Tom Jonas has announced his retirement after more than 200 games for Port Adelaide

Tom Jonas after the round 23 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide skipper Tom Jonas has announced that he will retire at the end of the season after a difficult year that saw him dropped from the Power's senior side.

Jonas, who was named Port's co-captain in 2019 before taking the role solo a year later, has played just 12 AFL games this year due to a combination of injury, suspension and selection.

The 32-year-old was dropped in round 12, a move coach Ken Hinkley labelled "a significant call", and has been in and out of the senior side since then.

He's played in the Power's past three matches and will remain available for selection as the club eyes a run at a first premiership in almost two decades next month.

Originally drafted as a rookie from SANFL club Norwood in 2010, Jonas made his senior debut in Port's historic 165-point loss to Hawthorn in round 21, 2011.

He solidified his place in the side by playing 21 games in 2013 and had been an important part of the Power's defence ever since.

"It's been a fair rollercoaster but for me there have been so many more ups than downs," Jonas said.

"You reflect on moments that maybe at the time were tough and challenging, exhausting or sad, but ultimately, they’re what makes you appreciate the good times and they’re what make you galvanise relationships and friendships with everyone that you spend time with along the way.

"The good thing about this for me is that the final chapter hasn’t been written, and that’s really exciting. For me it was about removing any distraction from the team with what we’ve got to look forward to in the month ahead."

Tom Jonas leads his team out for the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Among his distinctions, Jonas was nominated for the All-Australian team three times, finished runner-up in the club best and fairest in 2018 and was named best team man twice.

"He's had to create his own path right from the start with enormous challenges along the way. While this season he has not always been first choice at selection, the way he has handled himself is the perfect example of his team-first attitude," Hinkley said.

"He knows there is a lot to come for our club over the next month and at no stage does he want his own circumstances to get in the way."

Jonas is one of just 11 men to have played more than 200 AFL games for the Power.

"You'd love to play forever but inevitably it comes to an end," Jonas said.

"I wouldn't have the biggest highlight reel so I've always cherished the team accomplishments and watching the team grow and achieve their goals, knowing I've played a small part. That’s where I've taken my fulfilment, not so much from what I've done myself."