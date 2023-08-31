Kaelan Bradtke won't be offered a contract by Richmond for next year

Kaelan Bradtke and Cooper Keogh compete in the ruck during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round 22 of the 2023 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has axed rookie Kaelan Bradtke after the key forward spent this year at the club.

Bradtke joined the Tigers in February via the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), but he won't be offered a contract for 2024.

The 22-year-old kicked 24 goals in 16 VFL games for the Tigers, but he was unable to breakthrough for an AFL debut.

"We would like to thank Kaelan for his dedication to our football program since he began training with us late last year," Tigers general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.

"Kaelan gave us everything he could, but unfortunately, at this time of year, we need to make changes to our list.

"We wish him all the best for his future pursuits on and off the field."

Bradtke is the first delisting in what shapes as an off-season of change at Richmond.

Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt, Jason Castagna and Robbie Tarrant have all retired this year.