Rhyan Mansell in the hands of trainers during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is once again facing severely limited numbers as the Tigers' injury crisis intensifies, the unavailability list now a chance to hit an astonishing 20 players.

The Tigers have suffered yet another round of injuries, with Rhyan Mansell (concussion) definitely ruled out of Dreamtime at the 'G, while Sam Naismith suffered a suspected torn ACL in the VFL, which would lead to his fourth knee reconstruction.

Subbed out key forward Mykelti Lefau has been cleared of a broken jaw, but it remains to be seen if he will be declared fit to play.

Jacob Bauer – who has battled a hamstring injury this year – was also a late withdrawal from the VFL side, this time with a quad issue.

Teams must name a squad of 26 players (23 and three emergencies), and only Jacob Koschitzke, Samson Ryan and Kaleb Smith – who were emergencies for the Brisbane defeat – were left standing by the end of the VFL game.

If a fit three emergencies cannot be reached, there's a chance injured players will be named in order to make the minimum.

Learn More 18:01

But Richmond will be hoping to regain Liam Baker (corked leg) and Dylan Grimes (back), who have both been sidelined for two weeks.

The Tigers will release their official injury list on Tuesday, but last week listed concussed pair Sam Banks and James Trezise as set to miss only one match, while Seth Campbell (knee bone bruising) and Jack Graham (hamstring) are outside chances to face the Bombers.

Richmond has used 39 players this year, comfortably the most of any side. The only Tigers yet to take to the field are long-term injured pair Liam Fawcett and Mate Colina (back), Bauer (who has been sidelined most of this season), second-year Kaleb Smith and category B rookie Oliver Hayes-Brown, who is currently playing in the VAFA, the level below the VFL.

RICHMOND UNAVAILABILITY

Approximate timelines, to be officially confirmed on Tuesday

Mykelti Lefau (jaw), TBC

Jacob Bauer (quad), TBC

Sam Naismith (suspected ACL), TBC

Rhyan Mansell (concussion), TBC

Liam Baker (corked leg), test

Dylan Grimes (back), test

James Trezise (concussion), test

Sam Banks (concussion), test

Seth Campbell (knee), 1 week

Jack Graham (hamstring), 1 week

Jacob Hopper (hamstring), 1-2 weeks

Tim Taranto (wrist), 2-3 weeks

Tom Lynch (hamstring), 3-5 weeks

Jack Ross (foot), 5-7 weeks

Maurice Rioli jnr (ankle), 7-9 weeks

Liam Fawcett (back), TBC/long-term

Mate Colina (back, TBC/long-term

Josh Gibcus (ACL), season

Judson Clarke (ACL), season

Oliver Hayes-Brown, playing VAFA