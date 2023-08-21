Your one-stop shop for all the permutations of the thrilling final round of the season

Scott Pendlebury, Lachie Neale, Patrick Cripps and Isaac Heeney. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE is still plenty up for grabs.

While seven of the eight finals spots have been locked away, there is still plenty to play for in the last round of the home and away season.

Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs, and even Essendon, are targeting the final spot in the top eight.

The minor premiership is also yet to be decided.

Collingwood remains in pole position to deservedly claim top spot, but Brisbane is also in the hunt, with the Lions eyeing two finals at the Gabba with a top-two finish.

While the top four is locked in, the order in which they will finish remains undecided and will be crucial.

Home elimination finals are also up for grabs, with the finals race on track to come down to the last game of the home and away season.

Friday, August 25

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

If the Bombers win

- They can make the top eight, if they win by 100-plus points, the Giants lose to Carlton by 100-plus and the Bulldogs go down to Geelong. Finals are close to impossible for Essendon, even with a big win

- The Pies would likely drop no lower than second, behind the Lions. Collingwood is a game clear of Brisbane and Port Adelaide heading into the final round. The Magpies and Lions share the same percentage (123.2), while the Power's is significantly lower at 111.5. They can still play any of the other three top four teams

If the Magpies win

- A well-deserved minor premiership would be secured

- They would likely face Melbourne in a qualifying final. However, the Pies could also host either Brisbane or Port Adelaide, if the Demons win and one of those two sides loses

Isaac Quaynor handballs during Collingwood's clash against Essendon in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Saturday, August 26

Brisbane v St Kilda at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

If the Lions win

- They will secure a home qualifying final, given their percentage (123.2) is significantly better than that of Port Adelaide (111.5)

- Brisbane can still win the minor premiership, but that will only happen if Collingwood loses to Essendon on Friday night, and the Lions beat the Saints

- They would host either Port Adelaide or Melbourne in a qualifying final

If the Saints win

- They will secure a home elimination final, against either Sydney or Greater Western Sydney

- The Lions would let slip a home qualifying final, unless Port Adelaide loses to Richmond. If the Power win and Demons lose to Sydney, Brisbane would be making the trip to Adelaide Oval. If Port and the Dees both win, the Lions would finish fourth and head to the MCG to face Collingwood

Cam Rayner tackles Jack Steele during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

If the Cats win

- The Bulldogs will miss the finals and their season will be over. The Giants would feature in September, pending the hugely unlikely percentage swing with Essendon

If the Bulldogs win

- They will be in the top eight when the final game of the home and away season starts

- The Bulldogs will play finals, unless Greater Western Sydney beats Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night

- If the Blues do the Dogs a favour and beat the Giants, they will then face Luke Beveridge's side in an elimination final

Sunday, August 27

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 12pm ACST

If the Power win

- They will finish no lower than third and would finish second if the Lions lose to the Saints

- If Brisbane loses and the Power and Demons win, Port would host Melbourne in a qualifying final. If the Lions and Dees lose, Brisbane would make the trip to Adelaide Oval. If the Lions win and the Dees lose, Port would head to the Gabba, as long as Collingwood beats Essendon, otherwise the Power could also be facing the Magpies at the MCG

If the Tigers win

- Port would finish no higher than third, and would finish fourth if the Demons beat Sydney. The Power would travel to face either Collingwood, Brisbane or Melbourne



Willem Drew tackles Tim Taranto during the R11 match between Port Adelaide and Richmond at the MCG on May 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

If the Swans win

- They would secure a home elimination final, as long as the Saints lose to the Lions

- The Swans can finish as high as fifth, given their percentage (111.6) is only slightly lower than Carlton's 116.1

- With a victory, Sydney would play any of Carlton, St Kilda or Greater Western Sydney

- The Dees would finish fourth and play Collingwood or Brisbane in a qualifying final

If the Demons win

- They would finish as high as second, if the Lions and Power lose. If only one of the latter two goes down, the Dees would finish third

- Given they can finish anywhere from second to fourth, the Demons can still meet Collingwood, Port Adelaide or Brisbane

Tom Sparrow kicks the ball whilst being tackled by Errol Gulden during the round three match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

If the Blues win

- They would seal fifth place and a home elimination final

- The Bulldogs would make the finals with a win over Geelong on Saturday night, and the Giants would miss out

- GWS could still make September, if the Bulldogs lose. Essendon (92.7) has a poor percentage, particularly compared to the Giants' 105.6

- The Blues would host the Giants or Bulldogs in an elimination final



If the Giants win

- They would secure a spot in September and end the Bulldogs' season, regardless of the result at GMHBA Stadium

- The Blues could fall to as low as seventh if St Kilda and Sydney win, although the latter's percentage is 4.5 per cent lower than Carlton's

- The Giants could earn a home final if the Saints and Swans lose, but they will need to make up some percentage on St Kilda. The Saints' percentage is 108.9 and the Giants' 105.6 heading into the final round. GWS would need a 30-point win and to see St Kilda lose by a similar margin to earn a home final, in which they would host the Saints