a safe, effective and authentic way.



We will equip our AOTG delivery partners with the knowledge, skills, resources and funding they need to grow the resilience and mental health literacy of local communities. If your organisation has experience working with adolescents, experience delivering mental health programs, or relationships with community football clubs/leagues then we’d love to hear from you. Expressions of interest close on Friday 9 December, 2022.

Express your interest here

Why become an AOTG delivery partner?

AOTG delivery partners will receive:

Payment to deliver your contracted sessions. Create community impact while having funding certainty. Our evidence-based program – with a fully-funded external evaluation - added to your portfolio of programs, with an opportunity to showcase your organisation’s proven impact to your own funders. An easily implemented program which includes:

Thorough training and CPD program for your facilitators (including formal accreditation)

All required materials to deliver the program

A delivery partner framework with clear guidance and support for processes, systems, and delivery

Access to and support from other core program elements provided by Movember and the AFL (i.e., Subject matter expertise, training, global evaluation etc.)

The opportunity to broaden local reach and connections to community sport and other local stakeholders, and provide a program to communities/clubs that might have been underserved or unfunded in the past. Permission to use AFL and Movember branding alongside your own brands (in strict accordance with contractual guidelines). Invaluable networks and connections – delivery partners will be connected to a global network of other delivery partners, implementation partners, evaluation partners, media partners and others offering opportunities for growth and development of your organisation.

How to become an AOTG delivery partner

AOTG delivery partners will be appointed and onboarded by the AFL and Movember through a transparent, open commissioning process:

Charities, community health organisations, sporting clubs/leagues, consortia groups and other service providers are invited to submit expressions of interest via the online form on this page (closing date –December 9, 2022) Outcome of EOI stage communicated to all applicants. Shortlisted EOI submitters will be invited to progress to stage two and develop full proposals in January 2023 Full proposals submission date is February 6, 2023 Appointment/contracting and onboarding commences from March 6, 2023 AOTG program delivery commences from 11 April, 2023

Find out more - register for a community information webinar

We encourage you to join us online at a community information session regarding this opportunity to become a program delivery partner for AOTG.

10.30am: Tuesday 29 November registration link

3.00pm: Thursday 1 December registration link

Email enquiries can be directed to aheadofthegame@afl.com.au