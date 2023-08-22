Jack Macrae in action for the Western Bulldogs against Essendon in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' finals chances have taken another hit with Jack Macrae ruled out of Saturday night's must-win clash against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium due to concussion.

Macrae was tactically substituted out of Sunday's shock loss to West Coast in the fourth quarter but has since entered the AFL's concussion protocols.

The three-time All-Australian is understood to have felt unwell in the rooms at Marvel Stadium post game and was then put through a concussion test.

Learn More 22:32

Macrae was slammed into the deck early in the second half in a tackle by Elliot Yeo that has led to the Eagles midfielder receiving a one-game sanction by the Match Review Officer. He showed no signs of concussion on the ground but then presented with symptoms to the club doctor.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most durable players in the game across his 230-game career, but will now see his streak of 119 games in succession – the third longest current streak behind Jack Crisp (210) and Christian Petracca (129) – come to an end with no guarantee there will be another game this season.

Luke Beveridge's side is facing the prospect of missing out on September after spending every week between round eight and 22 in the top eight before drifting to ninth after the weekend.

The Bulldogs must beat Geelong for the first time at Kardinia Park since 2003 and then rely on Carlton defeating Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night.

Star midfielder Tom Liberatore is expected to be available for the trip down the highway after missing the loss to the Eagles due to the concussion he received early in the loss to Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium in round 22.

Half-back Jason Johannisen is facing an uphill battle to be available for the final weekend of the home and away season after missing the past fortnight with a calf injury.

Most consecutive AFL games (current)

Jack Crisp (Collingwood) - 2010

Christian Petracca (Melbourne) - 129

Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs - 119

Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) - 114

Callum Wilkie (St Kilda) - 107

Oliver Florent (Sydney) - 91

Liam Baker (Richmond) - 85

John Noble (Collingwood) - 82

Ben Keays (Adelaide) - 82