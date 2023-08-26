Follow it LIVE: Hawthorn v Fremantle from 1.45pm AEST

PRIDE is on the line when Hawthorn hosts Fremantle at the MCG on Saturday afternoon to kick off a huge five-game Saturday to finish the home and away season.

Finals is out of the equation for both sides, with Fremantle (9-13) sitting in 14th spot and Hawthorn (7-15) in 16th.

The giant-killing Hawks went down to Melbourne last week but have claimed some big scalps over the past month, including ladder-leader Collingwood and finals hopeful the Western Bulldogs.

The Dockers have also shown plenty of promise of late, knocking off reigning premier Geelong and going down by less than a kick to Brisbane.

Fremantle won by 69 points when the sides last met in round eight.

Michael Walters returns for the Dockers, who have lost Jaeger O'Meara and Bailey Banfield to injury, while the Hawks get back midfield bull Jai Newcombe and Brandon Ryan.

North Melbourne and Gold Coast are also playing for nothing but pride when they wrap up their respective seasons at Blundstone arena on Saturday afternoon.

It's been a big week for Gold Coast, with three-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick announced as the Suns' coach for the next six years.

The 15th-placed Suns (9-13) have lost their past three games, while bottom side North Melbourne (2-20) will be hoping to end its 20-game losing streak at its home and from home in Tasmania.

The Suns will be without Jack Lukosius and Bailey Humphrey for the clash, with the Roos naming youngsters Kallan Dawson, Miller Bergman and Charlie Lazzaro.

A home final is on the line for both Brisbane and St Kilda when they clash at the Gabba in a huge Saturday afternoon final-round clash.

Both sides are locked in finals, but their position in the top eight and the possibility of a final on their home decks are still up for grabs.

The sixth-placed Saints (13-9) were 33-point winners over Geelong last week, while the second-placed Lions (16-6) knocked off Collingwood to move within a game of top spot.

Lincoln McCarthy is the only omission for the Lions due to a calf injury, while the Saints bring back Jack Hayes for his first game of the year, with Max King managed.

The Western Bulldogs travel to GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night to face Geelong and try to keep their season alive.

While the Cats' season is already over after last week's loss to St Kilda, the Bulldogs must beat the Cats and rely on Carlton beating Greater Western Sydney if they are to make the finals.

The ninth-placed Western Bulldogs (11-11) remain one game outside the top eight after their shock loss to lowly West Coast last week.

The Cats have made a host of changes, with Mitch Duncan, Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins among six outs, while the Dogs regain Tom Liberatore but lose Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae.

West Coast and Adelaide round out a huge final Saturday of the home and away season with a Saturday night clash at Optus Stadium.

The 17th-placed Eagles (3-19) will be buoyed by last week's shock win over the Western Bulldogs and will be keen to end their season on a high with another win.

Adelaide's season ended in brutal fashion last week when a late Ben Keays goal against Sydney was incorrectly counted as a behind, ruling them out of September action.

The Crows and Eagles met in round 13 where the Crows were 122-point winners.

Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey are back for a farewell game, with the Crows losing Rory Sloane and Riley Thilthorpe.