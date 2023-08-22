Finn Maginness will remain at Hawthorn for at least the next two seasons after signing a contract extension

Finn Maginness tags Clayton Oliver during the R23 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN tagger Finn Maginness will continue to terrorise opposition stars for at least the next two seasons after signing a contract extension.

The 22-year-old has agreed to terms on a new deal that will tie him to the Hawks until the end of 2025.

Maginness has carved out a role as a negating midfielder under Sam Mitchell across the past two seasons, nailing the brief almost every time when called upon.

The Sandringham Dragons product has generated widespread discussion over the past two months after adding some huge scalps to the bounty he claimed last year.

Maginness reignited his season when he held Greater Western Sydney star Josh Kelly to a career-low count of just six disposals in round 17, before shutting out Brownlow Medal contender Nick Daicos by restricting him to five touches in round 21.

He started on Tom Liberatore and then stopped a swathe of Western Bulldogs guns in Launceston in round 22 before holding Clayton Oliver to just 14 touches on Sunday – his lowest count since his fourth game – much to the frustration of the four-time best and fairest winner and his coach Simon Goodwin.

Finn Maginness and Nick Daicos during the match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year the father-son recruit claimed the scalps of St Kilda half-back Jack Sinclair, Richmond half-forward Shai Bolton, Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller, North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin, Melbourne wingman Ed Langdon, West Coast star Tim Kelly and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson across the season.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Scotch College First XVIII captain who was stuck at Box Hill for most of the first 16 rounds.

Hawthorn opted to use Irishman Conor Nash to go to head-to-head with opposition players across the first half of the season, rather than using a hard tag.

Now Maginness is locked in for two more seasons at the club where his father and grandfather played for.