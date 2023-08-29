Hayden McLean celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Sydney and GWS at Giants Stadium on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has secured Hayden McLean to the club for another four years with the key forward signing a deal to the end of 2027 on Tuesday.

The Victorian was due to come out of contract at the end of this season but, as flagged by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading in June, the club was keen to move on the 24-year-old who is enjoying his best season.

McLean has played 21 games so far in 2023 for a career tally of 52, after debuting in 2019 as a Pre-Season Supplemental selection.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Swans executive general manager of football, Charlie Gardiner, said the club was excited with the re-signing.



"Hayden has become an important part of our forward set up and has been one of our most consistent performers this season both as a key forward and supporting our midfield in the ruck." Gardiner said.

Learn More 00:38

"He has worked incredibly hard to get his opportunity since joining the Club via the rookie list and it's exciting to see him develop alongside Joel (Amartey) and Logan (McDonald), who we think have a bright future together."



McLean was excited by the show of faith from Sydney after coming into the system outside of the National Draft.



"It's very exciting. I know the last few years have been very good and I'm looking forward to the next few, I'm very excited to put pen to paper," he said.

"I think I'm a bit better off for taking the harder way (to get to the AFL). Moving around and trying to fight for a spot made me appreciate having a spot at the moment and what it takes each week to compete, and I think that's front of mind to compete every week.



"Having a bit of a taste (of finals) last year, to get to that spot and have a crack was a great experience for us and a great learning curve. I think being there again this year, and with the young group that we have got and the talent that has developed throughout the year together, I can see a lot of success going forward."