Kai Lohmann of celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A CAREER-BEST five-goal haul to young Brisbane forward Kai Lohmann has earned him this week's AFL Rising Star nomination.

The third-year forward proved lively as the Lions annihilated an injury-depleted Richmond at the Gabba by 119 points on Saturday night.

In addition to his equal-team high bag of five, Lohmann hauled in seven marks, was involved in nine scores, had two clearances and 14 touches in what was undoubtedly the best outing of his blossoming career.

Taken by the Lions with pick No.20 in the 2021 draft, Lohmann played two games in his debut season in 2022 and added another six games to his tally in 2023.

But after a strong summer on the track, the 21-year-old hasn't missed a beat this season, playing every game for a return of 12 goals.

Learn More 01:19

After dropping their opening three matches this season, the Lions have steadied and moved to 12th on the ladder with a 4-1-5 record.

The Lions travel to Marvel Stadium on Sunday to meet Hawthorn.

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)