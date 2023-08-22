Tom Hickey has announced his retirement after 13 years at the top level

Tom Hickey during Sydney's 2023 official team photo day at The Royal Hall of Industries on January 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Sydney ruckman Tom Hickey will retire at the end of the season after a unique career that has seen him play for four clubs in four different states.

Hickey will play his 150th AFL game against Melbourne on Sunday and will be available for Sydney's finals campaign before hanging up the boots.

Initially drafted to Gold Coast in 2010, Hickey moved to St Kilda and West Coast before landing at the Swans in 2021.

He's since played 47 games in Sydney and was a key part of the club's run to a Grand Final last year.

He's played just 10 games this season as he battled numerous injuries, but is set to lead the club's ruck division into September.

"When I first got drafted, I saw myself playing four years and trying to get one game. Here I am leaving 13 years later with almost 150 games, and hopefully a few more, under my belt," Hickey said.

"People talk about the great culture of the Swans, and every part of it rings true. This is a really special club filled with great people across all the departments.

"I love that I will be finishing up my career as a Swan, my family will be a Swans family for life."

Tom Hickey at Sydney training on May 18, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Speaking to AFL.com.au late last year, Hickey said he thought his career was about to end on multiple occasions along the journey.

"If you told me when I was drafted or even five or six years ago that I would still be playing at 31 or 32, I'd laugh at you," he said.

"I came from a long way back. I got drafted off potential and 12 years later I'm still trying to live up to it."

Hickey's retirement comes after the Swans confirmed they are keeping tabs on Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy, who has fallen out of favour at the Demons.

Sydney is currently finalising a new deal for versatile tall Hayden McLean and already have ruckman Peter Ladhams on their books, but Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson told AFL.com.au's Gettable last week that Grundy is also on his radar.

"I think you'd be mad not to have a look at Brodie," Beatson said.

Swans EGM of Football, Charlie Gardiner, said Hickey "regularly matched it with the best ruckman in the game" during his three seasons in Sydney.

"To be on the brink of 150 AFL games and playing some of his best football in the later stages of his career, is testament to his resilience and hard work," Gardiner said.

"He's a terrific person, a highly valued teammate and just a great club man.

"It has been an absolute pleasure having Tom, Chloe and his three children a part of our club during what has been an eventful couple of seasons, and I know he will be doing everything in his power to finish off the year in the best possible way."