SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has extended his lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player award, while Nick Daicos has moved into the top five after another perfect 10 votes against West Coast on Sunday.
Heeney's lead at the top of the leaderboard was cut to eight votes last week, but the Swans star picked up another eight votes in round nine to move 16 clear of Essendon's Zach Merrett, who did not poll a vote at the weekend.
Daicos was one of four players to get a full 10 votes on the weekend, along with Melbourne's Christian Petracca, Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson.
It's the second week in a row that Daicos has picked up 10 votes.
Port Adelaide pair Jason Horne-Francis and Zak Butters could not be split from the Power's upset win over Geelong, picking up nine votes each.
While Heeney is way out in front, just 12 votes seperate Merrett in second spot from Petracca in eighth.
Carlton v Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
7 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
6 Sam Walsh (CARL)
5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)
Geelong v Port Adelaide
9 Zak Butters (PORT)
9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
3 William Rioli (PORT)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
3 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
1 Max Holmes (GEEL)
Fremantle v Sydney
8 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Oliver Florent (SYD)
6 Caleb Serong (FRE)
5 Chad Warner (SYD)
3 James Jordon (SYD)
Hawthorn v St Kilda
9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
7 Rowan Marshall (STK)
7 Karl Amon (HAW)
3 Jarman Impey (HAW)
2 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney
8 Kyle Langford (ESS)
5 Nic Martin (ESS)
4 Samuel Durham (ESS)
4 Mason Redman (ESS)
3 Tom Green (GWS)
2 Matt Guelfi (ESS)
2 Ben McKay (ESS)
2 Sam Taylor (GWS)
Richmond v Western Bulldogs
10 Adam Treloar (WB)
7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
6 James Harmes (WB)
4 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Ed Richards (WB)
Gold Coast v North Melbourne
8 Mac Andrew (GCFC)
8 Touk Miller (GCFC)
5 Sam Collins (GCFC)
4 Sam Clohesy (GCFC)
2 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
1 Charlie Comben (NMFC)
Collingwood v West Coast
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
8 Jack Crisp (COLL)
3 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
1 Tom Barrass (WCE)
1 Joe Richards (COLL)
Adelaide v Brisbane
10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
6 Jack Payne (BL)
5 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Callum Ah Chee (BL)
2 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
LEADERBOARD
63 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
47 Zach Merrett (ESS)
46 Caleb Serong (FRE)
40 Nick Daicos (COLL)
39 Zak Butters (PORT)
36 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
36 Max Gawn (MELB)
35 Christian Petracca (MELB)
34 Tom Green (GWS)
33 Errol Gulden (SYD)
32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
32 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
29 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
29 Sam Walsh (CARL
28 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
28 Chad Warner (SYD)
27 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
27 Harry McKay (CARL)
27 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
27 Elliot Yeo (WCE)