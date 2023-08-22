Scans have confirmed Saints midfielder Seb Ross suffered a low-grade strain to his right hamstring

Sebastian Ross in action during the match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA veteran Seb Ross is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for next month's elimination final after straining his hamstring on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old was subbed out of the finals-clinching win over Geelong at Marvel Stadium at quarter-time.

Scans have confirmed a low-grade strain to his right hamstring that will rule the midfielder out of this weekend's trip to Queensland to face Brisbane.

Ross suffered a grade-two hamstring strain early against Melbourne in round 17 and missed four games before returning against Richmond in round 22.

The dual Trevor Barker Award winner arrived at the Saints in the weeks after Ross Lyon departed for Fremantle at the end of 2011 and has only played in two finals – both in 2020 – across his 197-game career to date.

Zaine Cordy hugs Sebastian Ross after St Kilda's win over Geelong at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Key defender Dougal Howard is also aiming to be available for the Saints' elimination final in the first week of the finals.

The 27-year-old hasn't played since fracturing his wrist against North Melbourne in round 19 but has started integrating back into training and should be available.

Anthony Caminiti has entered concussion protocols and won't be available for selection following a head knock in Sandringham's win over Williamstown on the weekend.

Anthony Caminiti during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on August 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Zebras season is now over after they didn't qualify for the VFL finals.