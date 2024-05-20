COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has continued his charge in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award.
The Magpie polled 10 votes for the third straight game for his performance in Saturday's four-point win over Kuwarna at the MCG.
Daicos had 41 disposals and 14 clearances in a dominant display, moving onto 50 votes overall and climbing into third place on the leaderboard.
Sydney star Isaac Heeney (71) and Walyalup gun Caleb Serong (55) are ahead of him.
Heeney polled eight votes in the Swans' win over Carlton, with Chad Warner (now on 38 in total) taking home 10.
Serong earned nine votes in the Dockers' victory against Euro-Yroke.
Harley Reid's terrific performance in Waalitj Marawar's upset win over Narrm also saw him land 10 votes.
There were seven perfect 10s in round 10, with Noah Anderson (Gold Coast), Adam Treloar (Western Bulldogs), Lachie Neale (Brisbane) and Peter Wright (Essendon) joining Daicos, Warner and Reid in landing maximum votes.
Gold Coast v Geelong
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
5 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)
4 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
2 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
Sydney v Carlton
10 Chad Warner (SYD)
8 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
4 James Rowbottom (SYD)
1 Errol Gulden (SYD)
1 James Jordon (SYD)
Collingwood v Kuwarna
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
5 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs
10 Adam Treloar (WB)
7 Ed Richards (WB)
4 Jack Macrae (WB)
4 James Harmes (WB)
3 Aaron Naughton (WB)
2 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
Euro-Yroke v Walyalup
9 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Luke Jackson (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
3 Jordan Clark (FRE)
3 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)
Brisbane v Richmond
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
7 Dayne Zorko (BL)
6 Kai Lohmann (BL)
3 Joe Daniher (BL)
3 Charlie Cameron (BL)
1 Cameron Rayner (BL)
Essendon v North Melbourne
10 Peter Wright (ESS)
7 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
3 Matt Guelfi (ESS)
2 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
2 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
1 Nic Martin (ESS)
Yartapuulti v Hawthorn
8 Dan Houston (PORT)
8 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
2 Will Day (HAW)
Waalitj Marawar v Narrm
10 Harley Reid (WCE)
8 Jake Waterman (WCE)
6 Tim Kelly (WCE)
2 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
2 Jack Darling (WCE)
2 Liam Duggan (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
71 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
55 Caleb Serong (FRE)
50 Nick Daicos (COLL)
47 Zach Merrett (ESS)
43 Zak Butters (PORT)
38 Chad Warner (SYD)
37 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
36 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
36 Max Gawn (MELB)
36 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
36 Adam Treloar (WB)
35 Christian Petracca (MELB)
34 Tom Green (GWS)
34 Errol Gulden (SYD)
32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
32 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
32 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
29 Lachie Neale (BL)
29 Sam Walsh (CARL)
29 Jake Waterman (WCE)
29 Hayden Young (FRE)