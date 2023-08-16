Liam Henry during Fremantle's game against West Coast in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Henry has played a straight bat to questions about his playing future as speculation rises the 21-year-old will leave Fremantle at the end of the season.

Currently enjoying the best form of his short career, the out-of-contract speedster conceded to Yokayi Footy that a decision is looming on where he will play next year, with the Dockers' 2024 campaign to end in less than a fortnight.

"I know there's a lot of interest in my career at the moment. But at the end of the day, I'm trying to play these last two weeks ... and hopefully I'll make that decision sooner or later," Henry said. "I've got to make it sooner or later so it'll definitely come out."

Henry spent more than two months in the WAFL earlier this season but has thrived on the wing since returning to the senior side and is averaging 24 disposals in the past eight weeks.

The No.9 pick in the 2019 draft praised the influence of Dockers veteran Michael Walters, who himself signed a two-year contract extension in June.

"He's helped me throughout my whole career, even before I got drafted," Henry said of Walters.

Michael Walters and Liam Henry celebrate a goal against Sydney in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's helped me build my confidence. On the field he's very direct and very good with his communication. If I do miss a kick or a handball, he's always coming up to me and saying, 'let's go again and let's continue to keep going for those kicks'. Sometimes as a young player you can get insular and go into your shell and be safe, and that puts a bit of doubt in your head and it can turn into three or four mistakes.

"Building confidence is a big thing for me, trying to gain confidence and take the game on and execute my role within the team and not going out of that role. As a winger, sometimes you get lost on the far side and get distracted in terms of not getting the ball. My willingness to work on the mental side of my game has been the biggest difference in my game."

Fremantle football manager Peter Bell conceded last month the club needed to contemplate the prospect of Henry leaving, but both he and coach Justin Longmuir expressed hope he would re-sign.

"The ball is well and truly in his court," Longmuir said. "I'm optimistic he'll stay, and I see this as the best place for him to develop his footy and take his career forward.

"I feel like as a coach I've given him a lot of opportunities along the way. He's played 40 games across his four seasons, and we've given him a lot of opportunities.

"There's been times where he's needed to go back and work on the things we're asking him to work on, and he's embraced that really well and that's got him to the point where he's played his most consistent footy over the last period of time."

