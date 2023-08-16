Jordan De Goey and Bobby Hill have been added to the injury list as the Pies prepare for a huge Friday night clash with Brisbane

Jordan De Goey receives treatment during the R22 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on August 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without star midfielder Jordan De Goey and gun recruit Bobby Hill for Friday night's top-two clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, but the Magpies will unveil a debutant in the form of Jakob Ryan.

With captain Darcy Moore also ruled out for the remaining two games of the home and away season after straining his hamstring in the eight-point win over Geelong last Friday night, the Magpies will make three forced changes ahead of the game that could seal the minor premiership.

De Goey sustained a deep glute strain against the Cats and played out the game, but the Magpies have opted against taking a risk with the 27-year-old, who trained with Moore away from the main group at the AIA Centre.

Hill was ruled out on Wednesday morning after leaving the track early with hamstring awareness.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae expects De Goey to be available for next Friday night's game against Essendon but said the Magpies won't take risks with any players ahead of September.

"Unfortunately, we'll have a few out this week. Obviously Darcy Moore won't play, Nick Daicos is not playing, Jordy and Bobby Hill won't play as well," McRae said on Wednesday.

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture:Getty Images

"We are anticipating that he'll [De Goey] be right (for next week), but it is a risk vs reward situation. How much do you want to take a risk? If it was a Grand Final we'd be pushing hard for all of them to play, to be honest. We're not in that situation right now. We'll look after those guys."

Collingwood selected Ryan with pick No.28 in last November's AFL Draft and have rewarded the South Australian for sustained form in the VFL.

The 18-year-old has been on the cusp of a debut over the past two months, averaging 19.6 disposals across 14 appearances under Josh Fraser in 2023.

Witness the moment Jakob Ryan found out he’ll be making his debut this Friday night! pic.twitter.com/L4mmCOL6lo — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) August 16, 2023

"He has been in great form for a number of weeks now. We've had him as emergency a few times," McRae said.

"He is a young South Australian lad who will be a crowd favourite with his haircut.

"It is exciting to give someone an opportunity at this time of year. He gets it through reward, playing above the level at VFL."

After missing last week due to a foot injury, Steele Sidebottom passed a fitness test at the AIA Centre and will face the Lions.

Half-back John Noble has also been cleared to face Chris Fagan's side after proving his fitness at training.

Learn More 22:42

The 26-year-old injured his ankle against the Cats but played out the game and has been given the green light to keep his 81-game consecutive streak alive – only seven current players have longer streaks.

Collingwood has lost its past five games against Brisbane, although four of those fixtures have been at the Gabba, including three Easter Thursday games.

The Lions defeated the Magpies by a point at Marvel Stadium in 2021.

Collingwood requested to swap the round 18 Fremantle fixture so the Lions game could be held at MCG rather than Docklands, but the League rejected that proposal.

Just over 60,000 turned up against the Dockers, but the club would have broken the home and away record of 61,868 set in 2003 if that game was held at the MCG.

The Magpies are committed to a maximum of two home and one away games at Marvel Stadium per season.