Josh Mahoney ahead of Essendon's AFLW clash with Hawthorn in round one, 2022 S7. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will begin the search for a new football boss after Josh Mahoney's decision to step down at the end of the season.

Mahoney has been the Bombers' executive general manager of football since the end of 2020 after coming to the club from a long stint at Melbourne.

Mahoney said the timing was right as the club continued to build under senior coach Brad Scott.

"This has been a difficult decision to come to but one that I am confident is the right for all involved," he said.



"We are in year one of a new build, under a new coach and in the position as EGM - Football, you need to be 100 per cent committed to the role to see the journey through.



"The past month, I’ve been reflecting, and have come to the realisation that I need a new challenge and now is the right time to make that move.



"In total, I’ve been involved at AFL club level for more than 25 years as a player, coach, and GM of Football for a decade at both Essendon and Melbourne. It has been a privilege and I look forward to what is next.”

Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo thanked Mahoney for his efforts during a tumultuous period for the club.

"Josh has done an outstanding job, particularly in helping to navigate the club through the significant changes to our football program that were undertaken at the end of last season. He has also been instrumental in the establishment of our AFLW team and program, something we are all proud of and excited about moving forward," Vozzo said.



“I’d like to thank Josh for all his efforts and for the Club-first approach he has clearly shown in arriving at this position. He is well placed for the next challenge ahead and we wish him and his family all the very best moving forward.”