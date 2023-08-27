Check out the fixture for week one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

The 2023 Toyota AFL Finals

AFTER the best-attended home and away season in history, just eight teams remain to battle it out in the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Eight teams, eight different stories – but only one club can hold up the premiership cup on Grand Final day.

STATEMENT AFL confirms 2023 finals fixture for week one

It all begins on Thursday, September 7 when Collingwood will host Melbourne in the first qualifying final at the MCG from 7.20pm AEST.

The action will return to the home of footy on Friday night for Carlton's return to finals, with the Blues to host Sydney from 7.50pm AEST.

St Kilda's match against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG at 3.20pm AEST will be the first of Saturday's two finals, before Brisbane takes on Port Adelaide at the Gabba from 7.25pm AEST.

Will it be Collingwood, the dominant team for much of the season? Can Carlton continue its incredible surge all the way to the ultimate prize? Or will one of Sydney or GWS bring the silverware back to NSW for the first time since 2012?

Can Melbourne make it two flags in three years under Simon Goodwin? Is it time for Chris Fagan and Brisbane to salute after years at the pointy end? Will St Kilda withstand the pressure and deliver a fairytale second flag to Moorabbin? Or is it finally Ken Hinkley's turn to claim the premiership after 11 seasons at Port Adelaide?

Details on purchasing tickets for week one of the finals will be announced later on Monday morning.

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7



First qualifying final

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8



First elimination final

Carlton v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Second elimination final

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Second qualifying final

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST