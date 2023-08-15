Tom Liberatore is helped from the field after being injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 23.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordon Butts  Foot  Season
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Will Hamill  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Elliott Himmelberg  Hamstring  Season
 Mitch Hinge  Knee  Test
 Chayce Jones  Foot  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  Test
 Nick Murray  Knee  Season
 Izak Rankine  Hamstring  Test
 Kieran Strachan  Wrist  Test
 Zac Taylor  Foot  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Scans cleared Hinge of any structural damage to his knee and he will be tested ahead of Saturday night's clash against Sydney. Rankine will train fully this week and is expected to play, while McPherson is expected to return via the SANFL. Himmelberg suffered a hamstring injury in the SANFL and, given there was "reasonable tendon involvement", he will miss the remainder of the season. Strachan played out the game with a sore wrist and will be assessed, while Hamill is running after entering concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Keidean Coleman  Face  Test
 Jack Gunston  Knee  4 weeks
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
 Daniel Rich  Hamstring  4 weeks
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Coleman trained on Tuesday and is expected to be considered for selection this week, although after two weeks out, at which level is yet to be determined. Gunston has his left knee in a brace following confirmation of a strained MCL and will be re-evaluated in three or four weeks. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  1 week
 Sam Docherty  Calf  Test
 Corey Durdin  Shoulder  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  Test
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  1 week
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  Test
 Sam Walsh  Hamstring  1 week
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

There's good news for the Blues, with both McKay and Silvagni a chance to return ahead of schedule this weekend. Docherty and Durdin will also undergo fitness tests later this week and could feature. But all three of Cerra, Kennedy and Walsh are at least another week away. Sam Philp (foot) made a surprise return through the VFL last weekend, despite initial fears he would miss the entire season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Carmichael  Thumb  Test
 Nick Daicos  Knee  5 weeks
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jordan De Goey  Glute  Test
 Darcy Moore  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 John Noble  Ankle  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Foot  Test
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood will face Brisbane on Friday night without Moore after the skipper suffered a hamstring strain against Geelong. Sidebottom is pushing to return from a foot injury, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. De Goey and Noble will also be assessed on Wednesday after suffering injury concerns against the Cats. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Caldwell  Hip  Test
 Massimo D'Ambrosio  Knee  Season
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  Test
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  Test
 James Stewart  Adductor  Test
 Jake Stringer  Foot  Test
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers could have some big ins for their crucial clash against the Giants. Draper, Stringer, Shiel and Caldwell are all facing tests and could be available. Meanwhile, Wanganeen will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Season
 Josh Draper  Groin  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  Season
 Ethan Hughes  Ankle  Season
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Brandon Walker  Knee  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy and Chapman are both expected to return to full training after the Christmas break following respective operations. Darcy is back in Perth doing cross training and strength sessions following ankle surgery, while Chapman recently underwent an operation on his dislocated shoulder. The Dockers said the defender would progress his running up until Christmas before joining full training thereafter. Draper is a chance to return for Peel Thunder this week on managed minutes. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mark Blicavs  Hamstring  Medium term
 Jon Ceglar  Back  Test
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Ankle  Test
 Tom Hawkins  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  Long term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Oscar Murdoch  Calf  Test
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Hip/Adductor  Test
 James Willis  Hernia  Short term
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain Hawkins and Cam Guthrie this week. Both will need to prove their fitness ahead of Saturday night. Rohan has been ruled out after straining his hamstring against Collingwood. Stanley suffered a hip/adductor injury and is in doubt for Saturday night.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Holman  Knee  Season
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  2 weeks
 Ben King  Knee  Test
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Hamstring   2 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

A lateral collateral ligament injury has ended Holman's season early, while King is expected to resume his place in the team after some soreness last week. Uwland was jogging laps last week and is not far away from a VFL return, while Jeffrey is hopeful of the same. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Ryan Angwin  Illness  Test
 Finn Callaghan  Achilles  Test
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  1 week
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will be hopeful of regaining Angwin and Callaghan this weekend, while Toby Bedford (suspension) and Brent Daniels (suspension) will also return. Braydon Preuss (back) made his long-awaited comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Sam Frost  Foot  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  Season
 Mitch Lewis  Foot  Test
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Season
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
 Brandon Ryan  Illness  Test
 Chad Wingard  Achilles  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard ruptured his Achilles in Launceston and will be sidelined for up to the next year. Lewis is in serious doubt for Sunday after spraining his foot against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan was a late out due to influenza and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Frost won't play again this season due to a foot injury.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  Test
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Blake Howes  Hand  Season
 Harrison Petty  Foot  Season
 Oliver Sestan  Elbow  Season
 Daniel Turner  Hand  Test
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Fritsch (foot) is progressing through his rehab nicely and is targeting a return in the final home and away game. Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but could be available for selection this week, while Tom McDonald (ankle) returned from a long stint on the sidelines via the VFL on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  Season
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  Season
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Cooper Harvey  Shoulder  Season
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Powell  Leg  Test
 Liam Shiels  Calf  1 week
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Thumb  Season
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  Season
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have opted to rule Wardlaw out for the remainder of the season, taking a conservative approach to his ongoing hamstring issues. Stephenson will also miss the final fortnight, having suffered a fractured thumb over the weekend. Comben and Zurhaar also won't get back before the club's campaign ends. Coleman-Jones is still dealing with lingering concussion issues and won't play again this year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Foot  3 weeks
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Scott Lycett  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Trent McKenzie  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Josh Sinn  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Dante Visentini  Quad  Test
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Ruck stocks took another hit last week with confirmation of Visentini's injury, though he remains in the frame for selection this week. Lycett is recovering from surgery to clean out the meniscus in his left knee. Dixon is on track for a return for Port's qualifying final, while that return date is a little tighter for McKenzie. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Judson Clarke  Shoulder  Season
 Mate Colina  Back  Season
 Noah Cumberland  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  Season
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Daniel Rioli  Ankle  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Trent Cotchin (soreness) will return for the final game of his career, retiring after Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Both Jacob Hopper and Ben Miller have recovered from their concussions, while Rioli's ankle remains an issue despite playing last week. Cumberland was concussed at training last Thursday, so is still in concussion protocols. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dougal Howard  Wrist  2-3 weeks
 Zak Jones  Knee  TBC
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 James Van Es  Ankle  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda has almost a full bill of health but Ross Lyon is still without Howard. The key defender won't be available for the rest of the home and away season after breaking his wrist last month. Jones and McKenzie don't have a return date just yet.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  Test
 Justin McInerney  Calf  1 week
 Dane Rampe  Calf  Test
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Some hamstring soreness for Amartey will be a watch this week, with a decision on his availability to be made after training on Thursday. Given his history of hamstring issues, the Swans may be tempted to take a cautious approach. Rampe is a strong chance to return, but he'll also have to get through training this week. McInerney is at least another week away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Elbow  Test
 Tom Barrass  Back  Season
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  Season
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Test
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  Season
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  Season
 Brady Hough  Illness  Test
 Shannon Hurn  Achilles  1 week
 Callum Jamieson  Illness  Test
 Ryan Maric  Calf  Test
 Jack Petruccelle  Illness  Test
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Dom Sheed  Foot  Season
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  1 week
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Season
 Connor West  Knee  Season
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Allen was held back after pushing to return from what a hyperextended elbow against Fremantle, undergoing scans this week that cleared him of serious injury. Cole has also been cleared after kicking an opponent's shin with the ankle he has undergone surgery on and was substituted out. Maric had calf tightness leading into the Derby and was held back but looks like returning this week. Hurn and Shuey are both on track for a final round farewell game at Optus Stadium. Sheed has bone stress in his foot and won't be able to start running this week, making him unavailable for the rest of the season. Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Indefinite
 Sam Darcy  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Achilles  Indefinite
 Jason Johannisen  Calf  Test
 Tom Liberatore  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Robbie McComb  Concussion  Test
Updated: August 15, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen will need to prove his fitness later this week after missing the trip to Launceston due to a calf injury. Scott is available after being sidelined due to concussion, but Liberatore has entered concussion protocols and won't face West Coast this Sunday. O'Brien is available after recovering from a hamstring strain. Bruce returned to the club on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing a knee reconstruction. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 