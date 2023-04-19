Shannon Hurn looks on after the R4 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, on April 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast will get captain Luke Shuey back for it round six clash with Port Adelaide, but the Eagles' massive injury crisis is far from over.

Defender Shannon Hurn continues to battle hamstring problems and will not return after being rested last weekend, while rookie Noah Long is also likely to miss with general soreness.

Coach Adam Simpson said there could be a couple more joining them on the sidelines as West Coast's brutal injury luck continues to hit its chances of improving on a 1-4 record.

Such is the crisis, Simpson said he will pick his 23-man squad for Saturday's match from "around 24" players, leaving 20 on an injury list that has shown no sign of shrinking.

"We're still working through the injuries. It's three weeks in a row we've caught four or five a week," he said.

"We've gone from being really healthy to struggling a little bit so the squad is testing the bottom end of the list ... that's just the way it is.

"It doesn't matter ... we've got a side that can compete and for periods last week, we had a good go."

Ruck Bailey Williams has a chance of facing the Power despite hamstring tightness, with young big men Callum Jamieson and Harry Barnett both options should he fail to get up.

Simpson admitted he would like to rest first-year talent Reuben Ginbey, but would play him nonetheless, adding he would need to lighten West Coast's training load while still pushing his Eagles to soar to new heights.

"That's what we're going to do for the majority of our players that are available but we've also got to get better," he said.

"We need to keep running, keep training to contest, and keep being as honest as we can on game-day.

"We're not crying poor on this one, we're still going full tilt."

West Coast's injury setbacks make a return to Adelaide within a week of the Gather Round in the South Australian capital a daunting task as it looks to challenge a Port side riding back-to-back gutsy wins.

"The last couple of weeks (Port) have shown some real resilience," Simpson said.

"They're pretty healthy and they've got a lot of confidence and are playing at home.

"So it's going to be a real challenge for us to back up, two travels on a six-day break, but we're used to the adversity."