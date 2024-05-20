The coaches' votes are in for the round 10 games

Nick Daicos is tackled by Izak Rankine during Collingwood's clash against Kuwarna in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has continued his charge in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award.

The Magpie polled 10 votes for the third straight game for his performance in Saturday's four-point win over Kuwarna at the MCG.

Daicos had 41 disposals and 14 clearances in a dominant display, moving onto 50 votes overall and climbing into third place on the leaderboard.

Sydney star Isaac Heeney (71) and Walyalup gun Caleb Serong (55) are ahead of him.

Heeney polled eight votes in the Swans' win over Carlton, with Chad Warner (now on 38 in total) taking home 10.

Serong earned nine votes in the Dockers' victory against Euro-Yroke.

Harley Reid's terrific performance in Waalitj Marawar's upset win over Narrm also saw him land 10 votes.

There were seven perfect 10s in round 10, with Noah Anderson (Gold Coast), Adam Treloar (Western Bulldogs), Lachie Neale (Brisbane) and Peter Wright (Essendon) joining Daicos, Warner and Reid in landing maximum votes.

Gold Coast v Geelong

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

5 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

4 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)

2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:54 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Geelong Extended highlights of the Suns and Cats clash in round 10

05:47 Full post-match, R10: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

06:47 Full post-match, R10: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

01:51 Anderson’s action-packed evening takes the cake Noah Anderson was absolutely everywhere against Geelong with a tireless performance that included 41 touches alongside two goals

06:52 Highlights: Gold Coast v Geelong The Suns and Cats clash in round 10

00:29 King’s royal flush provides more shine for Suns Ben King adds yet another superb goal with a delicate touch on the left

00:34 Clark’s cool curler gives Cats consolation Geelong youngster Jhye Clark snaps through a terrific goal to give his side one to celebrate in the final term

00:37 Rowell adds his touch to party after fun handball chain Matt Rowell finishes with class on the run following some great team play

00:36 Stunned Suns after heavy friendly fire Mac Andrew and Ben Ainsworth brutally crash into each other after both keeping their eyes firmly on the footy

00:33 Hulking Humphrey shrugs off Cat before silky snap Suns young gun Bailey Humphrey shows his brute strength in this classy goal

00:42 Stengle’s super soccer carries for miles Tyson Stengle somehow manages to land this outrageous effort off the deck

00:33 Lurking Lukosius picks young Cat's pocket Toby Conway takes an impressive mark in defence before a shoddy kick gifts Jack Lukosius the easiest of goals

Sydney v Carlton

10 Chad Warner (SYD)

8 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

4 James Rowbottom (SYD)

1 Errol Gulden (SYD)

1 James Jordon (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:08 Mini-Match: Sydney v Carlton Extended highlights of the Swans and Blues clash in round 10

12:07 Full post-match, R10: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

07:12 Full post-match, R10: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

02:25 Warner lights up SCG with epic evening Chad Warner cuts the Blues to pieces with an eye-catching three-goal outing in his side’s impressive win

06:24 Highlights: Sydney v Carlton The Swans and Blues clash in round 10

00:29 Does Chad have a case to answer for this elbow? Chad Warner may face MRO scrutiny after this high fend on Marc Pittonet

00:39 Warner waves wand and crafts more wizardry Chad Warner continues to put on a clinic, snaring his third goal of the contest in mesmerising fashion

00:39 Heeney heating up and creating usual havoc Isaac Heeney starts to catch fire after half-time with a pair of gems

00:25 Blues blow with star defender subbed out Carlton suffers a massive injury loss with Jacob Weitering forced out of the game after copping a corkie in the first quarter

00:32 Warner wows with scintillating snap Chad Warner adds to his impressive term with a super finish roving the ruck contest

00:38 Pure Papley magic brings plenty of spark Tom Papley lifts his side in the first term after landing a stunning goal

00:37 McGovern’s mighty blast opens show in style Mitch McGovern receives the handball on the burst and nails a superb effort from 50m

Collingwood v Kuwarna

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

5 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:08 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Kuwarna Extended highlights of the Magpies and Crows clash in round 10

08:53 Full post-match, R10: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round ten’s match against Kuwarna

10:17 Full post-match, R10: Crows Watch Kuwarna's press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

06:48 Highlights: Collingwood v Kuwarna The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10

04:30 Last two mins: Ice-cold Pies hold on to break Crows’ hearts Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Kuwarna in round 10

00:39 Rankine defies belief with insane boundary bender Izak Rankine bursts through the stoppage and nails an outrageous GOTY contender

00:33 Contest heats up as Hinge's huge missile surges Crows back Josh Rachele finishes with composure before Mitch Hinge blasts through a breathtaking bomb

00:51 McInnes HIA causes Collingwood concerns Reef McInnes is eventually ruled out of the match with HIA after he initially continued to play following a head knock

00:46 Electric Noble dash delivers magic milestone moment John Noble pins back the ears and drills home an inspiring major in his 100th game

00:38 Rapid Crows rebound hands Sholl sure thing Lachie Sholl finishes off a quick and direct Kuwarna attack to keep them in the contest

00:34 Richards finds calm in the chaos as 'G gets rocking Joe Richards gathers the footy cleanly and finishes cooly for his first goal at the MCG

00:38 Murphy's mighty hit just keeps travelling Lachie Murphy finds space and bangs through a big goal on his trusty left

00:32 Ice-cool Pendles causing early trouble with vintage double Scott Pendlebury winds back the clock and drills a pair of smooth-moving majors

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Adam Treloar (WB)

7 Ed Richards (WB)

4 Jack Macrae (WB)

4 James Harmes (WB)

3 Aaron Naughton (WB)

2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:02 Mini-Match: GWS v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 10

13:51 Full post-match, R10: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round ten’s match against GWS

07:50 Full post-match, R10: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

06:18 Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round 10

00:47 Toby turns the difficult into easy in late charge GWS tries to mount a final-quarter comeback as skipper Toby Greene finishes off a frantic team chain

00:42 Hyped-up Harmes hammers one home James Harmes builds on his impressive outing last week with another terrific effort at goal

00:51 Ward’s horror assist for ex-team after kicking wrong way Callan Ward’s brain-fade moment stuns everyone after the veteran bizarrely sends the football right into the Dogs’ forward line

00:29 Luckless young Giant subbed out with hammy GWS suffers a cruel injury blow with exciting youngster Darcy Jones forced out of the match with a hurt hamstring

00:37 Greene’s gold-class finish finally opens show GWS skipper Toby Greene conjures a superb shot to snare the game’s first goal

Euro-Yroke v Walyalup

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Luke Jackson (FRE)

5 Hayden Young (FRE)

3 Jordan Clark (FRE)

3 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Rowan Marshall (STK)

2 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:07 Mini-Match: Euro-Yroke v Walyalup Extended highlights of the Saints and Dockers clash in round 10

06:33 Full post-match, R10: Saints Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round ten’s match against Walyalup

09:03 Full post-match, R10: Dockers Watch Walyalup’s press conference after round ten’s match against Euro-Yroke

06:29 Highlights: Euro-Yroke v Walyalup The Saints and Dockers clash in round 10

00:29 King sling may attract MRO attention Max King is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Alex Pearce late in the final term

00:43 Jaeger shots complete party for Walyalup The Dockers all but seal victory after Jaeger O’Meara notches a pair of final-quarter majors

00:37 Wild minute ends with shocker from ex-Docker Walyalup is denied a goal after a superb touch from Rowan Marshall, but all ends well for the travelling side after a Brad Hill blunder

00:43 Caminiti catches fire and erupts for faithful Anthony Caminiti celebrates in style after landing a pair of goals in the third term

00:38 Amiss acts swiftly and sinks sweet snap Jye Amiss gets on the end of a slick team chain and nails a crafty goal for Walyalup

00:47 Owens’ over-the-top mark brings plenty of spark Mitch Owens lifts his side with a super speccy and finish in the second term

00:47 Wow, Dow: Paddy’s dream start with epic dribbler Saints recruit Paddy Dow doesn’t take long to make his mark in new colours with a stunning goal along the ground

00:57 Webster and Frederick collide in sickening mid-air contest A brave Michael Frederick gets rocked in a brutal collision with Jimmy Webster

Brisbane v Richmond

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

7 Dayne Zorko (BL)

6 Kai Lohmann (BL)

3 Joe Daniher (BL)

3 Charlie Cameron (BL)

1 Cameron Rayner (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:47 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Richmond Extended highlights of the Lions and Tigers clash in round 10

07:24 Full post-match, R10: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

06:06 Full post-match, R10: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

06:56 Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond The Lions and Tigers clash in round 10

01:08 Five of the best sees Charlie light up Sir Doug Nicholls Round Charlie Cameron had 'Country Roads' playing on repeat as he snared five majors against the hapless Tigers

00:33 Cheeky Morris steals one from Charlie Brisbane continues to pile on the goals as Logan Morris pinches one from Charlie Cameron right in front of goal

00:33 Cumberland smashes one home for rare Richmond major Noah Cumberland gets on the end of some tireless Tigers pressure and kicks one straight through the middle

00:29 Reville gets crowd rocking after first AFL major The Lions faithful are up and about after Bruce Reville converts his maiden major in the big league

00:55 No love lost as Hipwood and Vlastuin exchange blows Nick Vlastuin and Eric Hipwood may both have MRO cases to answer following this dangerous tackle and retaliation

00:23 Ah Chee launches in monster MOTY contender Callum Ah Chee gets the perfect sit and mark as Brisbane continues to assert authority

00:42 Sharp shows plenty of dash before Lohmann adds another Kai Lohmann slots it from the set shot following a terrific run off half-back from Harry Sharp

Essendon v North Melbourne

10 Peter Wright (ESS)

7 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

3 Matt Guelfi (ESS)

2 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

1 Nic Martin (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:07 Mini-Match: Essendon v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 10

13:05 Full post-match, R10: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round ten’s match against North Melbourne

14:20 Full post-match, R10: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round ten’s match against Essendon

06:25 Highlights: Essendon v North Melbourne The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 10

00:33 McGrath's soccer scrub seals another Dons dub Kyle Langford converts beautifully after Andy McGrath's fortuitous swing lands in his lap

00:33 Davey flashes onto scene after slick Dons stream Alwyn Davey jnr gets on the end of a quick Essendon chain and drills it home

00:38 LDU razzle dazzle strikes again as Roos bounce back Luke Davies-Uniacke sells some candy and finishes with class to cut the margin

00:42 Milestone Matt finds sweet spot as Dons get busy Matt Guelfi nails Essendon's first major before a stellar strike in his 100th game

00:43 Clarkson all smiles after Roo's controversial first AFL goal Toby Pink is awarded his first career major after a quick-thinking soccer finish

00:37 Bursting LDU parts the seas with classy cracker Luke Davies-Uniacke breaks through traffic and snaps a terrific opening major

Yartapuulti v Hawthorn

8 Dan Houston (PORT)

8 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

2 Will Day (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:53 Mini-Match: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Power and Hawks clash in round 10

08:53 Full post-match, R10: Power Watch Yartapuulti’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

08:48 Full post-match, R10: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Yartapuulti

06:56 Highlights: Yartapuulti v Hawthorn The Power and Hawks clash in round 10

01:27 Houston’s personal-best hat-trick helps keep Yartapuulti alive Dan Houston plays a pivotal role in his side’s incredible comeback victory with a career-high three goals

04:50 Last two mins: Last-second Power surge stuns Hawks The thrilling final moments between Yartapuulti and Hawthorn in round 10

00:38 Power pandemonium as Byrne-Jones bags incredible winner Darcy Byrne-Jones becomes the hero for Yartapuulti with an extraordinary match-winning goal in the final seconds

00:28 Is Brownlow fancy Butters in hot water? Zak Butters gives away a free kick behind play which may attract MRO attention

00:33 Dashing Day evades all in mesmerising pearler Will Day shows all his skills as he slots a ripper in the wet

01:00 Worrying signs as Wines subbed with heart-related issue Ollie Wines has been subbed out of the match following a concerning prognosis

00:38 Houston hits it sweet as Power find life Dan Houston kicks a much-needed goal for Yartapuulti from well beyond the arc

01:04 Hardwick's huge start with four first-quarter goals Hawthorn swingman Blake Hardwick catches fire early with a stunning four majors in the opening term

00:30 Chol charges towards goal as Hawks continue early domination Hawthorn kicks its third goal of the opening term as Mabior Chol gets himself on the scoreboard

00:41 Tensions flare early with Ginnivan in the thick of it Players don't take backwards steps as a first-quarter scuffle breaks out

Waalitj Marawar v Narrm

10 Harley Reid (WCE)

8 Jake Waterman (WCE)

6 Tim Kelly (WCE)

2 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

2 Jack Darling (WCE)

2 Liam Duggan (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:26 Mini-Match: Waalitj Marawar v Narrm Extended highlights of the Eagles and Demons clash in round 10

09:21 Full post-match, R10: Eagles Watch Waaliti Marawar’s press conference after round ten’s match against Narrm

05:56 Full post-match, R10: Demons Watch Narrm’s press conference after round ten’s match against Waaliti Marawar

06:56 Highlights: Waalijt Marawar v Narrm The Eagles and Demons clash in round 10

01:44 Fend-offs and finishes: The best of Harley Reid against the Dees Harley Reid pulls out all the tricks as he leads the way for an upset Eagles win

00:47 Reid’s ridiculous double fend on Demons stars Harley Reid shows plenty of dash and dare against Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver before setting up a goal

00:48 Neal-Bullen nails one to bring Narrm right back Alex Neal-Bullen kicks an important goal for Narrm early in the second half

00:29 Brown bends one home from the impossible angle Ben Brown produces an incredible goal from the boundary to bring Narrm right back

00:47 Reid burns off Petracca, kicks Goal of the Year contender Harley Reid burns off Christian Petracca from the centre bounce before slotting a remarkable goal on the run

00:51 Early Dees disaster as bruising contest sees Lever subbed out Jake Lever has been taken out of the match for Narrm following this incident

00:43 Waterman welcomed back with perfect start Jake Waterman picks up where he left off with an early goal in his return match from a concussion issue

71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

55 Caleb Serong (FRE)

50 Nick Daicos (COLL)

47 Zach Merrett (ESS)

43 Zak Butters (PORT)

38 Chad Warner (SYD)

37 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

36 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

36 Max Gawn (MELB)

36 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

36 Adam Treloar (WB)

35 Christian Petracca (MELB)

34 Tom Green (GWS)

34 Errol Gulden (SYD)

32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

32 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

32 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

29 Lachie Neale (BL)

29 Sam Walsh (CARL)

29 Jake Waterman (WCE)

29 Hayden Young (FRE)