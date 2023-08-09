Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'RE in the home stretch now and it appears to be a race in two to be crowned AFL.com.au's tipping champion.

Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting are level on points at the top, with Essendon great Matthew Lloyd three points behind.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

And the lead is about to change hands once again, with the St Kilda v Richmond clash dividing our top tipsters.

Collingwood is the overwhelming favourite to bounce back from last week's shock loss to Hawthorn and beat Geelong on Friday night, while our experts are picking Melbourne to end Carlton's run.

Check out the other R22 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - nine points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 126

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 12 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 126

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood - 15 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 123

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Richmond
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 120

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 120

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 23 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 118

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - seven points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 116

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 22 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 115

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - nine points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
St Kilda
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 115

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 10 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Carlton
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Port Adelaide

Last week: 5
Total: 115

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 22 points
Essendon
Sydney
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Western Bulldogs
Richmond
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 114

TOTALS

Collingwood 9-2 Geelong
North Melbourne 0-11 Essendon
Sydney 11-0 Gold Coast
Brisbane 11-0 Adelaide
Carlton 3-8 Melbourne
West Coast 0-11 Fremantle
Hawthorn 1-10 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 5-6 Richmond
Port Adelaide 10-1 Greater Western Sydney