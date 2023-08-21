The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 23 games are in.

Taylor Duryea in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Collingwood in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR Duryea is set to miss the Western Bulldogs' must-win clash against Geelong after being offered a one-match ban for rough conduct.

Duryea was cited by the Match Review Officer for rough conduct against Jamie Cripps during the last quarter of the Bulldogs' shock seven-point loss to West Coast on Sunday.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-match ban, which would see Duryea miss the Dogs' encounter against the Cats at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs must win to have any chance of making the top eight.

Injured Eagle Elliot Yeo is also facing a one-match suspension for rough conduct against Jackson Macrae.

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters and Fremantle's Hayden Young can accept $1,000 fines with early pleas for making careless contact with an umpire.