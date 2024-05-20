The Bombers will be without Darcy Parish for multiple weeks

Darcy Parish kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON midfielder Darcy Parish is set to miss the next three games due to a calf strain.

Parish was a late withdrawal for the Bombers' 40-point win over North Melbourne on Sunday and scans on Monday revealed a strain.

The Bombers hope Parish will be fit following their bye in round 14.

"After missing the first couple of games of the season, Darcy's season was building nicely and he'd been playing some terrific football for us in recent weeks, so this latest setback, although relatively minor, is frustrating," Essendon's general manager – AFL Daniel McPherson said.

"Given Darcy's importance to our team, we'll use the next few weeks, plus the mid-season bye week, to ensure he is in great shape heading into the second half of the season."

Parish is averaging 24.1 disposals, 4.6 tackles and 3.7 clearances this season.

The Bombers are 7-2-1 and second on the ladder ahead of taking on Richmond in Dreamtime at the 'G on Saturday night.

After facing the Tigers, they meet Gold Coast and Carlton before their bye in round 14.