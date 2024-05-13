Maurice Rioli is stretchered off the ground during the match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ADEM Yze's match committee for this week's clash with Brisbane could be the quickest on record, with a potential low of just 26 players available.

AFL teams need to name a squad of 26 (23 in the team and three emergencies), and the Tigers may have come away from the weekend with an additional seven injuries across both the AFL and VFL.

The Tigers will be without Maurice Rioli jnr (syndesmosis), Sam Banks (concussion), Jack Graham (hamstring) and potentially also Seth Campbell (knee) and Tyler Sonsie (wrist) – all of whom played in the loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The VFL team didn't escape unscathed on Sunday, either, with James Trezise – on return from an ankle injury – suffering a concussion, and Jacob Koschitzke rolling an ankle.

If Liam Baker (corked leg) and Dylan Grimes (managed) are cleared to return, but all the above seven players are unavailable, Richmond's numbers would sit at 28.

Jacob Hopper (hamstring) remains at least a week away.

Category B rookie Oliver Hayes-Brown is currently playing with Old Ivanhoe in the VAFA competition (a level below VFL) while he builds his football experience, adding him to the unavailable 18.

Waalitj Marawar had fewer than 26 available players on two occasions in 2021 due to COVID-19 outbreaks, but due to the extenuating circumstances, were able to field top-up players sourced from the WAFL.

The Eagles also had to pick all 26 available players (inclusive of two category B rookies) in round eight last year, coincidentally against the Tigers.

On a few occasions in his mid-week pressers through April and early May, coach Adam Simpson said he had 24 or 25 players to choose from, meaning a handful of Eagles emergencies weren't fit to play.

The entire Richmond club has had a horror run over the past 12 months, particularly around re-injuries and soft tissue problems. Yze conceded the club had erred in naming Dion Prestia off a five-day break – the midfielder subsequently breaking down – while Graham has re-injured his hamstring after a week off.

Dion Prestia on the bench during the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hopper injured his hamstring in his return from a knee injury, with strapping on the joint proving to be an issue throughout the half he played.

The Tigers' AFLW side also needed to dip into top-up players from the VFLW on several occasions late last year.

Richmond has the opportunity to select at least two players in the upcoming mid-season draft, given the season-ending torn ACLs suffered by Judson Clarke and Josh Gibcus.

Richmond's injured 18

B: Dylan Grimes (managed), Josh Gibcus (ACL), James Trezise (concussion)

HB: Jack Graham (hamstring), Jacob Koschitzke (ankle), Sam Banks (concussion)

C: Jack Ross (foot), Jacob Hopper (hamstring), Tyler Sonsie (wrist)

HF: Liam Fawcett (back), Tom Lynch (hamstring), Seth Campbell (knee)

F: Maurice Rioli jnr (syndesmosis), Mate Colina (back), Judson Clarke (ACL)

Foll: Oliver Hayes-Brown (VAFA), Liam Baker (corked leg), Tim Taranto (wrist)

Richmond's fit 26

B: Nick Vlastuin, Ben Miller, Tom Brown

HB: Jayden Short, Nathan Broad, Daniel Rioli

C: Hugo Ralphsmith, Thomson Dow, Marlion Pickett

HF: Shai Bolton, Noah Balta, Rhyan Mansell

F: Dustin Martin, Mykelti Lefau, Noah Cumberland

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Kane McAuliffe

I/C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Tylar Young, Matt Coulthard, Kaleb Smith, Steely Green (sub)

Emerg: Sam Naismith, Samson Ryan, Jacob Bauer

Injury timelines

Liam Baker – corked leg, test

Sam Banks – concussion, TBC

Seth Campbell – knee, TBC

Judson Clarke – ACL, season

Mate Colina – back, long-term

Liam Fawcett – back, long-term

Josh Gibcus – ACL, season

Jack Graham – hamstring, TBC

Dylan Grimes – managed, test

Oliver Hayes-Brown – category B rookie playing VAFA

Jacob Hopper – hamstring, 2 weeks

Jacob Koschitzke – ankle, TBC

Tom Lynch – hamstring, 6-8 weeks

Maurice Rioli jnr – syndesmosis, TBC

Jack Ross – foot, 6-8 weeks

Tyler Sonsie – wrist, TBC

Tim Taranto – wrist, 4-6 weeks

James Trezise – concussion, TBC