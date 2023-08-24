The Lions have re-signed one of their young guns

Harry Sharp in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

YOUNG Brisbane winger Harry Sharp has signed a two-year contract extension, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2025.

The 20-year-old, now in his third season, was drafted by the Lions with pick 43 in the 2020 AFL Draft.

A national steeplechase champion as a junior, Sharp has steadily progressed in his time at Brisbane, impressing with his footy knowledge and good skills off both feet.

He has played three of his 10 senior games this season.

"First year he was the sweet little school kid, this year he's played some really good footy," Brisbane football manager Danny Daly said.

"He is another young player who has probably had the opportunity to go elsewhere but decided to stay with us, which we are really thankful for.

"We see a great future for Sharpy. He's improving out of sight, so thank you for committing to us and staying at Brisbane."

After being drafted, Sharp finished his schooling to graduate at St Lawrence's College, about 1km down the road from the Gabba.

"I'm excited to recommit," Sharp said.

"I love the group, love what we are building here and I'm looking forward to what the future holds."