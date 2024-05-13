Jamie Elliott's back injury has been determined to be a vascular issue, Collingwood has confirmed

Jamie Elliott kicks for goal during the R8 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is in the midst of an injury crisis with mercurial forward Jamie Elliott sidelined with a vascular issue and swingman Jeremy Howe set to miss up to three weeks.

The duo join other key Magpies including Jordan De Goey, Tom Mitchell, Beau McCreery and Brody Mihocek on the club's ever-growing injury list.

The Magpies said Elliott will spend some time on a modified training program in order to manage a minor vascular issue.

The 31-year-old experienced foot soreness last week and didn't line up in the weekend's game against Waalitj Marawar.

The soreness was initially believed to be back related, but further assessment revealed a vascular issue and Elliott will now see specialists for further treatment.

"(It's) disappointing news for Jamie who will spend two to three weeks on a modified training program as he recovers from a vascular issue," Collingwood high performance boss Jarrod Wade said.

"In positive news it is not a significant issue, and it is treatable.

"While Jamie recovers and receives treatment, he will be able to train and will continue to keep his fitness."

Sunday's victory over the Eagles came at a cost, with Howe substituted out of the game at quarter-time after injuring his groin, while Harvey Harrison suffered an ankle injury and Jack Bytel, playing his first game for the club, copped a head knock and has entered concussion protocols.

Howe has suffered a minor groin strain, with the 33-year-old expected to miss two to three weeks.

Jeremy Howe looks on from the bench after being subbed out of the match during round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies said Harrison suffered an ankle inversion injury but are hopeful he will be available for Saturday's game against Kuwarna.

In better news for the Magpies, both De Goey and Mitchell are a chance to return this weekend pending fitness tests later in the week.

De Goey successfully completed a 10.5km running session on the weekend as he continues to recover from a groin injury, but he will need to get through training this week before being considered for selection.

Mitchell is continuing his rehabilitation from plantar fascia after overcoming appendicitis last week, completing a high-end running session over the weekend.

Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell run laps during Collingwood's training session on May 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

McCreery is still at least a week away as he continues to recover from the concussion he suffered against Carton, with the Magpies expecting the forward to be available round 11 or 12.

Ruckman Aiden Begg suffered a knee injury during Saturday's VFL match, with no timeframe set for his return. The 21-year-old has been cleared of ACL damage but has suffered some damage to his MCL and PCL.

Mihocek (hamstring) will return to training next week with a hopeful return slated for round 11, while Josh Carmichael has experienced delayed concussion symptoms and will work through the League's concussion protocols.

Tew Jiath (syndesmosis), Josh Eyre (hamstring), Oscar Steene (toe) and Dan McStay (knee) are all continuing their rehab from their respective injuries.