The Eagles board have made a decision on Adam Simpson's future as coach

Adam Simpson during the round 23 match between Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast's board has unanimously endorsed Adam Simpson to remain as coach in 2024, declaring the man who led the club to the 2018 premiership was central to its planned rise back up the ladder.

After delaying its decision until after the season amid fierce scrutiny of Simpson's role, the Eagles board met on Monday afternoon and released a statement shortly after confirming the 47-year-old would continue for an 11th year.

Chairman Paul Fitzpatrick said the club acknowledged it needed to get better across all aspects of its football program, but there was confidence in Simpson to lead the rebuild efforts.

"No one knows our playing list better than Adam and he has already steered us through the first phase of the rebuild. We are confident he can take us forward and take us where we aspire to be," Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"Some of the work that is required to improve has already started and it will continue in the off-season and through the pre-season.

"Adam is central to our development plans to assist the club’s rise up the ladder."

West Coast won three games in 2023 and recorded a club-record 16-game losing streak. It matched expansion club Greater Western Sydney by losing five games by more than 100 points.

The 101-point loss against Fremantle in round 22 had left Simpson delicately placed in his role, with the coach acknowledging there were questions about the security of his position.

That match included a run of 17 unanswered Fremantle goals and led the coach to seek direction internally about the security of his position as other key off-field and list appointments loomed.

The seven-point win against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, however, prompted a groundswell of support for the coach as his players responded to the growing uncertainty.

Adam Simpson during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The board's decision was also complicated by the fact Simpson remains contracted to the end of 2025 and an early payout would result in significant soft cap complications.

Fitzpatrick said the 18th-placed finish in 2023, which represents just the second wooden spoon in the Eagles' history and their first since 2010, did not sit well with anybody at the club.

They will continue their efforts to rebuild the list through the upcoming AFL Draft, where they hold pick No.1 and face a crucial decision around the selection of gun youngster Harley Reid.

"We will look to bring in some elite youngsters with that and other selections," Fitzpatrick said.

"We are also open to bringing in players through the Trade Period who fit our needs and list profile."

While chief executive Trevor Nisbett has declared he is not seeking a contract beyond 2024, the only off-field casualty of the club's horror two seasons is long-serving fitness boss Warren Kofoed, who stepped down in June following the 171-point loss to Sydney.

Change is anticipated around Simpson, who led the Eagles to six consecutive finals series between 2015-2020, in the assistant coaching ranks.