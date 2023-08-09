Riley Beveridge, North Melbourne list manager Brady Rawlings and Cal Twomey.

NORTH Melbourne list manager Brady Rawlings is on Gettable this week.

Rawlings provides an in-depth look at how the Kangaroos plan to tackle this season's draft, whether they remain in contention to trade up for the No.1 pick, and gives an update around Ryley Sanders' situation.

Learn More 38:35

There is also a look at Ben McKay's free agency situation and why North Melbourne remains hopeful the key defender will re-sign, as well as the targets that could be on the Kangas' radar ahead of the Trade Period.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at which 'young superstar' Hawthorn is eyeing, assess Collingwood's potential trade targets, and analyse where to next for the bottom four clubs.

Watch Gettable on AFL.com.au now, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.