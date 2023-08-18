Sydney are keeping an eye on some tall timber ahead of the trade period

Ben McKay in action during North Melbourne's match sim against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is keeping tabs on North Melbourne free agent Ben McKay and Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy as the Swans prepare to step up their ongoing hunt for key position depth ahead of the trade period.

The Swans have recently been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Blues ruckman Tom De Koning and Giants free agent Harry Himmelberg, while Eagles defender Tom Barrass was another target but has elected to see out his contract in Western Australia.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson said the search would continue and revealed the club was open to parting with its first-round pick for the right player.

Key defender McKay is one of the last remaining restricted free agents on the market and has drawn interest from the Swans amid their hunt to strengthen the backline, with Beatson confirming the 25-year-old was a player of interest.

"Yes, we're tracking Ben," Beatson told Gettable.

"We're looking at what that might look like."

Sydney is currently finalising a new deal for Hayden McLean, but the club is also still assessing the ruck market with Beatson revealing that Grundy would be on their radar if he chooses to leave Melbourne at year's end.

Brodie Grundy during Melbourne's game against the Western Bulldogs in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think you'd be mad not to have a look at Brodie," Beatson said.

Carlton ruckman De Koning had previously been a Sydney target, having also attracted interest from Geelong and St Kilda, but ultimately elected to remain at Ikon Park last week on a two-year deal.

There had earlier been suggestions that the Swans had offered De Koning an eight-year contract in an attempt to persuade the ruckman to move to New South Wales, a story that Beatson strenuously denied.

"No," Beatson said. "Categorically, hand on heart, there was no contract offer in front of Tom.

"Tom didn't want to meet with any club, I don't think he met with Geelong or St Kilda.

"Sometimes, what's reported in the press is a little bit out of control. I can categorically say we never put a contract offer to Tom's management. That surprised us when it came out."

Sydney had also held an interest in Barrass, despite him still being contracted through to 2027, with Beatson explaining the events that culminated in the West Coast defender opting to see through his deal at the Eagles.

Tom Barrass looks on during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was interesting," Beatson said.

"Clearly, two years ago when Tom was leading into free agency, we had a real interest ... on the back of him having family in Sydney. His sister lives in Sydney, that's where it was generated from. (But) he accepted the long-term contract with West Coast.

"His management reached out this year that there was the potential for him to be looking to come to Sydney again. We had some discussions with his management about what that looked like, but then we were told last week that he's decided to stay."