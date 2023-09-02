It's another top-three finish for Tim Kelly, who has taken out his first John Worsfold Medal

Tim Kelly in action during the R20 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Tim Kelly has won his first best and fairest award after an outstanding season that saw the classy midfielder stand tall when his team was under siege.

Kelly, who finished runner-up in Geelong's club champion award in each of his first two seasons before joining the Eagles at the end of 2019, won the John Worsfold Medal comfortably to become the 25th Eagle to win the coveted award.

It represented a triumph for the 29-year-old, who made a late start to his AFL career and has stepped up significantly in his past two seasons with West Coast.

The clearance specialist polled 200 votes to finish 37 clear of key forward Oscar Allen (163) in second, with the young key forward earning more recognition for a 53-goal season that saw him selected in the 44-man All-Australian squad for the first time.

Premiership defender Liam Duggan (158), ex-Melbourne defender and first-year Eagle Jayden Hunt (116) and retired flag captain Shannon Hurn (102) rounded out the top five, with Hurn edging breakout ruckman Bailey Williams (101) by one vote.

Kelly was a constant in the young Eagles' midfield in a season that saw the team win just three games, averaging career-best numbers for disposals (28.2), inside 50s (4.9), clearances (5.9), tackles (4.7) and contested possessions (13.4).

The former Cat's win made it four top-three placings during his first six seasons in the AFL, following a finish of third in last year's count.

Among the surprise results were Hurn's high placing despite playing just 13 games, while wingman Andrew Gaff (85) finished seventh after working through a form slump and emerging to play some strong football late in the season.

Defender Alex Witherden (84) finished eighth, with first-year small forward Noah Long the highest-placing draftee, finishing equal ninth with last year's John Worsfold medallist Tom Barrass (79).

Noah Long in action during the R23 match between West Coast and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

In other awards, midfielder Reuben Ginbey was recognised with the Emerging Talent award, while Hurn departed with the highly respected Chris Mainwaring Medal as the best clubman.

Under the Eagles' voting system, five members of the match committee rate each players' performance from 0-3 in each game.

JOHN WORSFOLD MEDAL TOP 10

1. Tim Kelly - 200 votes

2. Oscar Allen - 163

3. Liam Duggan - 158

4. Jayden Hunt - 116

5. Shannon Hurn - 102

6. Bailey Williams - 101

7. Andrew Gaff - 85

8. Alex Witherden - 84

=9. Tom Barrass - 79

=9. Noah Long - 79