Jordan De Goey reported groin awareness after Sunday's game and will need to pass a fitness test before facing the Dockers

Jordan De Goey in action during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey is in doubt for Friday night's game against Walyalup due to more groin issues, while Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has been ruled out for at least another fortnight.

De Goey has reported groin awareness following Saturday's four-point win over Adelaide and will need to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to Western Australia.

The 28-year-old had only just returned from a fortnight on the sidelines to recover from early signs of osteitis pubis.

Mitchell has missed the past three games due to plantar fasciitis and will miss at least two more, with the round 13 King's Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne expected to be his earliest return date.

Collingwood won't rush the inside midfielder and are wary it could take another six weeks for him to get his foot right for the second half of the season.

Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell run laps during Collingwood's training session on May 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Scans have confirmed a low-grade hamstring strain for Will Hoskin-Elliott, ruling him out until King's Birthday.

The utility was substituted out of the game against the Crows at half-time, with Reef McInnes following him halfway through the third quarter due to concussion.

Learn More 00:51

The Magpies are hoping to regain Brody Mihocek and Beau McCreery for the game at Optus Stadium, but both will need to prove their fitness to be cleared to make the trip west.