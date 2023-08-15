Tom Liberatore is helped from the field after being injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 23.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Will Hamill Concussion 1-2 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Hamstring Season Mitch Hinge Knee Test Chayce Jones Foot Season Andrew McPherson Quad Test Nick Murray Knee Season Izak Rankine Hamstring Test Kieran Strachan Wrist Test Zac Taylor Foot Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Hinge of any structural damage to his knee and he will be tested ahead of Saturday night's clash against Sydney. Rankine will train fully this week and is expected to play, while McPherson is expected to return via the SANFL. Himmelberg suffered a hamstring injury in the SANFL and, given there was "reasonable tendon involvement", he will miss the remainder of the season. Strachan played out the game with a sore wrist and will be assessed, while Hamill is running after entering concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee Season Keidean Coleman Face Test Jack Gunston Knee 4 weeks James Madden Shoulder Season Carter Michael Quad TBC Daniel Rich Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Coleman trained on Tuesday and is expected to be considered for selection this week, although after two weeks out, at which level is yet to be determined. Gunston has his left knee in a brace following confirmation of a strained MCL and will be re-evaluated in three or four weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Hamstring 1 week Sam Docherty Calf Test Corey Durdin Shoulder Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 1-2 weeks Harry McKay Knee Test Alex Mirkov Heart Season Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week Jack Silvagni Knee Test Sam Walsh Hamstring 1 week Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Blues, with both McKay and Silvagni a chance to return ahead of schedule this weekend. Docherty and Durdin will also undergo fitness tests later this week and could feature. But all three of Cerra, Kennedy and Walsh are at least another week away. Sam Philp (foot) made a surprise return through the VFL last weekend, despite initial fears he would miss the entire season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Carmichael Thumb Test Nick Daicos Knee 5 weeks Charlie Dean Foot Season Jordan De Goey Glute Test Darcy Moore Hamstring 2-3 weeks John Noble Ankle Test Steele Sidebottom Foot Test Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will face Brisbane on Friday night without Moore after the skipper suffered a hamstring strain against Geelong. Sidebottom is pushing to return from a foot injury, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. De Goey and Noble will also be assessed on Wednesday after suffering injury concerns against the Cats. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hip Test Massimo D'Ambrosio Knee Season Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip Test Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Zach Reid Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 3-4 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot Test James Stewart Adductor Test Jake Stringer Foot Test Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers could have some big ins for their crucial clash against the Giants. Draper, Stringer, Shiel and Caldwell are all facing tests and could be available. Meanwhile, Wanganeen will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Sean Darcy Ankle Season Josh Draper Groin Test Nat Fyfe Foot Season Ethan Hughes Ankle Season Sebit Kuek Knee Season Brandon Walker Knee Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy and Chapman are both expected to return to full training after the Christmas break following respective operations. Darcy is back in Perth doing cross training and strength sessions following ankle surgery, while Chapman recently underwent an operation on his dislocated shoulder. The Dockers said the defender would progress his running up until Christmas before joining full training thereafter. Draper is a chance to return for Peel Thunder this week on managed minutes. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mark Blicavs Hamstring Medium term Jon Ceglar Back Test Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Ankle Test Tom Hawkins Hamstring Test Jack Henry Foot Long term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Oscar Murdoch Calf Test Gary Rohan Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Hip/Adductor Test James Willis Hernia Short term Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain Hawkins and Cam Guthrie this week. Both will need to prove their fitness ahead of Saturday night. Rohan has been ruled out after straining his hamstring against Collingwood. Stanley suffered a hip/adductor injury and is in doubt for Saturday night. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Holman Knee Season Joel Jeffrey Foot 2 weeks Ben King Knee Test Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Hamstring 2 weeks Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

A lateral collateral ligament injury has ended Holman's season early, while King is expected to resume his place in the team after some soreness last week. Uwland was jogging laps last week and is not far away from a VFL return, while Jeffrey is hopeful of the same. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Ryan Angwin Illness Test Finn Callaghan Achilles Test Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 1 week Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will be hopeful of regaining Angwin and Callaghan this weekend, while Toby Bedford (suspension) and Brent Daniels (suspension) will also return. Braydon Preuss (back) made his long-awaited comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Frost Foot Season Changkuoth Jiath Groin Season Mitch Lewis Foot Test Fionn O'Hara Concussion Season Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Brandon Ryan Illness Test Chad Wingard Achilles Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard ruptured his Achilles in Launceston and will be sidelined for up to the next year. Lewis is in serious doubt for Sunday after spraining his foot against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan was a late out due to influenza and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Frost won't play again this season due to a foot injury. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test Bayley Fritsch Foot 1-2 weeks Blake Howes Hand Season Harrison Petty Foot Season Oliver Sestan Elbow Season Daniel Turner Hand Test Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch (foot) is progressing through his rehab nicely and is targeting a return in the final home and away game. Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but could be available for selection this week, while Tom McDonald (ankle) returned from a long stint on the sidelines via the VFL on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion Season Charlie Comben Ankle Season Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Cooper Harvey Shoulder Season Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Tom Powell Leg Test Liam Shiels Calf 1 week Jaidyn Stephenson Thumb Season George Wardlaw Hamstring Season Cam Zurhaar Ankle Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have opted to rule Wardlaw out for the remainder of the season, taking a conservative approach to his ongoing hamstring issues. Stephenson will also miss the final fortnight, having suffered a fractured thumb over the weekend. Comben and Zurhaar also won't get back before the club's campaign ends. Coleman-Jones is still dealing with lingering concussion issues and won't play again this year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Foot 3 weeks Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Scott Lycett Knee 3-4 weeks Trent McKenzie Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Sinn Hamstring 4-6 weeks Dante Visentini Quad Test Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Ruck stocks took another hit last week with confirmation of Visentini's injury, though he remains in the frame for selection this week. Lycett is recovering from surgery to clean out the meniscus in his left knee. Dixon is on track for a return for Port's qualifying final, while that return date is a little tighter for McKenzie. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke Shoulder Season Mate Colina Back Season Noah Cumberland Concussion 1-2 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring Season Tom Lynch Foot Season Daniel Rioli Ankle Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Trent Cotchin (soreness) will return for the final game of his career, retiring after Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Both Jacob Hopper and Ben Miller have recovered from their concussions, while Rioli's ankle remains an issue despite playing last week. Cumberland was concussed at training last Thursday, so is still in concussion protocols. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dougal Howard Wrist 2-3 weeks Zak Jones Knee TBC Dan McKenzie Calf TBC James Van Es Ankle Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has almost a full bill of health but Ross Lyon is still without Howard. The key defender won't be available for the rest of the home and away season after breaking his wrist last month. Jones and McKenzie don't have a return date just yet. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Test Justin McInerney Calf 1 week Dane Rampe Calf Test Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Some hamstring soreness for Amartey will be a watch this week, with a decision on his availability to be made after training on Thursday. Given his history of hamstring issues, the Swans may be tempted to take a cautious approach. Rampe is a strong chance to return, but he'll also have to get through training this week. McInerney is at least another week away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Elbow Test Tom Barrass Back Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring Season Tom Cole Ankle Test Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin Season Reuben Ginbey Hamstring Season Brady Hough Illness Test Shannon Hurn Achilles 1 week Callum Jamieson Illness Test Ryan Maric Calf Test Jack Petruccelle Illness Test Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Dom Sheed Foot Season Luke Shuey Hamstring 1 week Jake Waterman Illness Season Connor West Knee Season Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Allen was held back after pushing to return from what a hyperextended elbow against Fremantle, undergoing scans this week that cleared him of serious injury. Cole has also been cleared after kicking an opponent's shin with the ankle he has undergone surgery on and was substituted out. Maric had calf tightness leading into the Derby and was held back but looks like returning this week. Hurn and Shuey are both on track for a final round farewell game at Optus Stadium. Sheed has bone stress in his foot and won't be able to start running this week, making him unavailable for the rest of the season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Josh Bruce Knee Indefinite Sam Darcy Quad 3-4 weeks Mitch Hannan Achilles Indefinite Jason Johannisen Calf Test Tom Liberatore Concussion 1-2 weeks Robbie McComb Concussion Test Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen will need to prove his fitness later this week after missing the trip to Launceston due to a calf injury. Scott is available after being sidelined due to concussion, but Liberatore has entered concussion protocols and won't face West Coast this Sunday. O'Brien is available after recovering from a hamstring strain. Bruce returned to the club on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing a knee reconstruction. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list