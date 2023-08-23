Adam Kingsley is drumming home a 'win or bust' message to his team ahead of the Giants' final round match against Carlton

Daniel Lloyd celebrates kicking a goal with team mates during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at GIANTS Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is firmly adopting the mindset that his side will need to beat Carlton on Sunday at Marvel Stadium or a burgeoning first season under his leadership will likely end in disappointment.

The Giants will have a top eight spot locked up by the time they take on the Blues on Sunday night if the Western Bulldogs lose to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cats, however, are set to be decimated amid a string of injuries to key players and while Kingsley is trying to avoid observing things beyond his control, he's drumming home a 'win or bust' message to his team.

"The reality is, we've got to win to get in, we're in a situation where if we lose, we're most likely to miss and so the season feels disappointing but if we make it, then who knows," Kingsley said.

"It's one of those things where you can get caught up looking at other teams and their results and everything else but the reality is we've got to take care of our own job and we've got to go down to Melbourne and beat the Blues, that's where our focus will lie."

Kieren Briggs and Jesse Hogan celebrate victory following the match between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at GIANTS Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With so many permutations still at play heading into round 24, the Giants could go from the extreme of being out of the eight altogether, to landing a home final by the end of the weekend or even facing the Swans in a Sydney Derby.

There's also the likely prospect of heading back to Melbourne in two weeks to take on the Blues, yet again.

Whatever the final outcome, Kingsley feels his side can do some damage as long as they qualify for September.

"The competition is so tight that anyone who finishes in the finals will think they have the capabilities to go really far and potentially win it and we'll be no different if we're able to make it," he said.

In a blow to the Giants, they are again likely to be without young gun Finn Callaghan.

An outside chance for the Rising Star award just a month ago, the No.3 draft pick from 2021 failed to train again on Wednesday as he battles Achilles soreness and is facing a fourth straight game on the sidelines.

"He didn't do anything today so we'll assess him at our main session on Friday and see how he gets through. It's getting to that point where he's missed a lot of footy too so whether or not we're prepared to risk someone who isn't at his fittest, we'll have to assess that," Kingsley said.

Pacy forward Xavier O'Halloran is back in the mix after recovering fully from a lengthy thumb injury.

"He's a chance, he's another one who's missed a lot. We like him in our side when he's fit but he's missed six weeks so we'll see how we go," Kingsley said.

Last week's club record 126-point win over Essendon afforded Kingsley the luxury of resting skipper Toby Greene for most of the second half and the coach feels the benefit of that will likely be on show on Sunday against Carlton.

"Speaking to him earlier today, he feels really good and he probably wasn't saying that the last month. For him to be a little fresher than he otherwise would be at this time of year is really positive," he said.

Toby Greene sits on the bench after being subbed off during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at GIANTS Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Plenty of eyes come Sunday evening will be on the salivating match-up of Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow and the reigning All-Australian full-back in Sam Taylor.

It's a clash that has the makings of an epic duel for many years to come.

"It's a big match-up and it's going to be the match-up for a long period of time so there's no doubt there's going to be a lot of excitement about that match-up," Kingsley said.

If everything else at play wasn't enough motivation for the Giants, they'll also have the major milestone of inaugural Giant Stephen Coniglio's 200th game to fuel them further.

Stephen Coniglio handpasses the ball during the match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We celebrate the person first and foremost, he's a wonderful servant of our footy club. A great teammate, a great person to have around. You couldn't meet a better person," Kingsley said.

"Also, his career over the 200 games. We'll celebrate that with a highlights tape. Knowing Stephen all he wants is to get the team over the line and play finals."

Coniglio's 2023 campaign has been arguably his best, currently sitting sixth in the competition for disposals and fifth for score involvements.

And after a flat period in his career where many doubted whether he would ever hit the elite heights again, his coach couldn't be happier for him.

"He had a lean patch there for a little period but you look at the work ethic and the person that he is and you just feel so proud and happy for him that’s he been able to recapture his best form," he said.

"Good things happen to good people who work hard and he's one of the greatest examples of that."