The Dockers are optimistic they will solve their goalkicking woes

Josh Treacy kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP forward Josh Treacy is confident the team's goalkicking woes are a quick fix, and says he's willing to help out anyone who needs a hand.

The Dockers have been one of the most inaccurate sides this season, but their past two games have been particularly bad.

Walyalup kicked 4.15 in a 48-point loss to Sydney a fortnight ago, then were a wobbly 9.18 in last week's 17-point win over Euro-Yroke.

Forward Patrick Voss has kicked 1.6 over the past fortnight.

The normally reliable Jye Amiss returned 2.5 against Euro-Yroke, while Nat Fyfe has been inaccurate all year with 2.4 and some other shots that haven't made the distance.

Treacy, who has bucked the trend with a remarkable 20.4 this year, is backing his teammates to regain their goalkicking mojo.

"It's just that little thing that we can tinker away at in the background," Treacy told reporters on Monday.

"A couple of off weeks and everyone was pretty quick to jump on it, but I think over the next few weeks there will certainly be a big bounce back for us."

Amiss kicked 41.17 last year, helping strengthen his nickname of "Nev'' (never-miss).

But he has been strangely out of touch this year with 14.14.

"He's only human, he's going to have a hiccup every now and then," Treacy said.

"We'll certainly wrap our arms around everyone who's missed a couple along the way.

"We'll get back to work again tomorrow and really home in on that."

Fyfe has lacked confidence in front of goal, and Treacy is more than happy to help out the two-time Brownlow medallist if he needs it.

"If he's open to me trying to help him out, definitely," Treacy said.

"But the calibre of player he is, he knows how to figure those sorts of things out himself.

"But I'd certainly be there if he wanted some help.

"(How I've been kicking it) is just a routine that I figured out works nicely for me, and fortunately enough it's paid off for me this year when I've needed it.

"That's something we can look into as well, helping each other, sharing tips."

Nat Fyfe kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Walyalup (6-4) will be back in action on Friday night when it hosts Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

The match will mark the first time Magpies forward Lachie Schultz confronts his former side since leaving Walyalup at the end of last year.

"It will be good to see him again," Treacy said.

"A lot of the boys are still close to him, me included.

"But I don't think it's going to be treated any differently to any other game."

Walyalup is hopeful of regaining ruckman Sean Darcy, but goalsneak Michael Frederick will miss through concussion.