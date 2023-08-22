Jack Sinclair says a commitment to play the Saints way over the last couple of weeks has paid big dividends ahead of finals

St Kilda players celebrate a goal during their match against Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon calls it the "real season" and as they prepare for their finals return, Jack Sinclair and his teammates are determined to attack next month on their own terms.

With the Saints' top-eight finish confirmed at last, Sinclair said they are approaching the tough round 24 assignment against Brisbane on Saturday as the springboard into their first finals series since 2020.

It was a much different scenario three years ago, with the Saints playing their two finals in Queensland under strict COVID-19 protocols.

"He's been calling it the real season - 'none of you blokes have played in the real season'. Righto," Sinclair said on Tuesday.

"We've gotten there now, obviously a few weeks away, but it's exciting to see how Ross goes in the 'real season'.

"We haven't played finals since 2020 and we didn't have any of family or friends there, our supporters."

Jack Sinclair kicks the ball during the match between St Kilda and Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda's loss to in-form Carlton three weeks ago left their finals hopes in jeopardy, but they have responded with wins over Richmond and Geelong.

Sinclair said the Blues loss, where they faded after an encouraging start, was a turning point.

"We made a commitment after that game just to play our way for four quarters and if we go down, at least we're going down playing our way - going down swinging," he said.

"So that was a bit of a turning point. It seems to be part of the reason we got our offensive game plan going again, which is exciting.

"It's tough, especially against these good sides, but I feel like we went a really long way to doing that against the Cats."

Now the sixth-placed Saints go to the Gabba to take on second-placed side Brisbane, who must win to ensure a home qualifying final.

St Kilda will also secure a home elimination final if they upset the Lions.

"It's massive. We didn't just want to creep into finals, we want to get there playing some really good footy and the last few weeks, we've done that," he said.

"So this week just presents another opportunity to do the same thing.

"It (securing a home final) has been mentioned between the players. We had a chat before training and we have a lot to play for, as do Brisbane.

"It's almost like a little final in itself."

Sinclair admitted to surprise that Lyon's return to Moorabbin has produced such strong results.

"It's hard at the start of the year - you get new coaches and a new system," he said.

"I was a bit surprised, that first six or seven weeks when we were playing some really good footy, how quickly it all came together."