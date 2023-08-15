Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 23.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mitch Hinge
|Knee
|Test
|Chayce Jones
|Foot
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|Test
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kieran Strachan
|Wrist
|Test
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Scans cleared Hinge of any structural damage to his knee and he will be tested ahead of Saturday night's clash against Sydney. Rankine will train fully this week and is expected to play, while McPherson is expected to return via the SANFL. Himmelberg suffered a hamstring injury in the SANFL and, given there was "reasonable tendon involvement", he will miss the remainder of the season. Strachan played out the game with a sore wrist and will be assessed, while Hamill is running after entering concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Face
|Test
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|4 weeks
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Daniel Rich
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Coleman trained on Tuesday and is expected to be considered for selection this week, although after two weeks out, at which level is yet to be determined. Gunston has his left knee in a brace following confirmation of a strained MCL and will be re-evaluated in three or four weeks. – Michael Whiting
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sam Docherty
|Calf
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|Test
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
There's good news for the Blues, with both McKay and Silvagni a chance to return ahead of schedule this weekend. Docherty and Durdin will also undergo fitness tests later this week and could feature. But all three of Cerra, Kennedy and Walsh are at least another week away. Sam Philp (foot) made a surprise return through the VFL last weekend, despite initial fears he would miss the entire season. – Riley Beveridge
|Josh Carmichael
|Thumb
|Test
|Nick Daicos
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Glute
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|John Noble
|Ankle
|Test
|Steele Sidebottom
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood will face Brisbane on Friday night without Moore after the skipper suffered a hamstring strain against Geelong. Sidebottom is pushing to return from a foot injury, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. De Goey and Noble will also be assessed on Wednesday after suffering injury concerns against the Cats. – Josh Gabelich
|Jye Caldwell
|Hip
|Test
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|Test
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|Test
|James Stewart
|Adductor
|Test
|Jake Stringer
|Foot
|Test
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers could have some big ins for their crucial clash against the Giants. Draper, Stringer, Shiel and Caldwell are all facing tests and could be available. Meanwhile, Wanganeen will miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Draper
|Groin
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|Season
|Ethan Hughes
|Ankle
|Season
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Darcy and Chapman are both expected to return to full training after the Christmas break following respective operations. Darcy is back in Perth doing cross training and strength sessions following ankle surgery, while Chapman recently underwent an operation on his dislocated shoulder. The Dockers said the defender would progress his running up until Christmas before joining full training thereafter. Draper is a chance to return for Peel Thunder this week on managed minutes. – Nathan Schmook
|Mark Blicavs
|Hamstring
|Medium term
|Jon Ceglar
|Back
|Test
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Hawkins
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Long term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Oscar Murdoch
|Calf
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Hip/Adductor
|Test
|James Willis
|Hernia
|Short term
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong could regain Hawkins and Cam Guthrie this week. Both will need to prove their fitness ahead of Saturday night. Rohan has been ruled out after straining his hamstring against Collingwood. Stanley suffered a hip/adductor injury and is in doubt for Saturday night. – Josh Gabelich
|Nick Holman
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Ben King
|Knee
|Test
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
A lateral collateral ligament injury has ended Holman's season early, while King is expected to resume his place in the team after some soreness last week. Uwland was jogging laps last week and is not far away from a VFL return, while Jeffrey is hopeful of the same. - Michael Whiting
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Ryan Angwin
|Illness
|Test
|Finn Callaghan
|Achilles
|Test
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|1 week
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will be hopeful of regaining Angwin and Callaghan this weekend, while Toby Bedford (suspension) and Brent Daniels (suspension) will also return. Braydon Preuss (back) made his long-awaited comeback through the VFL last week. – Riley Beveridge
|Sam Frost
|Foot
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Foot
|Test
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Season
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Brandon Ryan
|Illness
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Wingard ruptured his Achilles in Launceston and will be sidelined for up to the next year. Lewis is in serious doubt for Sunday after spraining his foot against the Western Bulldogs. Ryan was a late out due to influenza and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Frost won't play again this season due to a foot injury. – Josh Gabelich
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Blake Howes
|Hand
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Elbow
|Season
|Daniel Turner
|Hand
|Test
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Fritsch (foot) is progressing through his rehab nicely and is targeting a return in the final home and away game. Brown (knee soreness) will face a fitness test but could be available for selection this week, while Tom McDonald (ankle) returned from a long stint on the sidelines via the VFL on the weekend. – Alison O'Connor
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|Season
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Cooper Harvey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Leg
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|1 week
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Thumb
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|Season
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos have opted to rule Wardlaw out for the remainder of the season, taking a conservative approach to his ongoing hamstring issues. Stephenson will also miss the final fortnight, having suffered a fractured thumb over the weekend. Comben and Zurhaar also won't get back before the club's campaign ends. Coleman-Jones is still dealing with lingering concussion issues and won't play again this year. - Riley Beveridge
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Sinn
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Dante Visentini
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Ruck stocks took another hit last week with confirmation of Visentini's injury, though he remains in the frame for selection this week. Lycett is recovering from surgery to clean out the meniscus in his left knee. Dixon is on track for a return for Port's qualifying final, while that return date is a little tighter for McKenzie. - Michael Whiting
|Judson Clarke
|Shoulder
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Season
|Noah Cumberland
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Daniel Rioli
|Ankle
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Trent Cotchin (soreness) will return for the final game of his career, retiring after Saturday's clash against North Melbourne. Both Jacob Hopper and Ben Miller have recovered from their concussions, while Rioli's ankle remains an issue despite playing last week. Cumberland was concussed at training last Thursday, so is still in concussion protocols. – Sarah Black
|Dougal Howard
|Wrist
|2-3 weeks
|Zak Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda has almost a full bill of health but Ross Lyon is still without Howard. The key defender won't be available for the rest of the home and away season after breaking his wrist last month. Jones and McKenzie don't have a return date just yet. – Josh Gabelich
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Test
|Justin McInerney
|Calf
|1 week
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Some hamstring soreness for Amartey will be a watch this week, with a decision on his availability to be made after training on Thursday. Given his history of hamstring issues, the Swans may be tempted to take a cautious approach. Rampe is a strong chance to return, but he'll also have to get through training this week. McInerney is at least another week away. - Martin Smith
|Oscar Allen
|Elbow
|Test
|Tom Barrass
|Back
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Test
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Brady Hough
|Illness
|Test
|Shannon Hurn
|Achilles
|1 week
|Callum Jamieson
|Illness
|Test
|Ryan Maric
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Illness
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Dom Sheed
|Foot
|Season
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Season
|Connor West
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Allen was held back after pushing to return from what a hyperextended elbow against Fremantle, undergoing scans this week that cleared him of serious injury. Cole has also been cleared after kicking an opponent's shin with the ankle he has undergone surgery on and was substituted out. Maric had calf tightness leading into the Derby and was held back but looks like returning this week. Hurn and Shuey are both on track for a final round farewell game at Optus Stadium. Sheed has bone stress in his foot and won't be able to start running this week, making him unavailable for the rest of the season. – Nathan Schmook
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Liberatore
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie McComb
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: August 15, 2023
Early prognosis
Johannisen will need to prove his fitness later this week after missing the trip to Launceston due to a calf injury. Scott is available after being sidelined due to concussion, but Liberatore has entered concussion protocols and won't face West Coast this Sunday. O'Brien is available after recovering from a hamstring strain. Bruce returned to the club on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing a knee reconstruction. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list