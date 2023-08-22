Collingwood is hopeful Nick Daicos will be available before preliminary final weekend

Nick Daicos (centre) leaves the field with teammates after Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Daicos is off crutches and Collingwood says the young superstar's recovery from a knee injury is ahead of schedule.

Brownlow Medal favourite until being injured, Daicos has missed the Magpies' past two games and the club initially expected him to be sidelined until preliminary final weekend.

But Collingwood is optimistic the 20-year-old can play a role in its tilt at the premiership and will give an updated timeline on his return in "coming weeks".

"Nick Daicos is off crutches ahead of schedule in his knee injury rehab," Magpies high performance boss Jarrod Wade said.

"The young midfielder has started bike, gym, and pool-based exercises and is expected to start running in the next fortnight."

In further good news for the Pies, they are set to regain star midfielder Jordan De Goey (glute) and small forward Bobby Hill (hamstring) for Friday night's clash with Essendon.

The pair, along with captain Darcy Moore and Daicos, sat out the 24-point defeat to Brisbane last Friday.

Moore is making "strong progress" after hurting his hamstring in the round-22 win over Geelong.

Jack Ginnivan shares an embrace with Darcy Moore during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"(Moore) is back to around 80-85 per cent running speed and could participate in match simulation in the bye week before finals," Wade said.

"Moore is on track to be available for selection for the first week of finals."