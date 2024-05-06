The Match Review findings for Sunday's round eight games are in

Tom Liberatore in action during the R3 match between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on March 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore has been banned for one match for his dangerous tackle on Hawthorn's Will Day.

Liberatore's tackle on Day was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

The Bulldogs announced on Monday Liberatore would be sidelined "indefinitely" after entering concussion protocols for the second time in three weeks.

Liberatore suffered a concussion during the club's loss to the Hawks, having collapsed in concerning scenes during the loss to Essendon in round five.

The Dog's ban was one of 13 charges stemming from Sunday's round eight games, but the only suspension.

Richmond defender Ben Miller can accept a fine for kneeing Fremantle forward Jye Amiss.

Five players can accept fines for wrestling in that game.

Another three players have been fined for wrestling during the Hawks' win over the Bulldogs.

Brisbane star Lachie Neale and Gold Coast midfielder Will Graham have been fined for making careless contact with an umpire, while Jed Walter was fined for striking Cam Rayner.